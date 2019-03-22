Global Hydrocolloids Market Report 2019 - Industry Guide with 245 Company Profiles & Contact Details for 500 Companies

DUBLIN, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hydrocolloids Market - Raw Materials, Products and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cellulose-based based hydrocolloids is the largest market among all hydrocolloid raw materials which is estimated at 795k metric tons in 2018 while Seaweed-derived hydrocolloids market is projected to witness the fastest growth during the analysis period 2018-2024.

Growth in the global hydrocolloids demand is mainly anticipated to driven by increasing demand from food & beverages and oil & gas sectors. Food additives are becoming a necessary part of food and beverages industry and natural clean label food additives such as hydrocolloids penetration is on the rise. The hydrocolloids industry is forecast to receive an impetus from this booming demand.



Increasing health consciousness and changing eating habits of consumers, especially in developing regions, are also the driving factors for hydrocolloids growth in the food and beverage sector. Increasing oil drilling activities in the United States and Canada, and continued usage of hydrocolloids in Middle Eastern oil producing nations is driving the demand for hydrocolloids such as guar gum, xanthan gum and carboxymethyl cellulose.



Food & Beverages form the largest application for Hydrocolloids on a global basis in terms of value, the market for which is estimated at US$5.4 billion (43.7% share) in 2018 and is projected to reach US$7.1 billion by 2024 to reflect the fastest 2018-2024 CAGR of 4.9%. in terms of volume, the global market for Hydrocolloids is estimated at 2.2 million metric tons in 2018.



Research Findings & Coverage

Global market for Hydrocolloids is analyzed in this report with respect to Raw Material Source, product types and end-use applications

The study exclusively analyzes the market size for hydrocolloid raw material source by product type and end-use application globally and in all major regions. The report also analyzes the market for hydrocolloids by raw material source, product type and application in each major country across the globe

Demand for Hydrocolloids in Food & Beverages Being Driven by Clean Label and Non-GMO Trends

Hydrocolloids Offer Potential for Making Edible Coatings and Films

Growth in Low-pH Dairy Beverages to Drive Pectin Demand

Restrained Demand for Select Hydrocolloids Due to Tighter Raw Material Supply in the Offing

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 245

The industry guide includes the contact details for 500 companies

The report also provides the listing of the companies engaged in research & development, manufacturing and supply of hydrocolloids. The global list of companies covers addresses, contact numbers and the website addresses of 500 companies.



KEY MARKET TRENDS



Demand for Hydrocolloids in Food & Beverages Being Driven by Clean Label and Non-GMO Trends

Hydrocolloids Offer Potential for Making Edible Coatings and Films

Growth in Low-pH Dairy Beverages to Drive Pectin Demand

Mixed Opportunities for Seaweed Hydrocolloids

Restrained Demand for Select Hydrocolloids Due to Tighter Raw Material Supply in the Offing

Demand for Hydrocolloids Propelled by Trends in Fat and Sugar Reduction

Xanthan Gum's Potential in the Oil & Gas Sector on an Upswing

Gelatin's Application in Food & Beverages being Hindered by Alternatives

Capsule Production with Plant-Derived HPMC Gaining Ground

Demand for Hydrocolloids to be Bolstered by Firm Growth in Oil Drilling Activities

KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

Accel Carrageenan Corporation ( Philippines )

) Algaia S.A. (France)

Alland& Robert (France)

Andi-Johnson Group ( China )

) Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ( United States )

) Asahi Kasei Corporation ( Japan )

) Ashland Global Holdings Inc. ( United States )

) Cargill, Inc. ( United States )

) CAROB S.A. ( Spain )

) Compania Espanola de Algas Marinas, S.A. (CEAMSA) ( Spain )

) CP Kelco U.S., Inc. ( United States )

) DSM Hydrocolloids ( China )

) DuPont Nutrition & Health ( Denmark )

) Fufeng Group Limited ( China )

) GelatinesWeishardt S.A. (France)

GELITA AG ( Germany )

( ) GELNEX ( Brazil )

) Gelymar S.A. ( Chile )

) Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Co., Ltd ( China )

) Herbstreith& Fox KG ( Germany )

) Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd. ( India )

) Hispanagar, S.A. ( Spain )

) Industrias Roko, S.A. ( Spain )

) Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals Ltd ( India )

) Jellice Corporation ( Japan )

) Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG ( Switzerland )

) KIMICA Corporation ( Japan )

) Lamberti SpA ( Italy )

) Marcel Trading Corporation ( Philippines )

) MeiHua Holdings Group Co., Ltd ( China )

) MSC Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Nexira SAS (France)

Nitta Gelatin Inc. ( Japan )

) Nouryon ( Netherlands )

) PB Leiner ( Belgium )

) QuimicaAmtex S.A. (Columbia)

Rousselot BV (Darling Ingredients) ( Netherlands )

) Shandong Head Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Shandong Jiejing Group Corporation ( China )

) Shanghai Brilliant Gum Co., Ltd. (BLG) ( China )

) Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Silvateam S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Solvay SA ( Belgium )

) Sterling Gelatin ( India )

) The Dow Chemical Company ( United States )

) TIC Gums, Inc. ( United States )

) Vikas WSP Limited ( India )

) W Hydrocolloids, Inc. (RICO Carrageenan) ( Philippines )

) Yantai Sheli Hydrocolloids Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Zhenpai Hydrocolloids Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Zibo Zhongxuan Biochemical Co., Ltd. (Deosen Biochemical Co., Ltd.) ( China )

KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

Ingredion Adds Single Hydrocolloids to Reinforce its Portfolio

Cambrian Solutions, CEAMSA's Exclusive Distributor of Hydrocolloids in Canada

DSM to Purchase an Additional 46% Stake in Andre Pectin

Cornelius Selected as Distributor of Algaia's Alginate Portfolio in the UK and Ireland

CP Kelco's Carboxymethyl Cellulose Plant for Sale in China

Launch of New Brand Identities for DSM's Gellan Gum and Xanthan Gum

Algaia and Gelymar Form New Long-term Commercial and Development Pact

Solvay's Hydrocolloid Product Line Acquired by PMC Group International

CP Kelco's GENU Pectin Products Receive Non-GMO Project Verification

Accent Microcell Private Limited is EXCiPACT Certified

Expansion of Dow's Methyl Cellulose Capacity in Germany

Ashland Increases its Hydroxyethylcellulose Production Capacity

AIDP, Distributor Partner in North America for Gelymar's Carrageenan Products

for Gelymar's Carrageenan Products CP Kelco to Expand Danish Pectin Plant's Production Capacity by 15%

Distribution Partners Selected by Cargill for Sustainable Growth of its Food Ingredients and Applications Business in North America

Ceamsa and Palmer Holland Inks Hydrocolloids Distribution Deal

CP Kelco Launches Label-Friendly GENU Explorer Pectin ND-200 for Neutral Desserts

NOP Organic Certification for Java Biocolloid's Seaweed GracilariaVerrucosa Extracts

PB Leiner is the New Company Brand Name of PB Gelatins/PB Leiner

Joint Venture Formed by Alland& Robert and Sayaji for Spray Dried Acacia Gum Production

Nouryon is the New Name for AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals

Frutarom Acquired by IFF

CP Kelco's 30 CEKOL Cellulose Gum products Verified by Non-GMO Project

Naturex SA is Acquired by Swiss based Givaudan Group

ISC Gums chose HORN as Specialty Distributor of Gum Acacia in the Western US

Jellice Pioneer Expands the Most Modern Gelatin Factory in Europe

DuPont Danisco Lactogel FC 5200 Recognized by Fi South America Innovation Awards

New Non-GMO Project Verified Hydrocolloids added to TIC Gums' Ingredients

Range of Carrageenans and Blends for Cosmetic Applications Introduced by Algaia

ADM Opens New Technical Innovation Centre, Regional Office in Shanghai

Herbstreith& Fox Develops LM Pectins for Organic Applications

Silvateam Selects Brenntag as its Pectin Distribution Partner in North America

Cargill Plans to Construct $150 million HM Pectin Plant in Brazil

HM Pectin Plant in DSM Hydrocolloids Opens DSM Zhongken Biotechnology to Broaden Biogum Innovation Capability

AkzoNobel and Renmatix Partner to Create a New Form of Crystalline Cellulose

Cargill Partners with BioHope and Sanrise China for the Cosmetics Ingredients Distribution in China

Cargill Expands its Seabrid Portfolio of Carrageenans for Creamy Dairy Desserts

TIC Gums to Introduce Simplistica line of ingredient systems at IFT 2018

Mitsubishi Corporation Consolidates its Life Sciences Business

Rousselot to Display Clean Label Gelatin Solutions at IFT 2018 in Chicago

TICOrganic Tara Gum HV added to hydrocolloids portfolio of TIC Gums

Majority of Jungbunzlauer Products Obtains Non-GMO Project Verification

Marcel Trading Corporation Acquired CP Kelco's Philippines Carrageenan Plant

DuPont Nutrition & Health Divests Alginates Business to JRS Group

Quick Shell37 Allows for a Fast Use of Sugar Layers in Making Pan Coated Products

Rousselot Launches X-Pure Medical Grade Gelatin Range for In-Body Usage

Majority of Jungbunzlauer Products Received Non-GMO Project Verification

Algaia and Arles Agroalimentaire Inks Distribution Pact for Alginates in France

CP Kelco's Xanthan Gum Products Receives Non-GMO Project Verification

CP Kelco to Enter Indonesian Distribution Partnership with Azelis

TIC Gums Offers US-Produced GuarNT USA for Pet Food and Treat Applications

for Pet Food and Treat Applications Non-GMO Project Verification for CP Kelco's Four New KELCOGEL Gellan Gum Products

PT. Azelis Indonesia Distribusi Selected as CP Kelco's Exclusive Distributor in Indonesia

Ukraine based T.B.Fruit Constructs Pectin Production Line

based T.B.Fruit Constructs Pectin Production Line DRG Gelatin, Nitta Gelatin's New Pharmaceutical Gelatin

DuPont Nutrition & Health Launches Pectin for Reduced Sugar Fruit Spreads

Unipex to Distribute Algaia's Hydrocolloids for Personal Care Markets

Algaia Introduces Satialgine DVA Alginate for Low-Fat Desserts

Java Biocolloid Establishes an Operative Branch in Trieste

United States to Import Gum Arabic Directly from Sudan

to Import Gum Arabic Directly from DSM and Haixing to Acquire Inner Mongolia Rainbow Biotechnology

DowDuPont Completes FMC Corporation's Health & Nutrition Business Acquisition

Shin-Etsu Chemical Invests to Strengthen its Cellulose Derivatives Business

Gelnex to Build New Gelatin Production Unit in Brazil

AkzoNobel Increases EHEC Cellulosic Ethers Production

SE Tylose Starts New Technical Centre at the Science Park II in Singapore

Launch of TIC Gums' New Hydrocolloid Solutions at SupplySide West 2017

Successful Completion of the Merger between Dow and DuPont

Gelymar Moves its Headquarters to Santiago

Launch of Syndeo Range of Hydrocolloids

Algia Expands in North America with a Distribution Pact with AIDP Inc.

with a Distribution Pact with AIDP Inc. Cargill Introduced New Seabrid Carrageenans for Gelled Dairy Desserts

First Acquisition of Roquette in the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

GELITA's $22-Million Project Received Official Go-Ahead from Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Project Received Official Go-Ahead from Woodbury County Board of Supervisors CP Kelco's KELCOGEL Gellan Gum Production Capacity Increased to Meet the Growing Market Demand

Ingredion Acquires TIC Gums

Cargill's Alginates Business is Acquired by Algaia

GELITA to Construct Ultra-Modern Facilities in Eberbach

Inauguration of Ashland's New Pharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturing Unit in China

New Pharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturing Unit in Introduction of DuPont's New Range of GRINDSTED JU Systems for the South Asia Market

W Hydrocolloids Acquired Kerry Group's Seaweed Processing Facility in Philippines

Launch of Ticaloid Ultrasmooth NGMO Original by TIC Gums

Nexira Becomes an Independent Company

Vegan Xanthan Gum Grades Introduced by Jungbunzlauer

Eviagenics is now Algaia

Samsung Group's Chemical Businesses Acquired by Lotte Chemical Group

Addition of Gellan Gum to TIC Gums' Portfolio of Hydrocolloids

Magnus Union Plans to Built Pectin Production Plant in Belgorod, Russia

CP Kelco to Increase Pectin Production Capacity in Europe

Asahi Kasei and SPI Pharma Form Pharmaceutical Additives Reciprocal Sales Pact

CP Kelco Aims to Construct a New Production Plant in North America for Gellan Gum and Specialty Xanthan Gum

for Gellan Gum and Specialty Xanthan Gum Nexira'sFibregum Acacia Fiber and Instantgum Acacia Gum Ingredients Verified by the Non-GMO Project

Cargill Acquires FMC's Pectin Operations

CP Kelco to Expand Distribution Partnership with L.V. Lomas into the United States

CP Kelco Expands Specialty Biogums Production Capacity

Certified Organic Tara Gum Products Offered by Exandal

TIC Gums Launches Pretested Apple Pectin

CP Kelco Plans to Build New Citrus Peel Plant in Latin America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d7j4m3/global?w=5



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

