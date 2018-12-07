Global Human Vaccines Strategic Business Report 2018: Analysis & Forecast 2016-2024 - Market Trends & Issues

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Human Vaccines by the following Product Segments:

Pediatric Vaccines

Adult Vaccines

The report profiles 66 companies including many key and niche players such as:

ALK

Abell A/S ( Denmark )

) Altimmune, Inc. (US)

Bavarian Nordic A/S ( Denmark )

) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( Israel )

) Bharat Biotech International Limited ( India )

) GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK)

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc. ( China )

) Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)

MedImmune (US)

Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

Sanofi Pasteur SA ( France )

) Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Shanghai BravoBio Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Seqirus (UK)

SK Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Korea)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ( Japan )

) Zydus Cadila ( India )

1. MARKET OVERVIEW & OUTLOOK

Human Vaccines: A Prelude

Human Vaccines Market

A Snapshot

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers in a Capsule

Developed World: The Key Markets

Emerging Markets: The Future Growth Area

Vaccine Pricing: The Developed

Developing Divide

2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Prophylactic Pediatric Vaccines

A Mature Market

Emerging Nations Offer Huge Opportunities for Pediatric Vaccine Manufacturers

Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases to Fuel Growth of Anti-Infective Vaccines

Novel Vaccines against Emerging Infectious Diseases

Ongoing Developments for a Vaccine against Zika Virus

Sanofi's Dengue Vaccine First-to-Market

Pipeline & Marketed Dengue Vaccine: 2016

Computational Tools Come to Aid in Development of Ebola Vaccines

Vaccine for AIDS

Ongoing Research for HIV Vaccine & Commercial Pipeline

List of Clinical Trial (Phase II) AIDS Vaccines: 2015

Staggering Global Statistics of AIDS

Opportunity Indicator

Vaccination-Autism Link and Other Safety Concerns Thwarted

Threat of Pandemic Rejuvenates Vaccine Market

Influenza Vaccines on a Growing Spree

Influenza Vaccines on the Current Market: 2016

H1N1 Vaccines Hit the Market in August 2009

H1N1 Influenza Vaccines and Manufacturers

Influenza Market Faces Several Challenges

Rising Disease Incidence and Increasing Awareness Drive the Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market

Unmet Demand for TB Vaccine

Key TB Vaccine Candidates in the Pipeline: 2016

Need for a Human Vaccine for Leishmaniasis

Economic Factors Hamper Optimal Vaccine Development and Delivery

Increasing Need for Vaccine Promotion in the Developing Regions

Changing Vaccine Needs

Religious Concerns over Immunizing Young Girls against Human Papillomavirus

Changing Travel Patterns Increase Demand for Hepatitis B Vaccine

DNA Vaccines: Engineering Growth

Noninjectable Vaccines: Gain without Pain

Application of Botulinum Toxin as Delivery Mechanism for Oral Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines: A Technological Innovation

Hib Vaccines on the Market: 2016

Growing Pricing Pressure

A Major Market Deterrent

Safety Issues Come to the Fore

BioWarfare: Threat Perception and Preparedness

Overview of Potential Bio-Terrorist Agents

Smallpox (Variola Major)

Anthrax (Bacillus Anthracis)

Plague (Yersinia Pestis)

Botulism (Clostridium Botulinum)

Tularemia (Francisella Tularensis)

Tackling Cold Chain Issues

Trade Statistics

3. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Pfizer Scores Big with Prevnar

Trumenba Shows Promise in Phase III Clinical Trials

GSK Takes Big Leap into the Meningococcal Vaccine Market

Acquired Products Strengthen GSK's Vaccines Sales

The Potential for MenABCWY Vaccine

Sanofi Works on Production Issues to Boost Sales

New Vaccines to Enhance Prospects for Sanofi

Sanofi's Human Vaccine R&D Pipeline

Weaker Sales Drive Merck and Sanofi's European JV Split

Serum Institute to Stir Competitive Landscape in the HPV Vaccine Market

5. CLINICAL TRIALS IN THE VACCINES MARKET

Inovio and GeneOne to Initiate Phase 1 Human Trial for Zika DNA Vaccine

Takeda Begins Phase2b Trial for World's First Norovirus Vaccine

Bavarian Nordic Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Trial of RSV Vaccine

Investigational Vaccine for P.vivax Malaria Enters Human Trials

Valneva Reports Postive Phase 2 Results for Vaccine Candidate against C.difficile

Novavax Announces Positive Phase 2 Clinical Trial Results for RSV-F Protein Vaccine

Vical Reports Postive Preclinical Data for CyMVectin CMV vaccine

Profectus BioSciences Receives HHS Contract to Accelerate Ebola Vaccine Candidate into Clinical Studies

Inovio and GeneOne to Advance Ebola Vaccine into Phase 1 Trial

6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/APPROVALS

FDA Approves 2016/17 Formulation of Protein Sciences Corporation's Flublok

Sanofi's Dengue Vaccine Approved in Costa Rica

GSK Supplies Flu Vaccines based on Valneva's EB66 Cell Line

FDA Approves Seqirus' FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT Influenza Vaccine

China Launches HFMD Vaccine

Bharat Biotech Introduces ZIKAVAC Vaccine for Zika Infection

Sanofi Pasteur Launches Vaccine R&D Project for Zika Virus Infection

WHO Accepts Merck's Investigational Ebola Vaccine Application for Review

Sanofi's Dengvaxia Receives Marketing Authorization in Mexico

SK Chemicals Launches Influenza Vaccine SKYCellflu

Sanofi Pasteur Ships First Doses of Fluzone for the US Market

Bharat Biotech Launches Made-in-India ROTAVAC Vaccine

7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

WHO Prequalifies Four-dose, Multi-dose Vial Presentation of Pfizer's Prevnar 13

Sanofi Pasteur Begins Vaccine Manufacturing at Its Affiliate Shantha Biotechnics' Facility

Bavarian Nordic Announces IMVAMUNE Supply Contract with US Government

Stellar Biotechnologies and Neovacs Form JV to Develop Conjugated Vaccines

WHO Recommends Sanofi's Dengvaxia in Nations with Widespread Dengue

Kaketsuken to Sell Vaccines Business to Astellas

Sanofi and Merck End Joint Venture on Vaccines

GeoVax Labs Collaborates with USAMRID for Hemorrhagic Fever Vaccine

Bavarian Nordic Collaborates with Evaxion for Vaccine against MRSA

Bavarian Nordic Enters into License Agreement with Janssen

CSL Rebrands Influenza Vaccines Business as Seqirus

MedImmune Joins Human Vaccines Project for Cancer and Infectious Disease Vaccine R&D

GlaxoSmithKline Acquires Novartis' Vaccines Business

Vaxin Changes Name to Altimmune

Takeda Expands Commercialization Agreement with Nanotherapeutics

MedImmune Enters Into License Agreement with Inovio Pharmaceuticals

CSL Completes Acquisition of Novartis' Influenza Vaccines Business

Pfizer to Acquire Meningitis Vaccines from GSK

Pfizer Stops Prevnar Vaccine Sales in China After Government Fails to Renew License

Total Companies Profiled: 63 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 72)

The United States (22)

Canada (1)

Japan (5)

Europe (14)

France (3)

(3) Germany (2)

(2) The United Kingdom (2)

(2) Spain (1)

(1) Rest of Europe (6)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (28)





Latin America (1)

Middle East (1)



