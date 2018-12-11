Global Hydrogen Generation Market 2017-2018 & 2026: Market Accounted for $103.20 Billion in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $207.48 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Hydrogen Generation market accounted for $103.20 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $207.48 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2026.

Factors such as strict government rules to manage extensive usage of fossil fuels and growing adoption of hydrogen are dominating the market growth. However, factors such as lack of proper distribution & transportation infrastructure are restraining the market growth. Advancements in the hydrogen fuel cell technology is one of the major opportunities for the market.

Hydrogen is among the most lavishly available elements in world and it is present in the environment in a gaseous state, albeit in miniscule concentration - less than one per million by volume. Hydrogen can be produced by electrolyzing water as well. The main raw material used for hydrogen generation is water which makes the production process environment friendly. Hydrogen is completely renewable fuel which can be efficiently manufactured and transformed into electricity to satisfy the energy needs. Hydrogen storage can be done in different forms like gaseous, liquid and metal hydrides. Properties like lightweight, high efficiency, easy transportation through pipelines and low boiling point makes hydrogen ideal for industrial use.

Amongst Generation & Delivery Mode, Captive Production segment accounted held significant market share during the forecast period. The captive segment dominated the generation and delivery type due to demand from petroleum refineries to reduce the sulphur content in fuel. In addition, it is also engaged in various large scale industries such as the chemical, pharmaceutical, metals, fuel cells and IC engines industry. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. Robust economic performance, large scale investments in Research and Development (R&D) are predicted to augment market growth in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Product Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Hydrogen Generation Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Steam Methane Reforming

5.3 Partial Oxidation of Oil

5.4 Electrolysis of Water

5.5 Coal Gasification



6 Global Hydrogen Generation Market, By Generation & Delivery Mode

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Merchant Production

6.3 Gaseous Production

6.4 Captive Production

6.5 By-Product Production

6.6 Liquid Production



7 Global Hydrogen Generation Market, By Capacity

7.1 Introduction

7.2 >2,000 Nm3/H

7.3 100-2,000 Nm3/H

7.4 <_00 />

8 Global Hydrogen Generation Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Site Generation

8.3 Portable



9 Global Hydrogen Generation Market, By Production

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Steam Reforming of Hydrocarbons

9.3 Water

9.4 Polymer Electrolyte Membrane

9.5 Dissociation of Hydrocarbons

9.6 Fossil Fuels

9.7 Electrolysis

9.8 High Temperature

9.9 Alkaline

9.10 Other Productions



10 Global Hydrogen Generation Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Ammonia Production

10.3 Methanol Production

10.4 Petroleum Refinery

10.4.1 Merchant Refinery

10.4.2 Captive Refinery

10.5 Chemical Processing

10.6 Automotive Fuels

10.7 Metal Processing

10.8 Food processing

10.9 Pharmaceutical

10.10 Fabrication

10.11 Aerospace

10.12 Fuel Cell

10.13 Other End Users



11 Global Hydrogen Generation Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Xebec Adsorption, Inc.

13.2 Teledyne Energy Systems, Inc.

13.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso

13.4 Showa Denko K.K.

13.5 Proton Onsite

13.6 Praxair, Inc.

13.7 Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC

13.8 Messer Group GmbH

13.9 Linde AG

13.10 Iwatani Corporation

13.11 Hygear

13.12 Hydrogenics Corporation

13.13 HY9 Corporation

13.14 Erredue S.P.A.

13.15 Claind S.R.L.

13.16 Caloric Anlagenbau GmbH

13.17 Alumifuel Power Corporation

13.18 Ally Hi-Tech Co., Ltd.

13.19 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc

13.20 Air Liquide S.A.



