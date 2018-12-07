Global Human Vaccines Strategic Business Report 2018: Analysis & Forecast 2016-2024 - Market Trends & Issues

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Human Vaccines - Global Strategic Business Reports" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Human Vaccines by the following Product Segments:

  • Pediatric Vaccines
  • Adult Vaccines

Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

The report profiles 66 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • ALK
  • Abell A/S (Denmark)
  • Altimmune, Inc. (US)
  • Bavarian Nordic A/S (Denmark)
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Israel)
  • Bharat Biotech International Limited (India)
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK)
  • Hualan Biological Engineering Inc. (China)
  • Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)
  • MedImmune (US)
  • Merck & Co., Inc. (US)
  • Pfizer Inc. (US)
  • Sanofi Pasteur SA (France)
  • Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (India)
  • Shanghai BravoBio Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Seqirus (UK)
  • SK Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Korea)
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)
  • Zydus Cadila (India)

    Key Topics Covered

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW & OUTLOOK

    • Human Vaccines: A Prelude
    • Human Vaccines Market
    • A Snapshot
    • Market Dynamics
    • Growth Drivers in a Capsule
    • Developed World: The Key Markets
    • Emerging Markets: The Future Growth Area
    • Vaccine Pricing: The Developed
    • Developing Divide

    2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

    • Prophylactic Pediatric Vaccines
    • A Mature Market
    • Emerging Nations Offer Huge Opportunities for Pediatric Vaccine Manufacturers
    • Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases to Fuel Growth of Anti-Infective Vaccines
    • Novel Vaccines against Emerging Infectious Diseases
    • Ongoing Developments for a Vaccine against Zika Virus
    • Sanofi's Dengue Vaccine First-to-Market
    • Pipeline & Marketed Dengue Vaccine: 2016
    • Computational Tools Come to Aid in Development of Ebola Vaccines
    • Vaccine for AIDS
    • Ongoing Research for HIV Vaccine & Commercial Pipeline
    • List of Clinical Trial (Phase II) AIDS Vaccines: 2015
    • Staggering Global Statistics of AIDS
    • Opportunity Indicator
    • Vaccination-Autism Link and Other Safety Concerns Thwarted
    • Threat of Pandemic Rejuvenates Vaccine Market
    • Influenza Vaccines on a Growing Spree
    • Influenza Vaccines on the Current Market: 2016
    • H1N1 Vaccines Hit the Market in August 2009
    • H1N1 Influenza Vaccines and Manufacturers
    • Influenza Market Faces Several Challenges
    • Rising Disease Incidence and Increasing Awareness Drive the Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market
    • Unmet Demand for TB Vaccine
    • Key TB Vaccine Candidates in the Pipeline: 2016
    • Need for a Human Vaccine for Leishmaniasis
    • Economic Factors Hamper Optimal Vaccine Development and Delivery
    • Increasing Need for Vaccine Promotion in the Developing Regions
    • Changing Vaccine Needs
    • Religious Concerns over Immunizing Young Girls against Human Papillomavirus
    • Changing Travel Patterns Increase Demand for Hepatitis B Vaccine
    • DNA Vaccines: Engineering Growth
    • Noninjectable Vaccines: Gain without Pain
    • Application of Botulinum Toxin as Delivery Mechanism for Oral Vaccines
    • Conjugate Vaccines: A Technological Innovation
    • Hib Vaccines on the Market: 2016
    • Growing Pricing Pressure
    • A Major Market Deterrent
    • Safety Issues Come to the Fore
    • BioWarfare: Threat Perception and Preparedness
    • Overview of Potential Bio-Terrorist Agents
    • Smallpox (Variola Major)
    • Anthrax (Bacillus Anthracis)
    • Plague (Yersinia Pestis)
    • Botulism (Clostridium Botulinum)
    • Tularemia (Francisella Tularensis)
    • Tackling Cold Chain Issues
    • Trade Statistics

    3. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

    • Pfizer Scores Big with Prevnar
    • Trumenba Shows Promise in Phase III Clinical Trials
    • GSK Takes Big Leap into the Meningococcal Vaccine Market
    • Acquired Products Strengthen GSK's Vaccines Sales
    • The Potential for MenABCWY Vaccine
    • Sanofi Works on Production Issues to Boost Sales
    • New Vaccines to Enhance Prospects for Sanofi
    • Sanofi's Human Vaccine R&D Pipeline
    • Weaker Sales Drive Merck and Sanofi's European JV Split
    • Serum Institute to Stir Competitive Landscape in the HPV Vaccine Market

    4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

    5. CLINICAL TRIALS IN THE VACCINES MARKET

    • Inovio and GeneOne to Initiate Phase 1 Human Trial for Zika DNA Vaccine
    • Takeda Begins Phase2b Trial for World's First Norovirus Vaccine
    • Bavarian Nordic Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Trial of RSV Vaccine
    • Investigational Vaccine for P.vivax Malaria Enters Human Trials
    • Valneva Reports Postive Phase 2 Results for Vaccine Candidate against C.difficile
    • Novavax Announces Positive Phase 2 Clinical Trial Results for RSV-F Protein Vaccine
    • Vical Reports Postive Preclinical Data for CyMVectin CMV vaccine
    • Profectus BioSciences Receives HHS Contract to Accelerate Ebola Vaccine Candidate into Clinical Studies
    • Inovio and GeneOne to Advance Ebola Vaccine into Phase 1 Trial

    6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/APPROVALS

    • FDA Approves 2016/17 Formulation of Protein Sciences Corporation's Flublok
    • Sanofi's Dengue Vaccine Approved in Costa Rica
    • GSK Supplies Flu Vaccines based on Valneva's EB66 Cell Line
    • FDA Approves Seqirus' FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT Influenza Vaccine
    • China Launches HFMD Vaccine
    • Bharat Biotech Introduces ZIKAVAC Vaccine for Zika Infection
    • Sanofi Pasteur Launches Vaccine R&D Project for Zika Virus Infection
    • WHO Accepts Merck's Investigational Ebola Vaccine Application for Review
    • Sanofi's Dengvaxia Receives Marketing Authorization in Mexico
    • SK Chemicals Launches Influenza Vaccine SKYCellflu
    • Sanofi Pasteur Ships First Doses of Fluzone for the US Market
    • Bharat Biotech Launches Made-in-India ROTAVAC Vaccine

    7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

    • WHO Prequalifies Four-dose, Multi-dose Vial Presentation of Pfizer's Prevnar 13
    • Sanofi Pasteur Begins Vaccine Manufacturing at Its Affiliate Shantha Biotechnics' Facility
    • Bavarian Nordic Announces IMVAMUNE Supply Contract with US Government
    • Stellar Biotechnologies and Neovacs Form JV to Develop Conjugated Vaccines
    • WHO Recommends Sanofi's Dengvaxia in Nations with Widespread Dengue
    • Kaketsuken to Sell Vaccines Business to Astellas
    • Sanofi and Merck End Joint Venture on Vaccines
    • GeoVax Labs Collaborates with USAMRID for Hemorrhagic Fever Vaccine
    • Bavarian Nordic Collaborates with Evaxion for Vaccine against MRSA
    • Bavarian Nordic Enters into License Agreement with Janssen
    • CSL Rebrands Influenza Vaccines Business as Seqirus
    • MedImmune Joins Human Vaccines Project for Cancer and Infectious Disease Vaccine R&D
    • GlaxoSmithKline Acquires Novartis' Vaccines Business
    • Vaxin Changes Name to Altimmune
    • Takeda Expands Commercialization Agreement with Nanotherapeutics
    • MedImmune Enters Into License Agreement with Inovio Pharmaceuticals
    • CSL Completes Acquisition of Novartis' Influenza Vaccines Business
    • Pfizer to Acquire Meningitis Vaccines from GSK
    • Pfizer Stops Prevnar Vaccine Sales in China After Government Fails to Renew License

    8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

    Total Companies Profiled: 63 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 72)

    The United States (22)

    Canada (1)

    Japan (5)

    Europe (14)

    • France (3)
    • Germany (2)
    • The United Kingdom (2)
    • Spain (1)
    • Rest of Europe (6)

    Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (28)

    Latin America (1)

    Middle East (1)


    For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xvzs5q/global_human?w=5

