Global Hydraulic Components Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydraulic Components market worldwide is projected to grow by US$23.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.9%. Pumps & Motors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$24.6 Billion by the year 2025, Pumps & Motors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$815.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$657.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Pumps & Motors will reach a market size of US$987.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Ubiquity of Fluid Power in Modern Engineering: The Cornerstone

for Growth of Hydraulic Components

Recent Market Activity

A Peek Into the State of Competitive Affairs

With Global GDP Now Plateauing, It is a Mixed Bag of

Opportunities & Challenges for the Hydraulics Market

Energy Efficacy is No Longer a Concept Alien to Hydraulics, In

-fact it is the New Buzzword for Future Growth in the Market

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hydraulic Components Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Energy Efficiency Benefits of Innovative Hydraulic Fluid

Formulation & Additives to Spur Growth in the Market

Industrial Automation & Robotics and the Ensuing Demand for

Motion and Control Technologies Drives Baseline Growth for

Hydraulic Components in the Industrial Sector

Stable Market for Machine Tools Promises Ample Business

Opportunity for Hydraulic Components

Growing Focus on Predictive Maintenance of Hydraulic Equipment

/Systems & the Ensuing Increase in Parts Replacement to

Benefit Demand for Hydraulic Components

Wild Oil Prices Bring the Pain Back to the O&G Industry but

Spurs the Emphasis on Productivity, Capital Efficiency &

Ability to Break-Even at the Lowest Price

The Fracking Revolution & Robust Outlook for Shale Gas & Oil

Production to Benefit Market Growth

Sustained Recovery in Construction Activity Creates Healthy

Opportunities for Construction Machinery Hydraulics

Uncertainties Resurface After Two Years of Recovery in the

Mining Industry, Throwing Hydraulic Components for Mining

Equipment Back Into Stress

Strong Demand for Agricultural Equipment in Industrializing

Nations to Drive Opportunities for Mobile Hydraulics

Electro-Hydraulic Automation, An All Consuming Design Theme

Among Equipment Manufacturers

Changing Engineering Design Trends Opens New Growth Avenues for

Aircraft & Vehicle Hydraulics

Growing Preference for Hydraulic Elevators, as Against Traction

& Electric Elevators, to Benefit Demand for Hydraulic

Components

Offshore Outsourcing of Hydraulic Components: A Key

Manufacturing Trend

Water-Based Hydraulic Systems Grow in Popularity

Hydraulic Filters to Witness Growth





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 317

