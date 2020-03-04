Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market to Reach 6,624.4 KT by 2027 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hydrogen peroxide market was pegged at 4,944.8 Kilo Tons in 2018 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period (2019–2027), in terms of volume to reach 6,624.4 Kilo Tons by end of 2027.

Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market Outlook:

The versatility of hydrogen peroxide is fueling demand for it in variety of industrial applications. Hydrogen peroxide can be used in any media such as air, water or soil. It is a powerful oxidizer than chlorine, potassium permanganate, and chlorine dioxide, and is effectively used to remove water pollutants, which are difficult to oxidize. Also, reaction with hydrogen peroxide does not produce any harmful by-products that affects the environment. Therefore, demand for hydrogen peroxide is increasing from various industries such as paper & pulp, textile, chemicals, water treatment, personal & home care, and others.

Health hazards due to mishandling of hydrogen peroxide is a key challenge affecting growth of the hydrogen peroxide market. Continuous and prolonged contact with hydrogen peroxide can adversely affect functioning of ears, gastrointestinal tract, and cause irritation to skin.

Moreover, decreasing consumption of papers due to influence of digital marketing is negatively impacting demand for hydrogen peroxide in the paper industry

Key Market Takeaways:

Among product type, 50% hydrogen peroxide segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the global hydrogen peroxide market throughout the forecast period. The 50% hydrogen peroxide has major applications in paper & pulp industry, water treatment, and textile manufacturing. Thus, favorable growth of these industries is boosting demand for 50% hydrogen peroxide across the globe.

Among region, Asia Pacific holds the largest volume share and is projected to be the fastest growing region in the global hydrogen peroxide market over the forecast period (2019-2027). Favorable growth of end-use industries in emerging economies such as China and India is fueling demand for hydrogen peroxide in Asia Pacific . For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation report, paper & pulp industry is growing at a rate of 6-7% annually, which in turn creates potential environment for growth of the hydrogen peroxide market in India .

In July 2019 , Solvay S.A. announced plans for expanding its hydrogen peroxide production capacity in Belgium , Germany , and Finland . This investment was done to optimize existing production units and to meet rising demand for hydrogen peroxide in Europe from end-use industries such as pulp & paper, food, chemical, and electronics.

In November 2018 , Solvay S.A. opened a new electronic grade hydrogen peroxide plant in Zhenjiang, China . The new plant has annual production capacity of 24 Kilo Tons. This plant was established to meet the demand for electronic grade hydrogen peroxide from electronic industries in China .

Key companies operating in the global hydrogen peroxide market include—

Arkema S.A., Evonik Industries A.G., Solvay S.A., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., Kemira Oyj, Thai Peroxide Limited (TPL), Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd., PeroxyChem LLC, Hansol Chemical, and Nouryon among others

Market Segmentations:

Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market, By Product Type:

35% Hydrogen Peroxide



50% Hydrogen Peroxide



Others

Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market, By Application:

Paper & Pulp



Textiles



Chemical Synthesis



Wastewater Treatment



Personal & Home Care Products



Food



Others

Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market, By Region:

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Vietnam





Singapore





Malaysia





Thailand





Indonesia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





Rest of Africa

Company Profiles

