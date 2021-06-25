Global Hydrogen Fueling Stations Market 2021: At Least a Dozen Automakers are Poised to Enter the Market Over the Coming Years

DUBLIN, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Hydrogen Fueling Stations, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is a comprehensive global study of the current state and the future prognosis of passenger hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCVs). The study is based on several years of research that the publisher has been conducting on this burgeoning market.

The study analyzes the market and provides an in-depth discussion on the uptake of these vehicles. The study analyzes FCV rollout strategies of vendors that are involved or have interest in this burgeoning market. The study provides detailed forecasts for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles sales and revenue through the year 2035.

Over 27,500 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles were sold by year-end 2020 since their sales first began, even though the sales were constrained by the absence of a robust hydrogen fueling infrastructure. More than 19 million passenger hydrogen fuel cell vehicles will be sold or leased by 2035. This includes the fuel cell vehicles that have already been sold.

Over 8,500 passenger fuel cell vehicles were sold in 2020, the highest annual sales compared to any of the previous years. The 2020 sales bucked the severe downturn experienced by the automobile industry due to COVID-19. The sales of passenger hydrogen fuel vehicles are poised for a rapid pickup in 2021. The sales are being driven by the gradual emergence of a substantial hydrogen fueling infrastructure in several major markets.

Technological and marketplace developments are causing a market push in three segments of hydrogen fuel cell market. These segments are passenger cars and SUVs, light commercial vehicles, and heavy-duty trucks and buses. Developments in each of these segments is creating synergies that are driving down the costs of components and infrastructure.

At least a dozen automakers are poised to enter the market over the next few years. BMW plans to launch a fuel cell sedan and Jaguar Land Rover intends enter the market with large fuel cell SUVs. These automakers will join Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, and SAIC who are already selling hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Study

3. Hydrogen Fueling Infrastructure

3.1 Global Overview

3.2 Global Deployments

3.3 Organizations

3.3.1 Hydrogen Council

3.3.2 IPHE

4. Asia-Pacific

4.1 Hydrogen Station Deployments

4.2 Organizations

4.2.1 International Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association

4.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Association

4.3 Country Activity

4.3.1 Australia

4.3.2 China

4.3.3 India

4.3.4 Japan

4.3.5 Malaysia

4.3.6 South Korea

4.3.7 Taiwan

4.3.8 Other APAC Countries

5. EMEA

6. Europe (Minus Nordic Countries)

6.1 Deployments

6.2 Organizations

6.2.1 Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking

6.2.2 Hydrogen Europe

6.2.3 Hydrogen Europe Research

6.2.4 Hydrogen Mobility Europe

6.2.5 COHRS

6.2.6 TEN-T

6.2.7 HIT Project

6.2.8 HIT-2 Project

6.2.9 H2 Nodes

6.2.10 HyFIVE

6.2.11 SWARM

6.2.12 H2FUTURE

6.2.13 High V.LO-City Project

6.2.14 HyFLEET:CUTE

6.2.15 Zero Regio Project

6.2.16 H2PiyR

6.3 Country Activity

6.3.1 Austria

6.3.2 Belgium

6.3.3 Czech Republic

6.3.4 Estonia

6.3.5 France

6.3.6 Germany

6.3.7 Italy

6.3.8 Ireland

6.3.9 Latvia

6.3.10 The Netherlands

6.3.11 Poland

6.3.12 Slovenia

6.3.13 Spain

6.3.14 Switzerland

6.3.15 The U.K.

6.3.16 Other European Countries

7. Nordic Region

7.1 Deployments

7.2 Organizations

7.2.1 Nordic Hydrogen Partnership

7.2.2 Nordic Hydrogen Corridor

7.3 Country Activity

7.3.1 Denmark

7.3.2 Finland

7.3.3 Iceland

7.3.4 Norway

7.3.5 Sweden

8. Middle East & Africa

8.1 Deployments

8.2 Country Activity

8.2.1 Israel

8.2.2 Other MEA Countries

9. Americas

9.1 Hydrogen Stations Deployments

9.1.1 Market Overview

9.1.2 Hydrogen Highway and Fueling Stations

9.2 Government Policies and Initiatives

9.3 Western U.S.

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Industry Organizations

9.3.3 Government Policies and Initiatives

9.3.4 Hydrogen Station Buildout

9.3.5 Related Initiatives

9.4 Eastern U.S.

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Industry Organizations

9.4.3 Government Policies and Initiatives

9.4.4 Hydrogen Station Buildout

9.5 Canada

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Industry Organizations

9.5.3 Government Policies and Initiatives

9.5.4 Hydrogen Station Buildout

9.5.5 Related Initiatives

9.6 Latin America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.2 Other Latin American Countries

10. Hydrogen Station Vendors

10.1 Overview

10.2 Major Companies

10.2.1 Air Liquide

10.2.2 Air Products and Chemicals

10.2.3 Ballard Power Systems

10.2.4 British Petroleum

10.2.5 FuelCell Energy

10.2.6 Hydrogenics Corporation

10.2.7 ITM Power

10.2.8 The Linde Group

10.2.9 Nel Hydrogen

10.2.10 Nuvera Fuel Cells

10.2.11 Plug Power

10.2.12 Shell

10.2.13 Other Companies

11. Market Forecasts

11.1 Overview

11.2 Hydrogen Station Deployments

11.2.1 Global Hydrogen Station Deployments

11.2.2 APAC Hydrogen Station Deployments

11.2.3 EMEA Hydrogen Station Deployments

11.2.4 Americas Hydrogen Station Deployments

11.3 Hydrogen Station Revenue

11.3.1 Global Hydrogen Station Revenue

11.3.2 APAC Hydrogen Station Revenue

11.3.3 EMEA Hydrogen Station Revenue

11.3.4 Americas Hydrogen Station Revenue

12. Conclusions

12.1 Top Findings

12.2 Top Market Trends

12.3 Hydrogen as a Fuel

12.4 Rollout of FCVs

12.5 Hydrogen Station Deployments

12.6 Funding Needs



Companies Mentioned

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals

Ballard Power Systems

British Petroleum

FuelCell Energy

Hydrogenics Corporation

ITM Power

Nel Hydrogen

Nuvera Fuel Cells

Plug Power

Shell

The Linde Group

