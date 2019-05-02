Global Hydrophilic Coating Markets, 2016-2019 & 2024 - High Demand of Hydrophilic Coatings in Bio Medical Applications

DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrophilic Coating Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global hydrophilic coating market to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.

The report on the global hydrophilic coating market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2016 to 2024. The study on hydrophilic coating market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.

The report on hydrophilic coating market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global hydrophilic coating market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global hydrophilic coating market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the author's growth matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings



1. Drivers

High demand of hydrophilic coatings in bio medical applications

The use of hydrophilic coatings in anti-fog and anti-cleaning applications

2. Restraints

High cost of hydrophilic products

3. Opportunities

On-going technological advancements in nanocoated hydrophilic technologies

Growing end users in emerging regions

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the hydrophilic coating market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the hydrophilic coating market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global hydrophilic coating market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Hydrophilic Coating Market Highlights

2.2. Hydrophilic Coating Market Projection

2.3. Hydrophilic Coating Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Hydrophilic Coating Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Substrate

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Hydrophilic Coating Market



4. Hydrophilic Coating Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Hydrophilic Coating Market by Substrate

5.1. Glass

5.2. Metal

5.3. Polymers

5.4. Nanoparticles



6. Global Hydrophilic Coating Market by Application

6.1. Optical

6.2. Medical Devices & Equipment

6.3. Marine

6.4. Automotive

6.5. Aerospace

6.6. Others



7. Global Hydrophilic Coating Market by Region 2018-2024

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Hydrophilic Coating Market by Substrate

7.1.2. North America Hydrophilic Coating Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Hydrophilic Coating Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Hydrophilic Coating Market

8.2. Companies Profiles

8.2.1. Aculon, Inc.

8.2.2. Advansource Biomaterials Corporation

8.2.3. Applied Medical Coatings, LLC

8.2.4. Coatings2go

8.2.5. Formacoat, LLC

8.2.6. Harland Medical Systems Inc.

8.2.7. Hydromer

8.2.8. Royal DSM

8.2.9. Sono-Tek Corporation

8.2.10. Surface Solutions Group, LLC



9. Appendix



