Global Hydration Belt Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global hydration belt market reached a value of US$ 2.8 Billion in 2020. A hydration belt refers to a gear designed for athletes or runners which helps them to carry water and remain hydrated during outdoor activities such as cycling and running. The human body eliminates water at an alarming rate while working out or training which can lead to headaches, muscle cramps and syncope. As it can be extremely inconvenient to carry water bottles around, hydration belts meet the requirements of users without distracting them from their training.

Moreover, these belts are hassle-free, convenient, comfortable, light-weight and pocket-friendly. Due to these advantages, hydration belts are popular among professional runners and cyclists who regularly participate in marathons, trail running and triathlons. Additionally, with the escalating sales of fitness gears across the world, the demand for hydration belts is gradually gaining traction.



Global Hydration Belt Market Drivers:



Growing awareness about the health benefits associated with running, jogging and cycling among people across the globe is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, manufacturers are incorporating new techniques to improve the functionality of hydration belts. For instance, these belts now offer additional utility with extra or detachable pockets to carry accessories.

In addition, manufacturers are utilizing lightweight materials for the manufacturing of these belts as well as designing leak-proof variants. Furthermore, increasing investments in research and development to improve the basic aspects of hydration belts, such as durability and comfort, are anticipated to provide a thrust to the growth of the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global hydration belt market exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Market Summary:

Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into with-bottles and without-bottles.

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been segmented into super markets and hyper markets, company outlets, specialty sports shops, online and others. Specialty sports shops currently represent the biggest segment.

Based on the end-use, the market has been segmented into sports, military and others.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East and Africa , and Latin America .

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Amphipod, FuelBelt, Nathan Sports, Ultimate Direction, CamelBak Products, Decathlon, Fitletic, Salomon and The North Face.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global hydration belt market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global hydration belt industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hydration belt industry?

What is the breakup of the global hydration belt market on the basis of product type?

What is the breakup of the global hydration belt market on the basis of distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the global hydration belt market on the basis of end-use?

What are the price trends of hydration belts?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global hydration belt market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global hydration belt market?

What is the structure of the global hydration belt market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global hydration belt market?

How are hydration belt manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Hydration Belt Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 With Bottles

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Without Bottles

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Specialty Sports Shops

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Company Outlets

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Online

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-Use

8.1 Sports

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Military

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Global Hydration Belt Industry: SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Global Hydration Belt Industry: Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Research and Development

11.3 Raw Material Procurement

11.4 Manufacturing

11.5 Marketing

11.6 Distribution

11.7 End-Use



12 Global Hydration Belt Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Global Hydration Belt Industry: Price Analysis



14 Hydration Belt Manufacturing Process

14.1 Product Overview

14.2 Raw Material Requirements

14.3 Manufacturing Process

14.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Amphipod

15.3.2 FuelBelt

15.3.3 Nathan Sports

15.3.4 Ultimate Direction

15.3.5 CamelBak Products

15.3.6 Decathlon

15.3.7 Fitletic

15.3.8 Salomon

15.3.9 The North Face



