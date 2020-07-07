Global Hydraulic Components Industry

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Hydraulic Components Market to Reach US$78.3 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hydraulic Components estimated at US$61.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$78.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Pumps & Motors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR to reach US$23.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Valves segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.8% share of the global Hydraulic Components market.







The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Hydraulic Components market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$16.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$16.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Cylinders Segment Corners a 17.8% Share in 2020

In the global Cylinders segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 467-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Ubiquity of Fluid Power in Modern Engineering: The Cornerstone

for Growth of Hydraulic Components

Recent Market Activity

A Peek Into the State of Competitive Affairs

With Global GDP Now Plateauing, It is a Mixed Bag of

Opportunities & Challenges for the Hydraulics Market

Energy Efficacy is No Longer a Concept Alien to Hydraulics, In -

fact it is the New Buzzword for Future Growth in the Market

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hydraulic Components Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Atos Spa (Italy)

Bailey International LLC (USA)

Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany)

Bucher Hydraulics GmbH (Germany)

Danfoss Power Solutions (USA)

Eaton Corporation (USA)

Enerpac Corp (USA)

HAWE Hydraulik SE (Germany)

Hengli Group (China)

HYDAC (Germany)

Hydratech Industries (Denmark)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

KYB Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Liebherr Group (Switzerland)

Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Nabtesco Corporation (Japan)

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (Japan)

Pacoma GmbH (Germany)

Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA)

Tokyo Keiki, Inc. (Japan)

Weber-Hydraulik GmbH (Germany)

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering Ltd. (India)

Yuken Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Energy Efficiency Benefits of Innovative Hydraulic Fluid

Formulation & Additives to Spur Growth in the Market

Industrial Automation & Robotics and the Ensuing Demand for

Motion and Control Technologies Drives Baseline Growth for

Hydraulic Components in the Industrial Sector

Stable Market for Machine Tools Promises Ample Business

Opportunity for Hydraulic Components

Growing Focus on Predictive Maintenance of Hydraulic Equipment/

Systems & the Ensuing Increase in Parts Replacement to

Benefit Demand for Hydraulic Components

Wild Oil Prices Bring the Pain Back to the O&G Industry but

Spurs the Emphasis on Productivity, Capital Efficiency &

Ability to Break-Even at the Lowest Price

The Fracking Revolution & Robust Outlook for Shale Gas & Oil

Production to Benefit Market Growth

Sustained Recovery in Construction Activity Creates Healthy

Opportunities for Construction Machinery Hydraulics

Uncertainties Resurface After Two Years of Recovery in the

Mining Industry, Throwing Hydraulic Components for Mining

Equipment Back Into Stress

Strong Demand for Agricultural Equipment in Industrializing

Nations to Drive Opportunities for Mobile Hydraulics

Electro-Hydraulic Automation, An All Consuming Design Theme

Among Equipment Manufacturers

Changing Engineering Design Trends Opens New Growth Avenues for

Aircraft & Vehicle Hydraulics

Growing Preference for Hydraulic Elevators, as Against Traction &

Electric Elevators, to Benefit Demand for Hydraulic

Components

Offshore Outsourcing of Hydraulic Components: A Key

Manufacturing Trend

Water-Based Hydraulic Systems Grow in Popularity

Hydraulic Filters to Witness Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Hydraulic Components Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Hydraulic Components Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Hydraulic Components Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Pumps & Motors (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Pumps & Motors (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Pumps & Motors (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Valves (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Valves (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Valves (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Cylinders (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Cylinders (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Cylinders (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Accumulators & Filters (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Accumulators & Filters (Product Segment) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Accumulators & Filters (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Power Packs (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Power Packs (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Power Packs (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Hydraulic Components Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Hydraulic Components Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Hydraulic Components Market in the United States by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Hydraulic Components Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Hydraulic Components Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Hydraulic Components Historic Market Review

by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 27: Hydraulic Components Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and

2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Hydraulic Components: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: Hydraulic Components Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: Japanese Hydraulic Components Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Hydraulic Components Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Hydraulic Components Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 33: Chinese Hydraulic Components Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Hydraulic Components Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: European Hydraulic Components Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Hydraulic Components Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 36: European Hydraulic Components Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: European Hydraulic Components Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 38: Hydraulic Components Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: European Hydraulic Components Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 40: Hydraulic Components Market in France by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: French Hydraulic Components Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 42: French Hydraulic Components Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Hydraulic Components Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: German Hydraulic Components Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 45: German Hydraulic Components Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italian Hydraulic Components Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Hydraulic Components Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 48: Italian Hydraulic Components Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Hydraulic Components:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Hydraulic Components Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: United Kingdom Hydraulic Components Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 52: Spanish Hydraulic Components Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Spanish Hydraulic Components Historic Market Review

by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 54: Hydraulic Components Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and

2027



RUSSIA

Table 55: Russian Hydraulic Components Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Hydraulic Components Market in Russia by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 57: Russian Hydraulic Components Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Hydraulic Components Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 59: Hydraulic Components Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: Rest of Europe Hydraulic Components Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Components Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Hydraulic Components Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Components Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Hydraulic Components Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Components Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Components Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Hydraulic Components Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Australian Hydraulic Components Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: Australian Hydraulic Components Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 70: Indian Hydraulic Components Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Indian Hydraulic Components Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 72: Hydraulic Components Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: Hydraulic Components Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: South Korean Hydraulic Components Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 75: Hydraulic Components Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hydraulic Components:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Hydraulic Components Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Components Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Latin American Hydraulic Components Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 80: Hydraulic Components Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Hydraulic Components Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Latin American Hydraulic Components Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Hydraulic Components Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 84: Latin American Hydraulic Components Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentinean Hydraulic Components Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 86: Hydraulic Components Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: Argentinean Hydraulic Components Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 88: Hydraulic Components Market in Brazil by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Brazilian Hydraulic Components Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 90: Brazilian Hydraulic Components Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 91: Hydraulic Components Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Mexican Hydraulic Components Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 93: Mexican Hydraulic Components Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Rest of Latin America Hydraulic Components Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 95: Hydraulic Components Market in Rest of Latin America

by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Latin America Hydraulic Components Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 97: The Middle East Hydraulic Components Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Hydraulic Components Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 99: The Middle East Hydraulic Components Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: The Middle East Hydraulic Components Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020

to 2027



Table 101: The Middle East Hydraulic Components Historic Market

by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 102: Hydraulic Components Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 103: Iranian Market for Hydraulic Components: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Hydraulic Components Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Iranian Hydraulic Components Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 106: Israeli Hydraulic Components Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 107: Hydraulic Components Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Israeli Hydraulic Components Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 109: Saudi Arabian Hydraulic Components Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Hydraulic Components Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 111: Saudi Arabian Hydraulic Components Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 112: Hydraulic Components Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: United Arab Emirates Hydraulic Components Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 114: Hydraulic Components Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 115: Hydraulic Components Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Rest of Middle East Hydraulic Components Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 117: Rest of Middle East Hydraulic Components Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 118: African Hydraulic Components Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Hydraulic Components Market in Africa by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 120: African Hydraulic Components Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 317

Total Companies Profiled: 317



