Global Human Vaccine Market 2018-2022: Emergence of New Technologies for Delivery of Vaccines
The Global Human Vaccine Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.73% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Human Vaccines Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of human vaccines across the globe. Vaccines have been impacting the global health scenario by reducing disease incidence, mortality rates, and life expectancy.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increase in investments in vaccine segment. High investments by vaccine manufacturers are necessary to develop a wide variety of vaccines, reduce product and process complexity, and maintain aggressive timelines for vaccine development and life cycle management.
One trend affecting this market is the varied demand for vaccines in high-income and developing countries. The demand for novel vaccines is high in developing economies as they receive financial support.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the rising pricing pressure. Leading companies have been under pressure from medical associations to lower the price of vaccines so that governments can procure them for public immunization programs.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Key Market Trends
- Varied demand for vaccines in high-income and developing countries
- Increase in strategic alliances and M&A
- Public-private partnership models and technology transfer to local players
- Innovative partnerships improving global vaccine access
- Emergence of new technologies for delivery of vaccines
- Differential pricing to accelerate uptake in low-income countries
Key vendors
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Merck
- Pfizer
- Sanofi
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ROA
- Segmentation by ROA
- Comparison by ROA
- Oral - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Intramuscular - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Intradermal - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Subcutaneous - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Intranasal - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by ROA
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VACCINE TYPE
- Market segmentation by vaccine type
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
