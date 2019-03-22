Global Hydrocolloids Market Report 2019 - Industry Guide with 245 Company Profiles & Contact Details for 500 Companies
Mar 22, 2019, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hydrocolloids Market - Raw Materials, Products and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cellulose-based based hydrocolloids is the largest market among all hydrocolloid raw materials which is estimated at 795k metric tons in 2018 while Seaweed-derived hydrocolloids market is projected to witness the fastest growth during the analysis period 2018-2024.
Growth in the global hydrocolloids demand is mainly anticipated to driven by increasing demand from food & beverages and oil & gas sectors. Food additives are becoming a necessary part of food and beverages industry and natural clean label food additives such as hydrocolloids penetration is on the rise. The hydrocolloids industry is forecast to receive an impetus from this booming demand.
Increasing health consciousness and changing eating habits of consumers, especially in developing regions, are also the driving factors for hydrocolloids growth in the food and beverage sector. Increasing oil drilling activities in the United States and Canada, and continued usage of hydrocolloids in Middle Eastern oil producing nations is driving the demand for hydrocolloids such as guar gum, xanthan gum and carboxymethyl cellulose.
Food & Beverages form the largest application for Hydrocolloids on a global basis in terms of value, the market for which is estimated at US$5.4 billion (43.7% share) in 2018 and is projected to reach US$7.1 billion by 2024 to reflect the fastest 2018-2024 CAGR of 4.9%. in terms of volume, the global market for Hydrocolloids is estimated at 2.2 million metric tons in 2018.
Research Findings & Coverage
- Global market for Hydrocolloids is analyzed in this report with respect to Raw Material Source, product types and end-use applications
- The study exclusively analyzes the market size for hydrocolloid raw material source by product type and end-use application globally and in all major regions. The report also analyzes the market for hydrocolloids by raw material source, product type and application in each major country across the globe
- Demand for Hydrocolloids in Food & Beverages Being Driven by Clean Label and Non-GMO Trends
- Hydrocolloids Offer Potential for Making Edible Coatings and Films
- Growth in Low-pH Dairy Beverages to Drive Pectin Demand
- Restrained Demand for Select Hydrocolloids Due to Tighter Raw Material Supply in the Offing
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 245
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 500 companies
The report also provides the listing of the companies engaged in research & development, manufacturing and supply of hydrocolloids. The global list of companies covers addresses, contact numbers and the website addresses of 500 companies.
KEY MARKET TRENDS
- Demand for Hydrocolloids in Food & Beverages Being Driven by Clean Label and Non-GMO Trends
- Hydrocolloids Offer Potential for Making Edible Coatings and Films
- Growth in Low-pH Dairy Beverages to Drive Pectin Demand
- Mixed Opportunities for Seaweed Hydrocolloids
- Restrained Demand for Select Hydrocolloids Due to Tighter Raw Material Supply in the Offing
- Demand for Hydrocolloids Propelled by Trends in Fat and Sugar Reduction
- Xanthan Gum's Potential in the Oil & Gas Sector on an Upswing
- Gelatin's Application in Food & Beverages being Hindered by Alternatives
- Capsule Production with Plant-Derived HPMC Gaining Ground
- Demand for Hydrocolloids to be Bolstered by Firm Growth in Oil Drilling Activities
KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
- Accel Carrageenan Corporation (Philippines)
- Algaia S.A. (France)
- Alland& Robert (France)
- Andi-Johnson Group (China)
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (United States)
- Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (United States)
- Cargill, Inc. (United States)
- CAROB S.A. (Spain)
- Compania Espanola de Algas Marinas, S.A. (CEAMSA) (Spain)
- CP Kelco U.S., Inc. (United States)
- DSM Hydrocolloids (China)
- DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark)
- Fufeng Group Limited (China)
- GelatinesWeishardt S.A. (France)
- GELITA AG (Germany)
- GELNEX (Brazil)
- Gelymar S.A. (Chile)
- Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Co., Ltd (China)
- Herbstreith& Fox KG (Germany)
- Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd. (India)
- Hispanagar, S.A. (Spain)
- Industrias Roko, S.A. (Spain)
- Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals Ltd (India)
- Jellice Corporation (Japan)
- Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG (Switzerland)
- KIMICA Corporation (Japan)
- Lamberti SpA (Italy)
- Marcel Trading Corporation (Philippines)
- MeiHua Holdings Group Co., Ltd (China)
- MSC Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- Nexira SAS (France)
- Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan)
- Nouryon (Netherlands)
- PB Leiner (Belgium)
- QuimicaAmtex S.A. (Columbia)
- Rousselot BV (Darling Ingredients) (Netherlands)
- Shandong Head Co., Ltd. (China)
- Shandong Jiejing Group Corporation (China)
- Shanghai Brilliant Gum Co., Ltd. (BLG) (China)
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Silvateam S.p.A. (Italy)
- Solvay SA (Belgium)
- Sterling Gelatin (India)
- The Dow Chemical Company (United States)
- TIC Gums, Inc. (United States)
- Vikas WSP Limited (India)
- W Hydrocolloids, Inc. (RICO Carrageenan) (Philippines)
- Yantai Sheli Hydrocolloids Co., Ltd. (China)
- Zhenpai Hydrocolloids Co., Ltd. (China)
- Zibo Zhongxuan Biochemical Co., Ltd. (Deosen Biochemical Co., Ltd.) (China)
KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS
- Ingredion Adds Single Hydrocolloids to Reinforce its Portfolio
- Cambrian Solutions, CEAMSA's Exclusive Distributor of Hydrocolloids in Canada
- DSM to Purchase an Additional 46% Stake in Andre Pectin
- Cornelius Selected as Distributor of Algaia's Alginate Portfolio in the UK and Ireland
- CP Kelco's Carboxymethyl Cellulose Plant for Sale in China
- Launch of New Brand Identities for DSM's Gellan Gum and Xanthan Gum
- Algaia and Gelymar Form New Long-term Commercial and Development Pact
- Solvay's Hydrocolloid Product Line Acquired by PMC Group International
- CP Kelco's GENU Pectin Products Receive Non-GMO Project Verification
- Accent Microcell Private Limited is EXCiPACT Certified
- Expansion of Dow's Methyl Cellulose Capacity in Germany
- Ashland Increases its Hydroxyethylcellulose Production Capacity
- AIDP, Distributor Partner in North America for Gelymar's Carrageenan Products
- CP Kelco to Expand Danish Pectin Plant's Production Capacity by 15%
- Distribution Partners Selected by Cargill for Sustainable Growth of its Food Ingredients and Applications Business in North America
- Ceamsa and Palmer Holland Inks Hydrocolloids Distribution Deal
- CP Kelco Launches Label-Friendly GENU Explorer Pectin ND-200 for Neutral Desserts
- NOP Organic Certification for Java Biocolloid's Seaweed GracilariaVerrucosa Extracts
- PB Leiner is the New Company Brand Name of PB Gelatins/PB Leiner
- Joint Venture Formed by Alland& Robert and Sayaji for Spray Dried Acacia Gum Production
- Nouryon is the New Name for AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals
- Frutarom Acquired by IFF
- CP Kelco's 30 CEKOL Cellulose Gum products Verified by Non-GMO Project
- Naturex SA is Acquired by Swiss based Givaudan Group
- ISC Gums chose HORN as Specialty Distributor of Gum Acacia in the Western US
- Jellice Pioneer Expands the Most Modern Gelatin Factory in Europe
- DuPont Danisco Lactogel FC 5200 Recognized by Fi South America Innovation Awards
- New Non-GMO Project Verified Hydrocolloids added to TIC Gums' Ingredients
- Range of Carrageenans and Blends for Cosmetic Applications Introduced by Algaia
- ADM Opens New Technical Innovation Centre, Regional Office in Shanghai
- Herbstreith& Fox Develops LM Pectins for Organic Applications
- Silvateam Selects Brenntag as its Pectin Distribution Partner in North America
- Cargill Plans to Construct $150 million HM Pectin Plant in Brazil
- DSM Hydrocolloids Opens DSM Zhongken Biotechnology to Broaden Biogum Innovation Capability
- AkzoNobel and Renmatix Partner to Create a New Form of Crystalline Cellulose
- Cargill Partners with BioHope and Sanrise China for the Cosmetics Ingredients Distribution in China
- Cargill Expands its Seabrid Portfolio of Carrageenans for Creamy Dairy Desserts
- TIC Gums to Introduce Simplistica line of ingredient systems at IFT 2018
- Mitsubishi Corporation Consolidates its Life Sciences Business
- Rousselot to Display Clean Label Gelatin Solutions at IFT 2018 in Chicago
- TICOrganic Tara Gum HV added to hydrocolloids portfolio of TIC Gums
- Majority of Jungbunzlauer Products Obtains Non-GMO Project Verification
- Marcel Trading Corporation Acquired CP Kelco's Philippines Carrageenan Plant
- DuPont Nutrition & Health Divests Alginates Business to JRS Group
- Quick Shell37 Allows for a Fast Use of Sugar Layers in Making Pan Coated Products
- Rousselot Launches X-Pure Medical Grade Gelatin Range for In-Body Usage
- Majority of Jungbunzlauer Products Received Non-GMO Project Verification
- Algaia and Arles Agroalimentaire Inks Distribution Pact for Alginates in France
- CP Kelco's Xanthan Gum Products Receives Non-GMO Project Verification
- CP Kelco to Enter Indonesian Distribution Partnership with Azelis
- TIC Gums Offers US-Produced GuarNT USA for Pet Food and Treat Applications
- Non-GMO Project Verification for CP Kelco's Four New KELCOGEL Gellan Gum Products
- PT. Azelis Indonesia Distribusi Selected as CP Kelco's Exclusive Distributor in Indonesia
- Ukraine based T.B.Fruit Constructs Pectin Production Line
- DRG Gelatin, Nitta Gelatin's New Pharmaceutical Gelatin
- DuPont Nutrition & Health Launches Pectin for Reduced Sugar Fruit Spreads
- Unipex to Distribute Algaia's Hydrocolloids for Personal Care Markets
- Algaia Introduces Satialgine DVA Alginate for Low-Fat Desserts
- Java Biocolloid Establishes an Operative Branch in Trieste
- United States to Import Gum Arabic Directly from Sudan
- DSM and Haixing to Acquire Inner Mongolia Rainbow Biotechnology
- DowDuPont Completes FMC Corporation's Health & Nutrition Business Acquisition
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Invests to Strengthen its Cellulose Derivatives Business
- Gelnex to Build New Gelatin Production Unit in Brazil
- AkzoNobel Increases EHEC Cellulosic Ethers Production
- SE Tylose Starts New Technical Centre at the Science Park II in Singapore
- Launch of TIC Gums' New Hydrocolloid Solutions at SupplySide West 2017
- Successful Completion of the Merger between Dow and DuPont
- Gelymar Moves its Headquarters to Santiago
- Launch of Syndeo Range of Hydrocolloids
- Algia Expands in North America with a Distribution Pact with AIDP Inc.
- Cargill Introduced New Seabrid Carrageenans for Gelled Dairy Desserts
- First Acquisition of Roquette in the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market
- GELITA's $22-Million Project Received Official Go-Ahead from Woodbury County Board of Supervisors
- CP Kelco's KELCOGEL Gellan Gum Production Capacity Increased to Meet the Growing Market Demand
- Ingredion Acquires TIC Gums
- Cargill's Alginates Business is Acquired by Algaia
- GELITA to Construct Ultra-Modern Facilities in Eberbach
- Inauguration of Ashland's New Pharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturing Unit in China
- Introduction of DuPont's New Range of GRINDSTED JU Systems for the South Asia Market
- W Hydrocolloids Acquired Kerry Group's Seaweed Processing Facility in Philippines
- Launch of Ticaloid Ultrasmooth NGMO Original by TIC Gums
- Nexira Becomes an Independent Company
- Vegan Xanthan Gum Grades Introduced by Jungbunzlauer
- Eviagenics is now Algaia
- Samsung Group's Chemical Businesses Acquired by Lotte Chemical Group
- Addition of Gellan Gum to TIC Gums' Portfolio of Hydrocolloids
- Magnus Union Plans to Built Pectin Production Plant in Belgorod, Russia
- CP Kelco to Increase Pectin Production Capacity in Europe
- Asahi Kasei and SPI Pharma Form Pharmaceutical Additives Reciprocal Sales Pact
- CP Kelco Aims to Construct a New Production Plant in North America for Gellan Gum and Specialty Xanthan Gum
- Nexira'sFibregum Acacia Fiber and Instantgum Acacia Gum Ingredients Verified by the Non-GMO Project
- Cargill Acquires FMC's Pectin Operations
- CP Kelco to Expand Distribution Partnership with L.V. Lomas into the United States
- CP Kelco Expands Specialty Biogums Production Capacity
- Certified Organic Tara Gum Products Offered by Exandal
- TIC Gums Launches Pretested Apple Pectin
- CP Kelco Plans to Build New Citrus Peel Plant in Latin America
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d7j4m3/global?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article