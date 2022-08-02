Global Human Recombinant DNA Market Report 2022-2027: Regulatory Landscape, Product Recalls, Pipeline Products, and Discussion on Future Perspective, Strategies, and Developments of the Industry

Aug 02, 2022, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Recombinant DNA: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report highlights the current and future market potential for human recombinant DNA and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends and key players in the market.
The report also provides market projections from 2022 through 2027. An in-depth discussion of strategic alliances, industry structures, competitive dynamics, and market forces are also provided.
Recombinant DNA technology (RDT) is essential for improving health conditions, primarily by developing new vaccines and pharmaceuticals. The treatment strategies are improved by developing diagnostics kits, monitoring devices and new therapeutic approaches. Additionally, many other industries such as agriculture are benefiting from the research conducted on genetically modified organisms (GMO), for example microorganisms that are considered clean fuel producers and bio degraders.
Advances in oncology research for discovering underlying molecular mechanisms of cancerous cells to develop novel therapeutics is benefitting the market. The rising number of advanced cancer cases worldwide has significantly increased the need for developing DNA damage-response drugs. These drugs can improve cancer survival by providing a selective and well-tolerated treatment approach.
Regulatory approvals that delay product marketing can adversely impact manufacturer revenues. Similarly, a delay in post-approval of a drug product for another therapeutic indication increases clinical trial costs and potentially affects the labeling and approval status of currently marketed products.
Report Includes
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of the market potential for human recombinant DNA, based on product, application, and region
- Coverage of history and future of human recombinant DNA, and latest technological advancements of the industry
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast
- Coverage of regulatory landscape, product recalls, pipeline products, and discussion on future perspective, strategies, and developments of the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Company profiles of major players within the industry AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly, Sanofi
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview
- Homologous Recombination (Hr)
- Targets for Cancer Therapy
Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Incidences of Chronic Diseases
- Growing Aging Population
- Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies
- Market Restraints
- Price Controls
- Entry of Biosimilars
- Opportunities
- Untapped Potential in Emerging Markets
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Human Protein Replacements
- Market Size and Forecast
- Therapeutic Agents for Human Diseases
- Market Size and Forecast
- Vaccines
- Types of Vaccines
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-user
- Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry
- Market Size and Forecast
- Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Abbvie Inc.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- Amgen Inc.
- Eli Lilly
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.
