Global Hydrophobic, Superhydrophobic, Oleophobic and Omniphobic Coatings Markets Report 2022: Existing and New Technology Solutions, Recent Industry Activity, & Drivers and Trends

The market is large and growing. Hydrophobic coatings are commercially available and durable. Superhydrophobic sprays applied by the consumer are available in a number of markets including textiles and architectural coatings.

There has been increased recent commercial activity in hydrophobic, superhydrophobic, oleophobic and omniphobic coatings that demonstrate the ability to shed fluids quickly off of surfaces. The market also expanded over the few years in markets such as packaging, aerospace and especially electronics (for waterproofing). Automotive companies including Tesla, Ford, Volvo, GM and Jaguar have product development initiatives.

These coatings are typically characterized by very high water and oil contact angles and are applied to a wide variety of surfaces and substrates, imparting anti-fingerprint, anti-soil, anti-fouling, self-cleaning, anti-icing, anti-microbial, easy-to-clean and anti-corrosion properties.

Other properties that have been incorporated include transparency and colour, anisotropy, reversibility, flexibility and breathability (moisture vapor transfer). Superhydrophobic coatings incorporating antimicrobial additives can protect various indoor surfaces, such as fabric seats, carpeting, leather and vinyl, with just a single coat.

This report covers:

Market segmentation.

Existing and new technology solutions.

Recent industry activity.

Market drivers and trends.

Applications by market.

Global revenues, by market and applications, historical and forecasted to 2033.

>150 company profiles. Companies profiled include Aculon, Biocoat, Inc., Dropwise Technologies, Integricote, Surfactis, Tata Steel etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Advanced coatings and nanocoatings

1.2 Hydrophobic, superhydrophobic, oleophobic and omniphobic (HSHOO) coatings

1.3 Market drivers and trends

1.4 Markets for Hydrophobic, superhydrophobic, oleophobic and omniphobic (HSHOO) coatings

1.5 Global market size and opportunity for hydrophobic, superhydrophobic, oleophobic and omniphobic (HSHOO) coatings

1.5.1 Global revenues by nanocoatings, by type

1.5.2 Regional demand for nanocoatings

1.6 Market challenges

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Properties

2.2 Benefits of using nanocoatings

2.2.1 Types of nanocoatings

2.3 Production and synthesis methods

2.3.1 Film coatings techniques analysis

2.3.2 Superhydrophobic coatings on substrates

2.3.3 Electrospray and electrospinning

2.3.4 Chemical and electrochemical deposition

2.3.4.1 Chemical vapor deposition (CVD)

2.3.4.2 Physical vapor deposition (PVD)

2.3.4.3 Atomic layer deposition (ALD)

2.3.4.4 Aerosol coating

2.3.4.5 Layer-by-layer Self-assembly (LBL)

2.3.4.6 Sol-gel process

2.3.4.7 Etching

2.3.5 Hydrophobic treatment of glass

2.4 Hydrophobic coatings and surfaces

2.4.1 Hydrophilic coatings

2.4.2 Hydrophobic coatings

2.4.2.1 Properties

2.4.2.2 Application in facemasks

2.5 Superhydrophobic coatings and surfaces

2.5.1 Properties

2.5.1.1 Antibacterial use

2.5.2 Durability issues

2.5.3 Nanocellulose

2.6 Slippery liquid-infused porous surfaces (SLIPS)

2.7 Oleophobic and omniphobic coatings and surfaces

2.7.1 Covalent bonding

2.7.2 Step-growth graft polymerization

2.7.3 Applications

3 ANTI-FINGERPRINT HYDROPHOBIC, SUPERHYDROPHOBIC, OLEOPHOBIC AND OMNIPHOBIC COATINGS

3.1 Market overview

3.2 Market assessment

3.3 Market drivers and trends

3.4 Applications

3.4.1 Spray-on anti-fingerprint coating

3.5 Applications

3.6 Global market size

3.7 Product developers

4 ANTI-MICROBIAL HYDROPHOBIC, SUPERHYDROPHOBIC, OLEOPHOBIC AND OMNIPHOBIC COATINGS

4.1 Market overview

4.2 Market assessment

4.3 Market drivers and trends

4.4 Applications

4.5 Global market size

4.6 Product developers

5 ANTI-CORROSION HYDROPHOBIC, SUPERHYDROPHOBIC, OLEOPHOBIC AND OMNIPHOBIC COATINGS

5.1 Market overview

5.2 Market assessment

5.3 Market drivers and trends

5.4 Applications

5.4.1 Superhydrophobic coatings

5.5 Global market size

5.6 Product developers

6 BARRIER HYDROPHOBIC, SUPERHYDROPHOBIC, OLEOPHOBIC AND OMNIPHOBIC COATINGS

6.1 Market assessment

6.2 Market drivers and trends

6.3 Applications

6.3.1 Food and Beverage Packaging

6.3.2 Graphene

6.3.3 Moisture protection

6.4 Global market size

6.5 Product developers

7 ANTI-FOULING AND EASY-TO-CLEAN HYDROPHOBIC, SUPERHYDROPHOBIC, OLEOPHOBIC AND OMNIPHOBIC COATINGS

7.1 Market overview

7.2 Market assessment

7.3 Market drivers and trends

7.4 Applications

7.4.1 Polymer-based nanocoatings

7.4.1.1 Types of anti-fouling coatings

7.4.2 Anti-graffiti

7.5 Global market size

7.5.1 Global revenues 2010-2033

7.6 Product developers

8 SELF-CLEANING HYDROPHOBIC, SUPERHYDROPHOBIC, OLEOPHOBIC AND OMNIPHOBIC COATINGS

8.1 Market overview

8.2 Market assessment

8.3 Market drivers and trends

8.4 Applications

8.5 Global market size

8.6 Product developers

9 PHOTOCATALYTIC HYDROPHOBIC, SUPERHYDROPHOBIC, OLEOPHOBIC AND OMNIPHOBIC COATINGS

9.1 Market overview

9.2 Market assessment

9.3 Market drivers and trends

9.4 Applications

9.4.1 Self-Cleaning coatings-glass

9.4.2 Self-cleaning coatings-building and construction surfaces

9.4.3 Photocatalytic oxidation (PCO) indoor air filters

9.4.4 Water treatment

9.4.5 Medical facilities

9.4.6 Antimicrobial coating indoor light activation

9.5 Global market size

9.6 Product developers

10 ANTI-ICING AND DE-ICING HYDROPHOBIC, SUPERHYDROPHOBIC, OLEOPHOBIC AND OMNIPHOBIC COATINGS

10.1 Market overview

10.2 Market assessment

10.3 Market drivers and trends

10.4 Applications

10.4.1 Hydrophobic and superhydrophobic coatings (HSH)

10.4.2 Anti-freeze protein coatings

10.5 Global market size

10.6 Product developers

11 ANTI-REFLECTIVE HYDROPHOBIC, SUPERHYDROPHOBIC, OLEOPHOBIC AND OMNIPHOBIC COATINGS

11.1 Market overview

11.2 Market drivers and trends

11.3 Applications

11.4 Global market size

11.5 Product developers

12 MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS, BY END USER MARKET

12.1 AVIATION AND AEROSPACE

12.1.1 Market drivers and trends

12.1.2 Applications

12.1.2.1 Icing prevention

12.1.2.2 Hydrophobic and superhydrophobic Corrosion resistant

12.1.2.3 Insect contamination

12.1.3 Global market size

12.1.4 Companies

12.2 AUTOMOTIVE

12.2.1 Market drivers and trends

12.2.2 Applications

12.2.2.1 Automotive glass including windshields

12.2.2.2 Anti-fogging nanocoatings and surface treatments

12.2.2.3 Anti-fingerprint

12.2.3 Global market size

12.2.4 Companies

12.3 CONSTRUCTION

12.3.1 Market drivers and trends

12.3.2 Applications

12.3.2.1 Titanium dioxide nanoparticles

12.3.2.2 Glass coatings

12.3.2.3 Interior coatings

12.3.2.4 Improving indoor air quality

12.3.2.5 Zinc oxide nanoparticles

12.3.3 Global market size

12.3.4 Companies

12.4 ELECTRONICS

12.4.1 Market drivers

12.4.2 Applications

12.4.2.1 Transparent functional coatings

12.4.2.2 Anti-reflective coatings for displays

12.4.2.3 Waterproof coatings

12.4.2.4 Anti-fingerprint

12.4.3 Global market size

12.4.4 Companies

12.5 HOUSEHOLD CARE, SANITARY AND INDOOR AIR QUALITY

12.5.1 Market drivers and trends

12.5.2 Applications

12.5.2.1 Self-cleaning and easy-to-clean

12.5.2.2 Food preparation and processing

12.5.2.3 Indoor pollutants and air quality

12.5.3 Global market size

12.5.4 Companies

12.6 MARINE

12.6.1 Market drivers and trends

12.6.2 Applications

12.6.2.1 Anti-adhesion & anti-fouling

12.6.2.2 Corrosion resistance

12.6.3 Global market size

12.6.4 Companies

12.7 MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE

12.7.1 Market drivers and trends

12.7.2 Applications

12.7.2.1 Anti-fouling coatings

12.7.2.2 Anti-microbial, anti-viral and infection control

12.7.2.3 Medical textiles

12.7.2.4 Medical device coatings

12.7.3 Global market size

12.7.4 Companies

12.8 TEXTILES AND APPAREL

12.8.1 Market drivers and trends

12.8.2 Applications

12.8.2.1 Protective textiles

12.8.3 Global market size

12.8.4 Companies

12.9 ENERGY

12.9.1 Market drivers and trends

12.9.2 Applications

12.9.2.1 Wind energy

12.9.2.2 Solar

12.9.2.3 Anti-reflection

12.9.3 Global market size

12.9.4 Companies

12.10 OIL AND GAS

12.10.1 Market drivers and trends

12.10.2 Applications

12.10.2.1 Anti-corrosion pipelines

12.10.2.2 Anti-fouling for underwater pipelines

12.10.3 Global market size

12.10.4 Companies

13 HYDROPHOBIC, SUPERHYDROPHOBIC, OLEOPHOBIC AND OMNIPHOBIC COATINGS COMPANIES (148 company profiles)

14 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

14.1 Aims and objectives of the study

15 REFERENCES

