Global Hyperconverged Integrated System Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hyperconverged Integrated System estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 34.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Remote & Branch Offices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 35.3% CAGR to reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Datacenter Consolidation segment is readjusted to a revised 31.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28% share of the global Hyperconverged Integrated System market.







The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 33.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Hyperconverged Integrated System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$825.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.12% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 33.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 31.9% and 29.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Server Virtualization Segment Corners a 11.9% Share in 2020



In the global Server Virtualization segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 40.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$261.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 200-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

NetApp, Inc.

Nutanix, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Pivot3, Inc.

Scale Computing

VMware, Inc.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hyperconverged Integrated System Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Hyperconverged Integrated

System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Remote & Branch

Offices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Remote & Branch Offices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Remote & Branch Offices

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter

Consolidation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Datacenter Consolidation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Datacenter Consolidation

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Server

Virtualization by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Server Virtualization by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Server Virtualization

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Data Protection

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Data Protection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Data Protection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for IoT by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for IoT by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for IoT by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Desktop

Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Virtual Desktop

Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Desktop

Infrastructure by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Service

Providers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Cloud Service Providers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud Service Providers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Government by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Government by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitality by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: World Historic Review for Hospitality by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitality by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Education by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: World Historic Review for Education by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Education by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Gaming &

Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 44: World Historic Review for Gaming & Entertainment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Gaming & Entertainment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Industry

Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 47: World Historic Review for Other Industry Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Industry

Verticals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Hyperconverged Integrated System Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Application - Remote & Branch Offices,

Datacenter Consolidation, Server Virtualization, Data

Protection, IoT, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Hyperconverged Integrated

System by Application - Remote & Branch Offices, Datacenter

Consolidation, Server Virtualization, Data Protection, IoT,

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hyperconverged Integrated

System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Remote & Branch Offices, Datacenter Consolidation, Server

Virtualization, Data Protection, IoT, Virtual Desktop

Infrastructure and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Industry Vertical - BFSI, Cloud Service

Providers, Healthcare, Government, Hospitality, Education,

Gaming & Entertainment and Other Industry Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Hyperconverged Integrated

System by Industry Vertical - BFSI, Cloud Service Providers,

Healthcare, Government, Hospitality, Education, Gaming &

Entertainment and Other Industry Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hyperconverged Integrated

System by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for BFSI, Cloud Service Providers, Healthcare,

Government, Hospitality, Education, Gaming & Entertainment and

Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Application - Remote & Branch Offices,

Datacenter Consolidation, Server Virtualization, Data

Protection, IoT, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Hyperconverged Integrated

System by Application - Remote & Branch Offices, Datacenter

Consolidation, Server Virtualization, Data Protection, IoT,

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Remote & Branch Offices, Datacenter

Consolidation, Server Virtualization, Data Protection, IoT,

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Industry Vertical - BFSI, Cloud Service

Providers, Healthcare, Government, Hospitality, Education,

Gaming & Entertainment and Other Industry Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Hyperconverged Integrated

System by Industry Vertical - BFSI, Cloud Service Providers,

Healthcare, Government, Hospitality, Education, Gaming &

Entertainment and Other Industry Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for BFSI, Cloud Service Providers, Healthcare,

Government, Hospitality, Education, Gaming & Entertainment and

Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Application - Remote & Branch Offices,

Datacenter Consolidation, Server Virtualization, Data

Protection, IoT, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Hyperconverged Integrated

System by Application - Remote & Branch Offices, Datacenter

Consolidation, Server Virtualization, Data Protection, IoT,

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Remote & Branch Offices, Datacenter

Consolidation, Server Virtualization, Data Protection, IoT,

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Industry Vertical - BFSI, Cloud Service

Providers, Healthcare, Government, Hospitality, Education,

Gaming & Entertainment and Other Industry Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Hyperconverged Integrated

System by Industry Vertical - BFSI, Cloud Service Providers,

Healthcare, Government, Hospitality, Education, Gaming &

Entertainment and Other Industry Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for BFSI, Cloud Service Providers, Healthcare,

Government, Hospitality, Education, Gaming & Entertainment and

Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Application - Remote & Branch Offices,

Datacenter Consolidation, Server Virtualization, Data

Protection, IoT, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: China Historic Review for Hyperconverged Integrated

System by Application - Remote & Branch Offices, Datacenter

Consolidation, Server Virtualization, Data Protection, IoT,

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Remote & Branch Offices, Datacenter

Consolidation, Server Virtualization, Data Protection, IoT,

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Industry Vertical - BFSI, Cloud Service

Providers, Healthcare, Government, Hospitality, Education,

Gaming & Entertainment and Other Industry Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 71: China Historic Review for Hyperconverged Integrated

System by Industry Vertical - BFSI, Cloud Service Providers,

Healthcare, Government, Hospitality, Education, Gaming &

Entertainment and Other Industry Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for BFSI, Cloud Service Providers, Healthcare,

Government, Hospitality, Education, Gaming & Entertainment and

Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Hyperconverged Integrated System Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Hyperconverged Integrated

System by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Application - Remote & Branch Offices,

Datacenter Consolidation, Server Virtualization, Data

Protection, IoT, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Hyperconverged Integrated

System by Application - Remote & Branch Offices, Datacenter

Consolidation, Server Virtualization, Data Protection, IoT,

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Remote & Branch Offices, Datacenter

Consolidation, Server Virtualization, Data Protection, IoT,

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Industry Vertical - BFSI, Cloud Service

Providers, Healthcare, Government, Hospitality, Education,

Gaming & Entertainment and Other Industry Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Hyperconverged Integrated

System by Industry Vertical - BFSI, Cloud Service Providers,

Healthcare, Government, Hospitality, Education, Gaming &

Entertainment and Other Industry Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for BFSI, Cloud Service Providers, Healthcare,

Government, Hospitality, Education, Gaming & Entertainment and

Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Application - Remote & Branch Offices,

Datacenter Consolidation, Server Virtualization, Data

Protection, IoT, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: France Historic Review for Hyperconverged Integrated

System by Application - Remote & Branch Offices, Datacenter

Consolidation, Server Virtualization, Data Protection, IoT,

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Remote & Branch Offices, Datacenter

Consolidation, Server Virtualization, Data Protection, IoT,

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Industry Vertical - BFSI, Cloud Service

Providers, Healthcare, Government, Hospitality, Education,

Gaming & Entertainment and Other Industry Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: France Historic Review for Hyperconverged Integrated

System by Industry Vertical - BFSI, Cloud Service Providers,

Healthcare, Government, Hospitality, Education, Gaming &

Entertainment and Other Industry Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for BFSI, Cloud Service Providers, Healthcare,

Government, Hospitality, Education, Gaming & Entertainment and

Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Application - Remote & Branch Offices,

Datacenter Consolidation, Server Virtualization, Data

Protection, IoT, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Hyperconverged Integrated

System by Application - Remote & Branch Offices, Datacenter

Consolidation, Server Virtualization, Data Protection, IoT,

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Remote & Branch Offices, Datacenter

Consolidation, Server Virtualization, Data Protection, IoT,

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Industry Vertical - BFSI, Cloud Service

Providers, Healthcare, Government, Hospitality, Education,

Gaming & Entertainment and Other Industry Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Hyperconverged Integrated

System by Industry Vertical - BFSI, Cloud Service Providers,

Healthcare, Government, Hospitality, Education, Gaming &

Entertainment and Other Industry Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for BFSI, Cloud Service Providers, Healthcare,

Government, Hospitality, Education, Gaming & Entertainment and

Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Application - Remote & Branch Offices,

Datacenter Consolidation, Server Virtualization, Data

Protection, IoT, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Hyperconverged Integrated

System by Application - Remote & Branch Offices, Datacenter

Consolidation, Server Virtualization, Data Protection, IoT,

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Remote & Branch Offices, Datacenter

Consolidation, Server Virtualization, Data Protection, IoT,

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Industry Vertical - BFSI, Cloud Service

Providers, Healthcare, Government, Hospitality, Education,

Gaming & Entertainment and Other Industry Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Hyperconverged Integrated

System by Industry Vertical - BFSI, Cloud Service Providers,

Healthcare, Government, Hospitality, Education, Gaming &

Entertainment and Other Industry Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for BFSI, Cloud Service Providers, Healthcare,

Government, Hospitality, Education, Gaming & Entertainment and

Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Application - Remote & Branch Offices,

Datacenter Consolidation, Server Virtualization, Data

Protection, IoT, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 101: UK Historic Review for Hyperconverged Integrated

System by Application - Remote & Branch Offices, Datacenter

Consolidation, Server Virtualization, Data Protection, IoT,

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hyperconverged Integrated

System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Remote & Branch Offices, Datacenter Consolidation, Server

Virtualization, Data Protection, IoT, Virtual Desktop

Infrastructure and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Industry Vertical - BFSI, Cloud Service

Providers, Healthcare, Government, Hospitality, Education,

Gaming & Entertainment and Other Industry Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Hyperconverged Integrated

System by Industry Vertical - BFSI, Cloud Service Providers,

Healthcare, Government, Hospitality, Education, Gaming &

Entertainment and Other Industry Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hyperconverged Integrated

System by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for BFSI, Cloud Service Providers, Healthcare,

Government, Hospitality, Education, Gaming & Entertainment and

Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Hyperconverged Integrated System by Application - Remote &

Branch Offices, Datacenter Consolidation, Server

Virtualization, Data Protection, IoT, Virtual Desktop

Infrastructure and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Application - Remote & Branch Offices,

Datacenter Consolidation, Server Virtualization, Data

Protection, IoT, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 108: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for

Hyperconverged Integrated System by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote & Branch Offices,

Datacenter Consolidation, Server Virtualization, Data

Protection, IoT, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 109: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Hyperconverged Integrated System by Industry Vertical - BFSI,

Cloud Service Providers, Healthcare, Government, Hospitality,

Education, Gaming & Entertainment and Other Industry Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 110: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Hyperconverged

Integrated System by Industry Vertical - BFSI, Cloud Service

Providers, Healthcare, Government, Hospitality, Education,

Gaming & Entertainment and Other Industry Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 111: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for

Hyperconverged Integrated System by Industry Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Cloud Service



