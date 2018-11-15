Global Hyperlipidemia Drugs Market Analysis (2016-2022): AstraZeneca, Merck, Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo, Amgen and Sanofi are Profiled

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global hyperlipidemia drugs market size is expected reach USD 22.6 billion by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

Several factors, such as increase in target population and growth in awareness about risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) due to persistent hypercholesterolemia, are stoking the growth of the market.

Target population of antihyperlipidemic drugs is broadly divided into statin users and nonstatin users. The revenue share of statin users has been declining. The nonstatin users segment consists of statin intolerant and nonresponsive population as well as familial hyperlipidemia (FH) population. Nonstatin users are seeking high-efficacy alternatives and this is anticipated to boost the revenue of this segment.

Upcoming patent expirations are expected to lead to greater genericization in the market, mostly among statins, cholesterol absorption inhibitors, and combination drugs. However, new product launches are anticipated to continue to drive the market. Several novel mechanisms of action such as ACL inhibition, DGAT2 inhibition, and anti-ANGPTL-3 are being investigated for their potential for treatment of hyperlipidemia as well as for reducing the risk of CVD.

Statins dominated the drug classes in 2016 owing to their high usage as the first line of therapy

Recent launch of PCSK9 inhibitors, such as Repatha and Praluent, is likely to change the current therapeutic scenario due to their improved efficacy and safety profile

PCSK9 inhibitors are expected to displace existing expensive therapies, lomitapide, and mipomersen for the treatment of homozygous FH patients

Europe was the leading regional market in 2016. It is estimated to maintain its dominance till 2022 owing to high prevalence of hypercholesterolemia

was the leading regional market in 2016. It is estimated to maintain its dominance till 2022 owing to high prevalence of hypercholesterolemia There are fewer growth opportunities in Japan due to unavailability of key pipeline drugs such as bempedoic acid

due to unavailability of key pipeline drugs such as bempedoic acid AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Amgen, Inc., and Sanofi are some of the key players operating in this market

Amgen, Inc., Sanofi, and Esperion are expected to have the highest shares in this market by 2022



