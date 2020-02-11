Global Hyperkalemia Market Report 2020; Forecast to 2022 - Featuring Profiles of Ardelyx, Astrazeneca, and Vifor Pharma
Feb 11, 2020, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hyperkalemia Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides exposure to the hyperkalemia market. The report also highlights current and future market potential along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, technological advancements and dynamics such as market drivers and factors restraining market growth.
The report also covers market projections through 2022 and includes company profiles. The report details segments such as mild, moderate and severe hyperkalemia. For market estimates, data have been provided for 2018 as the base year, along with 2019 and 2022.
The report includes:
- An overview of emerging markets for hyperkalemia
- A look at the symptoms, available treatment options and briefing about initial investments done for R&D
- Description of products included, and a detailed analysis of the markets and market opportunities
- Information on significant products categories, issues and trends, market influences, regulatory issues and other information affecting the industry
- Brief description of major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry
Key Topics Covered
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Highlights
Chapter 3 Disease Background and Market Dynamics
- Disease Background
- Overview
- Pathogenesis
- Diagnosis
- Epidemiology
- Treatment
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Severity (Market Size and Forecast)
- Mild Hyperkalemia
- Moderate Hyperkalemia
- Severe Hyperkalemia
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
- Ardelyx
- Astrazeneca PLC
- Vifor Pharma
List of Tables
Summary Table: Global Hyperkalemia Market, by Severity, Through 2022
Table 1: Global Hyperkalemia Market, Through 2022
Table 2: Global Hyperkalemia Market, by Severity, Through 2022
List of Figures
Summary Figure: Global Hyperkalemia Market Share, by Severity, 2018
Figure 1: Global Hyperkalemia Market Share, by Severity, 2018
Figure 2: Global Mild Hyperkalemia Market, 2018-2022
Figure 3: Global Moderate Hyperkalemia Market, 2018-2022
Figure 4: Global Severe Hyperkalemia Market, 2018-2022
