Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2020-2030: Plant Capacity, Production, Demand & Supply, Customer & Price Intelligence Market Analysis

DUBLIN, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Plant Capacity, Production, Demand & Supply, Concentration, Grade, End Use, Sales Channel, Competition, Trade, Customer & Price Intelligence Market Analysis, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Demand for Hydrogen Peroxide firmed up during 2013-2019 and the demand is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The paper and pulp industry accounted for the highest market share owing to the application of hydrogen peroxide as a strong bleaching agent and for recycling applications. Paper consumption has been increasing steadily over the last few years and Hydrogen Peroxide, being an environment-friendly emission-free product finds wide application in paper processing and waste treatment in the industry.



Other major applications of the product contributing to the impressive CAGR of the product include an all-time increase in demand for disinfectants as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hydrogen Peroxide is a key ingredient in hand sanitizers whose demand has increased globally. Even at low concentration, Hydrogen Peroxide acts as an effective antibacterial agent, therefore finding wide application in healthcare and cosmetics industries. In the healthcare industry, the product is used extensively as a wound disinfectant, for the sterilization of medical equipment and as a decontaminant.



The Asia-Pacific region has been the hotspot for Hydrogen Peroxide demand during the years considered in the report and this trend is likely to continue through the forecast period. North America and Europe were not too far behind in generating volume demand for the product and this opportunity has been well capitalized by players such as Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries SA, The Dow Chemical Company etc. who have gone for acquisitions and newer models of partnerships to develop its process technologies. As of February 2020, Evonik has also successfully acquired PeroxyChem LLC to gain a strong foothold in the Hydrogen Peroxide business. These drivers paint a strong demand for Hydrogen Peroxide during the forecast period, 2021-2030.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders, such as Hydrogen Peroxide manufacturers, distributors, importers and end-users. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.



In this report, the Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Market, by Concentration - 30%, 35%, 50%, 60%, 100%, Others

Market, by Concentration - Standard, Specialty

Market, by End-Use - Paper & Pulp, Textiles, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Manufacturing, Electronics & Semiconductors, Food Processing, Pharmaceutical, Others

Market, by Sales Channel - Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales

Market, by Region - APAC, North America , Europe , South America , MEA

, , , MEA Market, by Region:

APAC - China , India , Japan , South Korea , Taiwan , Thailand , Indonesia

, , , , , , North America - United States , Mexico , Canada

- , , Europe - Germany , Russia , France , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy

- , , , , , South America - Brazil , Argentina , Chile

- , , MEA - Saudi Arabia , UAE, South Africa

Competitive Landscape

Competition Outlook: Outlook of leading 10 players based on product portfolio, market pricing, average selling price, sales footprint, etc.

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies operating in the Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Product & Technology Overview



2. Global Hydrogen Peroxide Outlook, 2015-2030



3. Global Hydrogen Peroxide Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume



4. Region 1 APAC Hydrogen Peroxide Outlook, 2015-2030



5. Region 1 APAC Hydrogen Peroxide Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume



6. Country 1 China Hydrogen Peroxide Outlook, 2015-2030



7. Country 1 China Hydrogen Peroxide Demand-Supply Scenario, 2015-2030, By Volume



8. Country 1 China Hydrogen Peroxide Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume



9. Pricing



10. Competitive Landscape



11. Top News/Deals



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & developments



14. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Arkema S.A.

Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

FMC Corporation

Hansol Chemical Co., Ltd.

Kemira Oyj

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Nouryon

OCI COMPANY Ltd.

Santoku Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

Solvay S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r39xtx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

