Global HVAC Electronics Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Johnson Controls, LG Electronics, Untied Technologies and Emerson Among Others

The global HVAC electronics market size was valued at $21,850.5 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $38,037.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.



Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) electronic is installed to regulate the operation of a heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning system. The sensing device are utilized to compare the actual state, such as humidity or temperature, with a target state. Ventilation is one of the most important aspects of HVAC systems as a lack of fresh air increases the concentration of air pollutants and decreases the oxygen level in indoor spaces. Such systems are adopted in the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors.



HVAC electronics consists of devices that enhance performance of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment. HVAC electronics are installed in various industry verticals such as industrial, enterprises, retail, hospitality, and residential. Development of smart cities in emerging countries and government initiatives are expected to boost the building automation & electronics industry, which propels the HVAC electronics market growth.

HVAC electronics systems are responsible for maintaining an indoor comfort level for occupants as well as reducing energy consumption. The popularity of integrated electronics systems has increased significantly owing to their ease of use, ability to improve efficiency of HVAC systems and increase in concept of smart homes & buildings.



Development of IoT-enabled HVAC systems, growth in the construction market, and rise in demand for building automation systems (BASs) are some factors that propel the market growth. Furthermore, rise in global temperatures has increased the frequency and intensity of heat waves, draughts, and rainfall. These factors affect relative humidity, thereby altering the performance and energy consumption of HVAC equipment.

These factors are expected to boost the demand for effective humidity control systems in the coming years. However, fluctuations in raw material prices may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for cloud computing in HVAC offers lucrative opportunities for growth in the HVAC electronics market. Moreover, rise in government investments in construction sector is creating demand for HVAC systems and thus is expected to drive the HVAC electronics market growth. For instance, in October 2020, the government of India planned to spend around $1.4 trillion in next five years on infrastructural development.



The HVAC electronics market is segmented on the basis of type, implementation type, end user, and region. By type, the market is categorized into heating equipment, cooling equipment, and ventilation equipment. Depending on implementation type, it is fragmented into new construction and retrofit. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the hvac electronics market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing hvac electronics market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the hvac electronics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global hvac electronics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: HVAC ELECTRONICS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Heating Equipment

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Cooling Equipment

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.3.4 Cooling Equipment HVAC Electronics Market by System

4.3.4.1 Centralized Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4.2 Decentralized Market size and forecast, by region

4.4 Ventilation Equipment

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: HVAC ELECTRONICS MARKET, BY INSTALLATION TYPE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 New Constructions

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Retrofits

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: HVAC ELECTRONICS MARKET, BY END USER

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Residential

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Commercial

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Industrial

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: HVAC ELECTRONICS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Johnson Controls

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 LG Electronics

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 United Technologies

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 Emerson

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Honeywell

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 Lennox

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Mitsubishi Electric

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Nortek

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 ABB

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.11 Carrier Global Corporation

9.11.1 Company overview

9.11.2 Company snapshot

9.11.3 Operating business segments

9.11.4 Product portfolio

9.11.5 Business performance

9.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.12 Daikin Industries

9.12.1 Company overview

9.12.2 Company snapshot

9.12.3 Operating business segments

9.12.4 Product portfolio

9.12.5 Business performance

9.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.13 Danfoss

9.13.1 Company overview

9.13.2 Company snapshot

9.13.3 Operating business segments

9.13.4 Product portfolio

9.13.5 Business performance

9.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.14 Delta Controls

9.14.1 Company overview

9.14.2 Company snapshot

9.14.3 Operating business segments

9.14.4 Product portfolio

9.14.5 Business performance

9.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.15 Hitachi,Ltd

9.15.1 Company overview

9.15.2 Company snapshot

9.15.3 Operating business segments

9.15.4 Product portfolio

9.15.5 Business performance

9.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.16 Schneider Electric

9.16.1 Company overview

9.16.2 Company snapshot

9.16.3 Operating business segments

9.16.4 Product portfolio

9.16.5 Business performance

9.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.17 Siemens AG

9.17.1 Company overview

9.17.2 Company snapshot

9.17.3 Operating business segments

9.17.4 Product portfolio

9.17.5 Business performance

9.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

