Global Hydraulic Cylinder Industry Assessment 2020-2025: Tie-Rod, Welded, Telescopic and Mill-Type Cylinders

DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydraulic Cylinder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydraulic cylinder market reached a value of US$ 13.8 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 18.1 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.6% during 2020-2025.



The growing construction and mining industries are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization, especially across the emerging nations, hydraulic cylinders are increasingly being utilized in heavy machinery, including backhoes, trenchers, asphalt laying machines, concrete cutting saws and motor graders. Additionally, expansion in the aerospace and defense sectors is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.



These cylinders are used in aircraft to operate flaps, brakes and landing gear. They are also employed for thrust reversers, telehandlers, bomb loaders, automated pallet and personnel door systems in military equipment. The increasing mechanization and automation of agricultural equipment are also significantly contributing to the growth of the market. Farmers are increasingly replacing traditionally used manual equipment with hydraulic devices to enhance the overall efficiency of various agricultural operations.



Other factors, including product innovations and implementation of favorable government policies to promote infrastructural development, are projected to drive the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Actuant Corporation, Bosch Rexroth AG, Caterpillar Inc., Eaton Corporation, Hannon Hydraulics, HYDAC, JARP Industries, Kappa Engineering, KYB Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, SMC Corporation, Texas Hydraulics Inc., United Hydraulics, Wipro Enterprises, etc.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global hydraulic cylinder market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the function?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the bore size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global hydraulic cylinder market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Function

6.1 Single-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders

6.2 Double-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Tie-Rod Cylinders

7.2 Welded Cylinders

7.3 Telescopic Cylinders

7.4 Mill-Type Cylinders



8 Market Breakup by Bore Size

8.1 <_0 />8.2 50-150 MM

8.3 >150 MM



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Mobile

9.2 Industrial



10 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

10.1 Construction

10.2 Aerospace & Defense

10.3 Material Handling

10.4 Agriculture

10.5 Automotive

10.6 Mining

10.7 Oil & Gas

10.8 Marine

10.9 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.3 Europe

11.4 Latin America

11.5 Middle East and Africa



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Indicators



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players



Actuant Corporation

Bosch Rexroth AG

Caterpillar Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Hannon Hydraulics

HYDAC

JARP Industries

Kappa Engineering

KYB Corporation

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

SMC Corporation

Texas Hydraulics Inc.

United Hydraulics

Wipro Enterprises

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t05ks9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

