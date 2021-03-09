Global Hydrogels Market Report 2020-2025 - Growing Focus on Baby Hygiene Products Spells Steady Growth Opportunities
Mar 09, 2021, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrogels - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Hydrogel is projected to reach US$15.3 billion by 2025, driven by their growing use in wound care products and drug delivery systems (DDS).
Defined as a three-dimensional (3D) hydrophilic polymer capable of holding large amounts of water, hydrogel is valuable in biological applications as they resemble natural tissue and their high water content. Strong R&D interest is already underway for hydrogel biomaterials.
New developments in hydrogel design and hydrogel synthesis are resulting in the development of hydrogels with mechanical properties. Superporous comb-type grafted hydrogels with fast response times; hybrid graft copolymers based self-assembling hydrogels; protein based hydrogels' and hybrid hydrogels are the emerging new future of smart hydrogel based biomaterials. Stimuli-sensitive hydrogels, especially polypeptide based responsive hydrogels hold promising potential.
Protein hydrogel are more biocompatible than synthetic hydrogel as they do not require the use of oxic chemical crosslinkers. This represents a key growth opportunity in the market given that traditional hydrogels have been largely limited by their poor mechanical properties and slow response times to stimuli. Temperature-sensitive hydrogels especially will find attractive opportunities in biomedicine.
Wound dressings currently remain a popular application area with hydrogel being effective for treating dry necrotic wounds and rapid healing of burn wounds. Hydrogel enables painless debridement of infected tissue and provides a moist wound environment for faster healing.
Chitosan-based hydrogels, in this regard, are growing in popularity for their biocompatible, antimicrobial, and hemostatic effects. Acellular Hydrogel is especially valuable in accelerated healing of third-degree burn wounds and is a welcome substitute for complicated and infection prone skin grafts. Encouraging progress is being made in the use of hydrogels for targeted & controlled drug delivery. Hydrogels can prolong drug release kinetics.
Their porosity and aqueous features make them perfect biocompatible drug delivery vehicles. Chitosan-based hydrogels can be loaded with active drug compounds like growth factors or stem cells that are important in providing scaffold for cell growth. The growing focus on controlled and targeted drug delivery systems in the field of cardiology, oncology, immunology, and pain management bodes well for future growth in the market.
Some of the physical properties of hydrogel that can be manipulated and tuned to suit drug delivery needs include porosity, swelling and elasticity in response to stimuli such as temperature, solvent quality, pH, electric field; resistance to dissolution; free diffusion of solute molecules in water; among others.
These properties help in controlled drug release and protect from drug degradation, thereby making them highly effective vehicles for drug delivery systems. Some of the types of hydrogels development for drug delivery include DNA-hydrogels; supramolecular hydrogels; bio-inspired hydrogels; and multi-functional and stimuli-responsive hydrogels.
New emerging uses in contact lenses and tissue engineering will also benefit growth in the market in the coming years. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 52.4% of the market.
China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period supported by the government's focus on revolutionizing biomedical engineering in the country. The country today ranks as the top country for biomedical research encouraged by a permissive regulatory climate.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Expanding Applications and Product Innovations Spur Growth in the Global Hydrogel Market
- Emerging Economies to Post Strong Growth
- Industry Witnesses Rise in Demand for Synthetic Hydrogels
- Synthetic Hydrogels by Polymer Type: A Snapshot
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Hydrogel Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- 3M Company (USA)
- ACELITY L.P, Inc. (USA)
- Ashland, Inc. (USA)
- Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA)
- Coloplast A/S (Denmark)
- ConvaTec, Inc. (USA)
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (USA)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- Gentell, Inc. (USA)
- Hollister, Inc. (USA)
- Molnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (USA)
- Sekisui Plastics Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Smith & Nephew, Plc (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Innovations Expand Addressable Market for Hydrogels
- Rise in Incidence of Chronic Diseases and High Treatment Costs Drive Demand for Hydrogel Dressings for Wound Healing
- Global Prevalence of Wounds
- Personal Care Product: An Evolving Niche Market
- Consumer Adoption of Hydrogel Contact Lenses Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Hydrogels Evolve as Emerging Alternative for Food Packaging
- Agriculture Sector Depicts Strong Growth Potential
- Global Water Utilization: Percentage Share Breakdown for Agricultural Practices, Industrial Processes, and Domestic Usage
- Rising Concerns over Polluting Water Resources: An Opportunity for Hydrogels Market
- Need for Wastewater Treatment Presents Opportunity for Hydrogels
- Growing Emphasis on Sustainability and Positive Impact on Hydrogels
- Growth in Biomedical Applications of Hydrogels
- Hydrogels for Cartilage Regeneration
- Growing Need for Targeted Controlled Drug Delivery (TCDD) Drives Importance of Hydrogels
- Hydrogel Nanoparticles: The New Hydrogels for Drug Delivery
- Evaporative Cooling Hydrogel Packaging: Increasing Storage Stability of Pharmaceuticals
- Growing Focus on Baby Hygiene Products Spells Steady Growth Opportunities for Hydrogels
- Increased Demand for Feminine Hygiene Products
- Aging Population and the Associated Complications Drive the Demand for Hydrogel
- Rise in Demand for Novel Hydrogel Dressings for Wound Healing Propels Innovations
- Hydrogel
- Types of Hydrogel
- Natural Hydrogels
- Select Natural Hydrogels: Advantages and Disadvantages
- Synthetic Hydrogels
- Select Synthetic Hydrogels: Advantages and Disadvantages
- Hybrid Hydrogels
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 59
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bjs840
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article