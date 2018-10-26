Global Human Vaccine Market 2018-2022: Emergence of New Technologies for Delivery of Vaccines

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Human Vaccine Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.73% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Human Vaccines Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of human vaccines across the globe. Vaccines have been impacting the global health scenario by reducing disease incidence, mortality rates, and life expectancy.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increase in investments in vaccine segment. High investments by vaccine manufacturers are necessary to develop a wide variety of vaccines, reduce product and process complexity, and maintain aggressive timelines for vaccine development and life cycle management.



One trend affecting this market is the varied demand for vaccines in high-income and developing countries. The demand for novel vaccines is high in developing economies as they receive financial support.



Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the rising pricing pressure. Leading companies have been under pressure from medical associations to lower the price of vaccines so that governments can procure them for public immunization programs.

Key Market Trends

Varied demand for vaccines in high-income and developing countries

Increase in strategic alliances and M&A

Public-private partnership models and technology transfer to local players

Innovative partnerships improving global vaccine access

Emergence of new technologies for delivery of vaccines

Differential pricing to accelerate uptake in low-income countries

Key vendors

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

Pfizer

Sanofi

