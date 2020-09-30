Global Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography estimated at US$304 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$466.3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Resins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$166.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Columns segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957011/?utm_source=PRN







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $82.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR



The Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography market in the U.S. is estimated at US$82.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$101 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



Buffer Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR



In the global Buffer segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$50.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$74.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$63.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 282-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Avantor Performance Materials LLC

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Geno Technology Inc.

JNC Corporation

Knauer GmbH

Merck KgaA

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Sartorius AG

Sepax Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Tosoh Corporation

Waters Corporation



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

