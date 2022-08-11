Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market to Grow from $3.1 Billion to $5.3 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market By Type, By Depth, By Platform, By Application, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hydrographic survey equipment market was valued at $3.1 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $5.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.73% from 2021 to 2030.



Asia Pacific dominated the hydrographic survey equipment market in terms of growth, followed by LAMEA, North America, and Europe. The U.S. dominated the market share in 2020, whereas China is expected to grow at a significant rate in the market during the forecast timeframe.



The Hydrographic Survey Equipment industry holds great potential in the near future due to the rise in the global maritime industry. The arrival of unmanned vehicles that can be remotely piloted and engagement of machine learning technologies to support complete autonomous operations notably impact the business dynamics.

In addition, the rise in awareness about global warming, rising ocean levels across the globe, and increasing carbon footprint has proliferated the need for hydrographic surveys in the research community to study the effect of such changes on ocean beds. Hydrographic surveys also allow researchers to gauge the quality of water and the impact of pollution on marine ecosystems. Initiatives are taken by nonprofit organizations coupled with environmentalists to support the business growth within the forecast period.

The growth of hydrographic survey equipment market is driven by factors such as introduction of unmanned survey vehicles, reduced cost of operation, and integration of various technologies to support a customer friendly approach. Technological advances, such as 3D and 4D technologies, being incorporated in bathymetric studies have made it possible for harbor owners and managers to get a better overall view of their areas. 4D technologies enhance predictive assessment for ports as they offer a more realistic insight of developments in the surrounding waters.

Key Market Segments

By End User

Commercial

Research

Defense

By Type

Sensing Systems

Positioning Systems

Optical System

Profilers

Software

Others

By Depth

Shallow Water

Deep Water

By Platform

Surface Vessels

USVs And UUVs

Aircraft

By Application

Port And Harbor Management

Offshore Oil And Gas Survey

Cable Or Pipeline Route Survey

Others

Hydrographic Or Bathymetry Survey

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

KONSBERG GRUPPEN ASA

INC

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Innomar Technologie GmbH

Edgetech

Sonardyne International Ltd.

Tritech International Ltd

Ixblue SAS

Syqwest Inc.

Valeport Ltd.

XYLEM

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: HYDROGRAPHIC SURVEY EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY TYPE



CHAPTER 5: HYDROGRAPHIC SURVEY EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY DEPTH



CHAPTER 6: HYDROGRAPHIC SURVEY EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY PLATFORM



CHAPTER 7: HYDROGRAPHIC SURVEY EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION



CHAPTER 8: HYDROGRAPHIC SURVEY EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END USER



CHAPTER 9: HYDROGRAPHIC SURVEY EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES

