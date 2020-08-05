Global HVDC Capacitor Industry Analysis 2013-2024 - Growth Opportunities by Capacitor Type, Technology, End-use Industry, Installation Type and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HVDC Capacitor Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HVDC capacitor market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the HVDC capacitor market looks promising with opportunities in the manufacturing, commercial, industrial, energy and power, and defense industries.



The major drivers for this market are supportive government regulations, asynchronous connections between grids, and improved stability and low transmission losses. However, high initial cost and lack of standardization will remain major challenges for this industry.



The study includes the HVDC capacitor market size and forecast for the HVDC capacitor market through 2024, segmented by capacitor type, technology, end use industry, installation type, and region.



Some of the HVDC capacitor companies profiled in this report include Eaton Corporation, ABB, Alstom, Transgrid Solutions, Maxwell Technologies, Siemens, Vishay Intertechnology, EPCOS (TDK Electronics), Sieyuan Electric, Samwha Capacitor and others.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: HVDC capacitor market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

HVDC capacitor market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by capacitor type, technology, end use industry, installation type, and region.

Market size by various segments such as by capacitor type, technology, end use industry, installation type, and region. Regional analysis: HVDC capacitor market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

HVDC capacitor market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for HVDC capacitor in the HVDC capacitor market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for HVDC capacitor in the HVDC capacitor market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, HVDC capacitor in the HVDC capacitor market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, HVDC capacitor in the HVDC capacitor market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the HVDC capacitor market by capacitor type (plastic film capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, ceramic capacitors, tantalum wet capacitors, reconstituted mica capacitors, and glass capacitors), technology (line commutated converter, voltage source converter, and others.), end use industry (manufacturing applications, commercial sector, industrial sector, energy and power sector, defense, and others.), installation type(rack capacitor banks, enclosed rack capacitor banks, and pole mounted capacitor banks), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the HVDC capacitor market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the HVDC capacitor market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this HVDC capacitor market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the HVDC capacitor market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the HVDC capacitor market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this HVDC capacitor market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this HVDC capacitor area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, HVDC capacitor market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global HVDC Capacitor Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global HVDC Capacitor Market by Capacitor Type

3.3.1: Plastic Film Capacitors

3.3.2: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

3.3.3: Ceramic Capacitors

3.3.4: Tantalum Wet Capacitors

3.3.5: Reconstituted Mica Capacitors

3.3.6: Glass Capacitors

3.4: Global HVDC Capacitor Market by Technology

3.4.1: Line Commutated Converter

3.4.2: Voltage Source Converter

3.5: Global HVDC Capacitor Market by End Use Industry

3.5.1: Manufacturing

3.5.2: Commercial

3.5.3: Industrial

3.5.4: Energy and Power

3.5.5: Defense

3.5.6: Others

3.5: Global HVDC Capacitor Market by Installation Type

3.5.1: Open Rack Capacitor Banks

3.5.2: Enclosed Rack Capacitor Banks

3.5.3: Pole Mounted Capacitor Banks



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global HVDC Capacitor Market by Region

4.2: North American HVDC Capacitor Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Manufacturing, Commercial, Industrial, Energy and Power, and Defense Industries

4.2.2: Market by Capacitor Type: Plastic Film, Aluminum Electrolytic, Ceramic, Tantalum, Reconstituted Mica, and Glass Capacitors

4.2.3: United States HVDC Capacitor Market

4.2.4: Canadian HVDC Capacitor Market

4.2.5: Mexican HVDC Capacitor Market

4.3: European HVDC Capacitor Market

4.4: APAC HVDC Capacitor Market

4.5: RoW HVDC Capacitor Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global HVDC Capacitor Market by Capacitor Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global HVDC Capacitor Market by Technology

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global HVDC Capacitor Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global HVDC Capacitor Market by Installation Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global HVDC Capacitor Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global HVDC Capacitor Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global HVDC Capacitor Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Eaton Corporation plc

7.2: ABB Ltd, RTDS Technologies

7.3: Alstom SA

7.4: Transgrid Solutions

7.5: Maxwell Technologies Inc.

7.6: Siemens AG

7.7: EPCOS (TDK Electronics)

7.8: Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

7.9: Sieyuan Electric

7.10: Samwha Capacitor Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ahpf3h

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

