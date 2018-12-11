Global Hydrogen Generation Market 2017-2018 & 2026: Market Accounted for $103.20 Billion in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $207.48 Billion by 2026
The "Hydrogen Generation - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Hydrogen Generation market accounted for $103.20 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $207.48 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2026.
Factors such as strict government rules to manage extensive usage of fossil fuels and growing adoption of hydrogen are dominating the market growth. However, factors such as lack of proper distribution & transportation infrastructure are restraining the market growth. Advancements in the hydrogen fuel cell technology is one of the major opportunities for the market.
Hydrogen is among the most lavishly available elements in world and it is present in the environment in a gaseous state, albeit in miniscule concentration - less than one per million by volume. Hydrogen can be produced by electrolyzing water as well. The main raw material used for hydrogen generation is water which makes the production process environment friendly. Hydrogen is completely renewable fuel which can be efficiently manufactured and transformed into electricity to satisfy the energy needs. Hydrogen storage can be done in different forms like gaseous, liquid and metal hydrides. Properties like lightweight, high efficiency, easy transportation through pipelines and low boiling point makes hydrogen ideal for industrial use.
Amongst Generation & Delivery Mode, Captive Production segment accounted held significant market share during the forecast period. The captive segment dominated the generation and delivery type due to demand from petroleum refineries to reduce the sulphur content in fuel. In addition, it is also engaged in various large scale industries such as the chemical, pharmaceutical, metals, fuel cells and IC engines industry. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. Robust economic performance, large scale investments in Research and Development (R&D) are predicted to augment market growth in this region.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Product Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Hydrogen Generation Market, By Technology
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Steam Methane Reforming
5.3 Partial Oxidation of Oil
5.4 Electrolysis of Water
5.5 Coal Gasification
6 Global Hydrogen Generation Market, By Generation & Delivery Mode
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Merchant Production
6.3 Gaseous Production
6.4 Captive Production
6.5 By-Product Production
6.6 Liquid Production
7 Global Hydrogen Generation Market, By Capacity
7.1 Introduction
7.2 >2,000 Nm3/H
7.3 100-2,000 Nm3/H
7.4 <_00 />
8 Global Hydrogen Generation Market, By Product
8.1 Introduction
8.2 On-Site Generation
8.3 Portable
9 Global Hydrogen Generation Market, By Production
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Steam Reforming of Hydrocarbons
9.3 Water
9.4 Polymer Electrolyte Membrane
9.5 Dissociation of Hydrocarbons
9.6 Fossil Fuels
9.7 Electrolysis
9.8 High Temperature
9.9 Alkaline
9.10 Other Productions
10 Global Hydrogen Generation Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Ammonia Production
10.3 Methanol Production
10.4 Petroleum Refinery
10.4.1 Merchant Refinery
10.4.2 Captive Refinery
10.5 Chemical Processing
10.6 Automotive Fuels
10.7 Metal Processing
10.8 Food processing
10.9 Pharmaceutical
10.10 Fabrication
10.11 Aerospace
10.12 Fuel Cell
10.13 Other End Users
11 Global Hydrogen Generation Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Xebec Adsorption, Inc.
13.2 Teledyne Energy Systems, Inc.
13.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso
13.4 Showa Denko K.K.
13.5 Proton Onsite
13.6 Praxair, Inc.
13.7 Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC
13.8 Messer Group GmbH
13.9 Linde AG
13.10 Iwatani Corporation
13.11 Hygear
13.12 Hydrogenics Corporation
13.13 HY9 Corporation
13.14 Erredue S.P.A.
13.15 Claind S.R.L.
13.16 Caloric Anlagenbau GmbH
13.17 Alumifuel Power Corporation
13.18 Ally Hi-Tech Co., Ltd.
13.19 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc
13.20 Air Liquide S.A.
