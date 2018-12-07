Global Human Vaccines Strategic Business Report 2018: Analysis & Forecast 2016-2024 - Market Trends & Issues
08:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Human Vaccines - Global Strategic Business Reports" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Human Vaccines by the following Product Segments:
- Pediatric Vaccines
- Adult Vaccines
Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 66 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ALK
- Abell A/S (Denmark)
- Altimmune, Inc. (US)
- Bavarian Nordic A/S (Denmark)
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Israel)
- Bharat Biotech International Limited (India)
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK)
- Hualan Biological Engineering Inc. (China)
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)
- MedImmune (US)
- Merck & Co., Inc. (US)
- Pfizer Inc. (US)
- Sanofi Pasteur SA (France)
- Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- Shanghai BravoBio Co., Ltd. (China)
- Seqirus (UK)
- SK Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Korea)
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)
- Zydus Cadila (India)
Key Topics Covered
1. MARKET OVERVIEW & OUTLOOK
- Human Vaccines: A Prelude
- Human Vaccines Market
- A Snapshot
- Market Dynamics
- Growth Drivers in a Capsule
- Developed World: The Key Markets
- Emerging Markets: The Future Growth Area
- Vaccine Pricing: The Developed
- Developing Divide
2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
- Prophylactic Pediatric Vaccines
- A Mature Market
- Emerging Nations Offer Huge Opportunities for Pediatric Vaccine Manufacturers
- Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases to Fuel Growth of Anti-Infective Vaccines
- Novel Vaccines against Emerging Infectious Diseases
- Ongoing Developments for a Vaccine against Zika Virus
- Sanofi's Dengue Vaccine First-to-Market
- Pipeline & Marketed Dengue Vaccine: 2016
- Computational Tools Come to Aid in Development of Ebola Vaccines
- Vaccine for AIDS
- Ongoing Research for HIV Vaccine & Commercial Pipeline
- List of Clinical Trial (Phase II) AIDS Vaccines: 2015
- Staggering Global Statistics of AIDS
- Opportunity Indicator
- Vaccination-Autism Link and Other Safety Concerns Thwarted
- Threat of Pandemic Rejuvenates Vaccine Market
- Influenza Vaccines on a Growing Spree
- Influenza Vaccines on the Current Market: 2016
- H1N1 Vaccines Hit the Market in August 2009
- H1N1 Influenza Vaccines and Manufacturers
- Influenza Market Faces Several Challenges
- Rising Disease Incidence and Increasing Awareness Drive the Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market
- Unmet Demand for TB Vaccine
- Key TB Vaccine Candidates in the Pipeline: 2016
- Need for a Human Vaccine for Leishmaniasis
- Economic Factors Hamper Optimal Vaccine Development and Delivery
- Increasing Need for Vaccine Promotion in the Developing Regions
- Changing Vaccine Needs
- Religious Concerns over Immunizing Young Girls against Human Papillomavirus
- Changing Travel Patterns Increase Demand for Hepatitis B Vaccine
- DNA Vaccines: Engineering Growth
- Noninjectable Vaccines: Gain without Pain
- Application of Botulinum Toxin as Delivery Mechanism for Oral Vaccines
- Conjugate Vaccines: A Technological Innovation
- Hib Vaccines on the Market: 2016
- Growing Pricing Pressure
- A Major Market Deterrent
- Safety Issues Come to the Fore
- BioWarfare: Threat Perception and Preparedness
- Overview of Potential Bio-Terrorist Agents
- Smallpox (Variola Major)
- Anthrax (Bacillus Anthracis)
- Plague (Yersinia Pestis)
- Botulism (Clostridium Botulinum)
- Tularemia (Francisella Tularensis)
- Tackling Cold Chain Issues
- Trade Statistics
3. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Pfizer Scores Big with Prevnar
- Trumenba Shows Promise in Phase III Clinical Trials
- GSK Takes Big Leap into the Meningococcal Vaccine Market
- Acquired Products Strengthen GSK's Vaccines Sales
- The Potential for MenABCWY Vaccine
- Sanofi Works on Production Issues to Boost Sales
- New Vaccines to Enhance Prospects for Sanofi
- Sanofi's Human Vaccine R&D Pipeline
- Weaker Sales Drive Merck and Sanofi's European JV Split
- Serum Institute to Stir Competitive Landscape in the HPV Vaccine Market
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
5. CLINICAL TRIALS IN THE VACCINES MARKET
- Inovio and GeneOne to Initiate Phase 1 Human Trial for Zika DNA Vaccine
- Takeda Begins Phase2b Trial for World's First Norovirus Vaccine
- Bavarian Nordic Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Trial of RSV Vaccine
- Investigational Vaccine for P.vivax Malaria Enters Human Trials
- Valneva Reports Postive Phase 2 Results for Vaccine Candidate against C.difficile
- Novavax Announces Positive Phase 2 Clinical Trial Results for RSV-F Protein Vaccine
- Vical Reports Postive Preclinical Data for CyMVectin CMV vaccine
- Profectus BioSciences Receives HHS Contract to Accelerate Ebola Vaccine Candidate into Clinical Studies
- Inovio and GeneOne to Advance Ebola Vaccine into Phase 1 Trial
6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/APPROVALS
- FDA Approves 2016/17 Formulation of Protein Sciences Corporation's Flublok
- Sanofi's Dengue Vaccine Approved in Costa Rica
- GSK Supplies Flu Vaccines based on Valneva's EB66 Cell Line
- FDA Approves Seqirus' FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT Influenza Vaccine
- China Launches HFMD Vaccine
- Bharat Biotech Introduces ZIKAVAC Vaccine for Zika Infection
- Sanofi Pasteur Launches Vaccine R&D Project for Zika Virus Infection
- WHO Accepts Merck's Investigational Ebola Vaccine Application for Review
- Sanofi's Dengvaxia Receives Marketing Authorization in Mexico
- SK Chemicals Launches Influenza Vaccine SKYCellflu
- Sanofi Pasteur Ships First Doses of Fluzone for the US Market
- Bharat Biotech Launches Made-in-India ROTAVAC Vaccine
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- WHO Prequalifies Four-dose, Multi-dose Vial Presentation of Pfizer's Prevnar 13
- Sanofi Pasteur Begins Vaccine Manufacturing at Its Affiliate Shantha Biotechnics' Facility
- Bavarian Nordic Announces IMVAMUNE Supply Contract with US Government
- Stellar Biotechnologies and Neovacs Form JV to Develop Conjugated Vaccines
- WHO Recommends Sanofi's Dengvaxia in Nations with Widespread Dengue
- Kaketsuken to Sell Vaccines Business to Astellas
- Sanofi and Merck End Joint Venture on Vaccines
- GeoVax Labs Collaborates with USAMRID for Hemorrhagic Fever Vaccine
- Bavarian Nordic Collaborates with Evaxion for Vaccine against MRSA
- Bavarian Nordic Enters into License Agreement with Janssen
- CSL Rebrands Influenza Vaccines Business as Seqirus
- MedImmune Joins Human Vaccines Project for Cancer and Infectious Disease Vaccine R&D
- GlaxoSmithKline Acquires Novartis' Vaccines Business
- Vaxin Changes Name to Altimmune
- Takeda Expands Commercialization Agreement with Nanotherapeutics
- MedImmune Enters Into License Agreement with Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- CSL Completes Acquisition of Novartis' Influenza Vaccines Business
- Pfizer to Acquire Meningitis Vaccines from GSK
- Pfizer Stops Prevnar Vaccine Sales in China After Government Fails to Renew License
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 63 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 72)
The United States (22)
Canada (1)
Japan (5)
Europe (14)
- France (3)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (6)
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (28)
Latin America (1)
Middle East (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xvzs5q/global_human?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article