Global Hydration Pack Market to 2024 by Application, Capacity, Price, Sales Channel & Region

DUBLIN, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydration Pack Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The global hydration pack market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the hydration pack market looks promising with opportunities in outdoor activities such as trekking, hiking, cycling, and running. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing outdoor recreational activities, growing disposable income, and the rapid rise in popularity of adventure tourism in western countries.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the hydration pack market, include increasing usage of removable bladders for easy reservoir cleaning and pressurized hydration nozzles for easy sipping.

The report forecasts that 1-3 hydration packs will remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for small and compact hydration pack which is easy to carry during various outdoor sports activities.

Within the hydration pack market, trekking and hiking will remain the largest application market and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing spending in outdoor amusement activities in the western economies.

North America is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing interest in outdoor sports activities, and increasing interest in trekking, hiking and adventure tourism.

Some of the hydration packs companies profiled in this report include Vista Outdoor, Saloman, Quest, Jack Wolfskin, High Seirra, Deuter Sports GmbH, Gregory Mountain Products, Inoveight Limited, Osprey, and Montbell and others.

Some of the features of Hydration Pack Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global hydration pack market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Units) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global hydration pack market size by application, capacity, price, sales channel in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global hydration pack market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global hydration pack market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the global hydration pack market.

Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Hydration Pack Market Trends and Forecast

3.3 Global Hydration Pack Market by Application

3.3.1: Trekking and Hiking

3.3.2: Cycling

3.3.3: Running

3.3.4: Military

3.4: Global Hydration Pack Market by Capacity

3.4.1: 1-3 liters

3.4.2: 3-6 Liters

3.4.3: 6-10 Liters

3.4.4: Above 10 Liters

3.5: Global Hydration Pack Market by Price

3.5.1: Less than $40

3.5.2: $40 to $80

3.5.3: Above $80

3.6: Global Hydration Pack Market by Sales Channel

3.6.1: E-commerce

3.6.2: Retailers

3.6.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Hydration Pack Market by Region

4.2: North American Hydration Pack Market

4.2.1: Market by Application: Trekking and Hiking, Cycling, Running, and Military

4.2.2: Market by Capacity: 1-3 liters, 3-6 liters, 6-10 liters, and Above 10 liters

4.2.3: Market by Sales Channel: E-commerce, Retailers, and Others

4.3: European Hydration Pack Market

4.4: APAC Hydration Pack Market

4.5: ROW Hydration Pack Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Hydration Pack Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Hydration Pack Market by Capacity

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Hydration Pack Market by Sales Channel

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Hydration Pack Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Hydration Pack Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Hydration Pack Market

6.3.3: Technology Development



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Vista Outdoor

7.2: High Sierra

7.3: Salomon Group

7.4: Jack Wolfskin

7.5: Deuter Sports GmbH

7.6: Gregory Mountain Products

7.7: Inoveight

7.8: Osprey

7.9: Montbell

7.10: Giant Bicycles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/inz48w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

