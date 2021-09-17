Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Systems Market to 2028: Opportunities with Reduction in Data Center Carbon Footprint & Increasing Deployment of HCI in Data Centers

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Systems Market Report 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hyper-converged infrastructure systems market is expected to reach $42.1 billion, at a CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the growing need to reduce operational cost and improve the scalability of IT infrastructure, growing need for improved data protection & disaster recovery solutions, and increasing demand for enhancing IT operations.

The growing need to reduce the footprints in data centers and the increasing number of data centers are driving the market growth. Furthermore, the incorporation of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) in data centers, are new trends in the market.



Based on component, the hardware segment is poised to account for the largest share of the market in 2021. This segment's large share is primarily driven by the increasing demand for robust and cost-effective devices, including servers, storage, and networking devices among business enterprises.



Based on application, the data center consolidation segment is projected to hold the largest share of the market in 2021. This segment's large share is primarily driven by the increasing need to reduce the requirement of separate backup software, deduplication machines, and storage arrays. However, the virtualization desktop infrastructure (VDI) segment is slated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on organization size, the large enterprise segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2021. The large share of this segment is primarily driven by the increasing focus to improve remote access, increasing adoption of HCI for applications, including VDI and ROBO.



Based on vertical, the IT and telecom segment is expected to be the largest in terms of market share in 2021. The large share of this segment is primarily driven by the increasing number of data centers across industry verticals and growing demand to enhance IT operational efficiency and reduce the footprints in data centers.



North America is expected to account for the largest share of the overall hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) systems market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to rising demand from the VDI data protection and ROBO among enterprises, increasing demand for enhancing IT operations and improving the scalability of infrastructure, and the growing need to reduce the footprints in data centers.



Key questions answered in the report

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of the component, application, vertical, organization size, and countries?

What is the historical market for hyper-converged infrastructure systems across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period of 2021-2028?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the hyper-converged infrastructure systems market?

Who are the major players in the hyper-converged infrastructure systems market, and what share of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the hyper-converged infrastructure systems market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the hyper-converged infrastructure systems market?

What are the geographical trends and high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the hyper-converged infrastructure systems market and how do they compete with the other players?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview



4. Impact of Covid-19 on the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure System Market



5. Market Insights

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.1.1. Increasing Need for Enhanced Data Protection and Disaster Recovery Solutions

5.2.1.2. Increasing Demand for Enhanced IT Operations

5.2.1.3. Increasing Need to Reduce Operating Costs and Improve Infrastructure Scalability

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.2.1. High Setup Costs in Developing Countries

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.2.3.1. Reduction in Data Center Carbon Footprint

5.2.3.2. Increasing Deployment of HCI in Data Centers

5.2.4. Challenges

5.2.4.1. Streamlining Data Center Maintenance and Infrastructure

5.2.5. Trends

5.2.5.1. Artificial Intelligence Enabled HCI



6. Hyper-Converged Infrastructure System Market, by Component

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hardware

6.2.1. Memory

6.2.2. Networking

6.2.3. Processors

6.3. Software

6.4. Services



7. Hyper-Converged Infrastructure System Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Data Center Consolidation

7.3. Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

7.4. Remote Office and Branch Office (ROBO)

7.5. Data Protection and Disaster Recovery Solutions

7.6. Virtualizing Business Critical Application

7.7. Private & Hybrid Cloud



8. Hyper-Converged Infrastructure System Market, by Organization Size

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Large Enterprises

8.3. Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises



9. Hyper-Converged Infrastructure System Market, by Vertical

9.1. Introduction

9.2. IT and Telecom

9.3. BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)

9.4. Retail & E-Commerce

9.5. Energy

9.6. Education

9.7. Transportation

9.8. Healthcare

9.9. Manufacturing

9.10. Government

9.11. Other Verticals



10. Hyper-Converged Infrastructure System Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Dashboard

11.4. Vendor Market Positioning

11.5. Market Share Analysis



12. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

12.1. Nutanix, Inc.

12.2. Dell Technologies Inc.

12.3. VMware, Inc.

12.4. Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.5. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

12.6. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

12.7. Microsoft Corporation

12.8. IBM Corporation

12.9. Fujitsu

12.10. NEC Corporation of America (NEC Corporation)

12.11. DataCore Software

12.12. Scale Computing

12.13. Pivot3

12.14. NetApp, Inc.

12.15. Hitachi Vantara LLC



