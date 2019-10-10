Global Hybrid Vehicle Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hybrid Vehicle market worldwide is projected to grow by 2.3 Million Units, driven by a compounded growth of 6.6%. Plug-in Hybrid EV (PHEVs), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 1.8 Million Units by the year 2025, Plug-in Hybrid EV (PHEVs) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 104.6 Thousand Units to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 109.1 Thousand Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Plug-in Hybrid EV (PHEVs) will reach a market size of 178.6 Thousand Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately 398.1 Thousand Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Allison Transmission, Inc.; American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.; Avl List GmbH; Avtovaz; BorgWarner, Inc.; Continental AG; Cummins, Inc.; Daimler AG; Delphi Technologies; Denso Corporation; Eaton Corporation PLC; Ford Motor Company; General Motors Company; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Hyundai Motor Company; LG Chem; Magna International, Inc.; MAHLE GmbH; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; Schaeffler AG; Toyota Motor Corporation; Volvo Car Canada Ltd.; ZF Friedrichshafen AG







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hybrid Vehicle Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in

%): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Hybrid Vehicle Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Hybrid Vehicle Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

Units by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Passenger Car (Vehicle Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Passenger Car (Vehicle Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in Units: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Passenger Car (Vehicle Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) World Market by

Region/Country in Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in Units: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 10: Plug-in Hybrid EV (PHEVs) (Degree of Hybridization)

World Market by Region/Country in Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Plug-in Hybrid EV (PHEVs) (Degree of Hybridization)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in Units: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Plug-in Hybrid EV (PHEVs) (Degree of Hybridization)

Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Mild Hybrid (Degree of Hybridization) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Mild Hybrid (Degree of Hybridization) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in Units: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Mild Hybrid (Degree of Hybridization) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Full Hybrid Vehicle (Degree of Hybridization)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Full Hybrid Vehicle (Degree of Hybridization) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in Units: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Full Hybrid Vehicle (Degree of Hybridization) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Hybrid Vehicle Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Hybrid Vehicle Market Estimates and

Projections in Units by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Hybrid Vehicle Market in the United States by Vehicle

Type: A Historic Review in Units for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Hybrid Vehicle Market Estimates and

Projections in Units by Degree of Hybridization: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Hybrid Vehicle Market in the United States by Degree

of Hybridization: A Historic Review in Units for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Breakdown

by Degree of Hybridization: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Hybrid Vehicle Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Hybrid Vehicle Historic Market Review by

Vehicle Type in Units: 2009-2017

Table 27: Hybrid Vehicle Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 28: Canadian Hybrid Vehicle Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Degree of Hybridization: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Hybrid Vehicle Historic Market Review by

Degree of Hybridization in Units: 2009-2017

Table 30: Hybrid Vehicle Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Degree of Hybridization for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Hybrid Vehicle: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Units by Vehicle Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Hybrid Vehicle Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in Units by Vehicle Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Analysis by

Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Market for Hybrid Vehicle: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Units by Degree of Hybridization

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Hybrid Vehicle Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in Units by Degree of Hybridization for the Period

2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Analysis by

Degree of Hybridization: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Hybrid Vehicle Market Growth Prospects in

Units by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Hybrid Vehicle Historic Market Analysis in China in

Units by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Hybrid Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Chinese Hybrid Vehicle Market Growth Prospects in

Units by Degree of Hybridization for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Hybrid Vehicle Historic Market Analysis in China in

Units by Degree of Hybridization: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Hybrid Vehicle Market by Degree of

Hybridization: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Hybrid Vehicle Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European Hybrid Vehicle Market Demand Scenario in

Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Hybrid Vehicle Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Units by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: European Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Hybrid Vehicle Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025

Table 47: Hybrid Vehicle Market in Europe in Units by Vehicle

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Hybrid Vehicle Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Degree of Hybridization: 2018-2025

Table 50: Hybrid Vehicle Market in Europe in Units by Degree of

Hybridization: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Breakdown by

Degree of Hybridization: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Hybrid Vehicle Market in France by Vehicle Type:

Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: French Hybrid Vehicle Historic Market Scenario in

Units by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Analysis by

Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Hybrid Vehicle Market in France by Degree of

Hybridization: Estimates and Projections in Units for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 56: French Hybrid Vehicle Historic Market Scenario in

Units by Degree of Hybridization: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Analysis by Degree

of Hybridization: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Hybrid Vehicle Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Units by Vehicle Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Hybrid Vehicle Historic Market Analysis in

Units by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Hybrid Vehicle Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Units by Degree of Hybridization

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Hybrid Vehicle Historic Market Analysis in

Units by Degree of Hybridization: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Breakdown by

Degree of Hybridization: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Hybrid Vehicle Market Growth Prospects in

Units by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Hybrid Vehicle Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

Units by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Hybrid Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Italian Hybrid Vehicle Market Growth Prospects in

Units by Degree of Hybridization for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Hybrid Vehicle Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

Units by Degree of Hybridization: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Hybrid Vehicle Market by Degree of

Hybridization: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Hybrid Vehicle: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Vehicle Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Hybrid Vehicle Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in Units by Vehicle Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Analysis

by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Hybrid Vehicle: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Degree of

Hybridization for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Hybrid Vehicle Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in Units by Degree of Hybridization for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Analysis

by Degree of Hybridization: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 76: Rest of Europe Hybrid Vehicle Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025

Table 77: Hybrid Vehicle Market in Rest of Europe in Units by

Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Rest of Europe Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Rest of Europe Hybrid Vehicle Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Degree of Hybridization: 2018-2025

Table 80: Hybrid Vehicle Market in Rest of Europe in Units by

Degree of Hybridization: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: Rest of Europe Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Breakdown

by Degree of Hybridization: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 82: Hybrid Vehicle Market in Asia-Pacific by Vehicle

Type: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period

2018-2025

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Hybrid Vehicle Historic Market Scenario

in Units by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Analysis by

Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Hybrid Vehicle Market in Asia-Pacific by Degree of

Hybridization: Estimates and Projections in Units for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Hybrid Vehicle Historic Market Scenario

in Units by Degree of Hybridization: 2009-2017

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Analysis by

Degree of Hybridization: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 88: Rest of World Hybrid Vehicle Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Rest of World Hybrid Vehicle Historic Market Review

by Vehicle Type in Units: 2009-2017

Table 90: Hybrid Vehicle Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 91: Rest of World Hybrid Vehicle Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Degree of Hybridization: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Rest of World Hybrid Vehicle Historic Market Review

by Degree of Hybridization in Units: 2009-2017

Table 93: Hybrid Vehicle Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Degree of Hybridization for 2009,

2019, and 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ALLISON TRANSMISSION

AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING

AVL LIST GMBH

AVTOVAZ

BORGWARNER

CONTINENTAL AG

CUMMINS

DAIMLER AG

DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES

DENSO CORPORATION

EATON CORPORATION PLC

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

HONDA MOTOR

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

LG CHEM

MAHLE GMBH

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

SCHAEFFLER AG

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

VOLVO CAR CANADA

ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG



V. CURATED RESEARCH

