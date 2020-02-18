Global Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Markets, 2019-2020 & 2025 - Key Players are Allergan, Galderma Labs, Merz Pharma, Cynosure, Prollenium Medical Technologies, and Teoxane

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by growing cosmetic procedures, rising middle-aged population, and increasing disposable income across the globe. Further, growing minimally invasive procedure has increased the number of cosmetic procedures across the globe as the minimally invasive procedure provides faster recovery and better cosmetic results which are contributing to the market growth. As per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), a number of cosmetic procedures are continuously growing as there were around 17.7 million cosmetic procedures performed in the US including both, surgical and minimally invasive procedures in 2018, which is increased by 2% as compared to 2017.



The global HA-based dermal fillers market is segmented based on application, type, and end-users. Based on application, the market is classified into face-lift, lip treatment/enhancement, facial line correction treatment, and other applications. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into dermatology clinics and hospitals. Among types, the calcium hydroxyapatite is projected to exhibit a significant growth rate in the market due to technology advancement and new product development.



Key players operating in the HA-based dermal fillers market include Allergan PLC, Galderma Laboratories, L.P., Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Cynosure LLC, Prollenium Medical Technologies, Inc., and Teoxane SA. These companies adopt various strategies such as partnership & collaborations, finding a new market or product innovations in their core competency in order to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in November 2018, Galderma Laboratories, L.P. received an FDA approval for Restylane Lyft', a hyaluronic acid dermal filler used for cheek augmentation and age-related face contour deficiencies.



Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Allergan PLC

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Galderma Laboratories L.P.

3.3.3. Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH

3.3.4. Prollenium Medical Technologies, Inc.

3.3.5. Cynosure LLC



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Market by Application

5.1.1. Face-Lift

5.1.2. Lip Treatment/Enhancement

5.1.3. Facial Line Correction Treatment

5.1.4. Others (Acne Scar Treatment)

5.2. Global Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Market by End-User

5.2.1. Dermatology Clinics

5.2.2. Hospitals



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Spain

6.2.4. Italy

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. Japan

6.3.3. India

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Allergan PLC

7.2. BIOHA Laboratories

7.3. BioPlus Co. Ltd.

7.4. Croma-Pharma GmbH

7.5. Cynosure LLC

7.6. Dr. Korman Laboratories Ltd.

7.7. Galderma Laboratories, L.P.

7.8. Huons Co. Ltd.

7.9. MediNordic Aesthetics ApS

7.10. Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH

7.11. Prollenium Medical Technologies, Inc.

7.12. Sculpt Luxury Dermal Fillers Ltd.

7.13. Shanghai Bioha Technologies Co. Ltd.

7.14. Sinclair Pharma Ltd.

7.15. Suneva Medical, Inc.

7.16. Teoxane SA

7.17. Vivacy Laboratories

7.18. Zhejiang Jingjia Medical Technology Co. Ltd.



