Global Hyperscale Data Center Market 2018-2023 - Increase in Adoption of OCPs and Hyperscale Specific Infrastructure

The "Hyperscale Data Center Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hyperscale data center market is estimated to generate revenues of over $128 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of more than 10% during 2017-2023.

The research report also offers market size in square feet area and power capacity in megawatts (MW) across geographies for the forecast period.

The availability of renewable energy, land for development, strengthening of its fiber backbone, district heating technique, and reduction in electricity pricing is attracting multiple development projects in the Nordic region in the global market. The increasing adoption of multiple innovative infrastructures to reduce the PUE to 1.3 or less will promote sustainability in the market.

The global hyperscale data center market is driven by the demand and availability of renewable energy sources to power facilities. Investments by Microsoft, Google, AWS, and Alibaba in the APAC region will boost revenues in the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global hyperscale data center market by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and geography.

The report considers the present scenario of the global hyperscale data center market and its market dynamics for the period 2018-2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the hyperscale data center market.

Hyperscale Data Center Market - Dynamics

The rising focus on the procurement and use of renewable energy sources across facilities is propelling the growth of the global hyperscale data center market. The leading data center providers are purchasing clean, renewable energy sources,to power their existing and new facilities across the globe and to reduce their carbon footprint.

SDDC is categorized into software-defined computing (SDC), software-defined storage, and software-defined networking (SDN). Cloud providers such as Microsoft, AWS, Google, Oracle, and VMware (OVH) are involved in providing SDDC solutions for end-users. The growing adoption of hyper-converged datacenter infrastructure will increase SDDC deployments in the global market.

The increasing focus on improving the efficiency IT and support infrastructures will lead to the adoption of open compute project (OCP) in the global hyperscale data center market. The OPC community in the global market is involved in offering infrastructures such as a server, storage, network, power, and cooling solutions. Leading facilities operators in the OCP community are Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Tencent, Alibaba, and IBM and ODM suppliers such as QCT, and Wiwynn in the global hyperscale data center market.

Hyperscale Data Center Market - Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and geography.The global hyperscale data center market by IT infrastructure is segmented into server, storage, and network. Server segment dominated the largest market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period.

The growing adoption of cloud-based technologies and growing construction of cloud facilities are driving the demand for servers in the global market.The growing need for converged, commodity-based, and hyperconverged storage solutions will continue to increase in the global market.

The electrical infrastructure in the global hyperscale data center market is classified into UPS systems, generators, transfer switches & switchgear, rack PDU, and other electrical infrastructure. Rack PDU is the fastest growing segment in the global market, at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period. The growing implementation of intelligent PDU solutions such as metered and switched PDU products is driving the growth of this market segment.

The global hyperscale data center investment market by infrastructure is classified into IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, and general construction. IT infrastructure segment is the fastest growing segment in the global market, at a CAGR of approximately 12% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of server infrastructure based on OCP designs is expected to drive innovations across this market segment over the next few years.

The general construction segment in the global hyperscale data center investment market is categorized into building development, installation and commissioning services, building design, physical security, and DCIM. Building development segment dominated the largest market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period. Building development includes site selection, preparation, and area construction and concrete-based data center building with windows.

The increasing number of Greenfield developments with on-site solar and wind farms for renewable energy generation that partially or entirely power operations will increase in the global market. Cooling systems occupied the largest market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period. The growing use of indirect evaporative cooling systems which facilitate free cooling of the facility using outside air is primarily driving the growth of this segment in the global market.

Hyperscale Data Center Market - Geography

The global hyperscale data center market by geography is segmented into Americas, APAC, and EMEA. Americas dominated the majority of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The internet giants, cloud service providers, and wholesale colocation providers are investing billions of dollars in the US in the global market.

The increasing investment from both global and local cloud and colocation service providers is contributing to the revenues in the APAC market. China and Hong Kong dominate the APAC hyperscale data center investment market, followed by Singapore, Australia, India,and Japan. Multiple global SaaS providers entering the market in the APAC region by constructing facilities or by collocatingwholesale spaces will drive the growth of the global market.

Key Vendor Analysis

The global hyperscale data center market is contributed by the presence of various cloud service providers. The leading vendors are investing in increasing their product portfolio to gain a larger global market share. The penetration of open source infrastructure solutions namely, ODM infrastructure, is very high across enterprise cloud-based service providers in the market. The development and supply of mission critical and high-performance infrastructure solutions will increase the level of competition in the global market. The growing need for SDDC solutions will create lucrative opportunities in the global hyperscale data center market over the next few years.

The major vendors in the global hyperscale data center market are:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Apple

Facebook

Google

IBM

Microsoft

NTT Communications

OVH

Tencent

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Internet and Data Growth

7.3 Data Center Site Selection Criteria

7.4 Submarine Fiber Cable Projects



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Cloud Computing likely to Drive Hyperscale Facility Development

8.1.2 Wholesale Colocation Demand Increases Hyperscale Data Center Development

8.1.3 Connected Devices, Social Media, and IoT to Increase Hyperscale Data Centers

8.1.4 Tax incentives to Attract Hyperscale Investment

8.1.5 Data Regulation to Increase Data Center Investment

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Security Challenges likely to Decline Market Share of Cloud Service Providers

8.2.2 Increase in Power Outages among Cloud Data Centers

8.2.3 Location Constraints for Hyperscale Data Center Construction

8.2.4 Increased Carbon Emissions from Data Centers

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Increasing Procurement of Renewable Energy for Data Centers

8.3.2 Increased Adoption of Automation and Monitoring Solutions

8.3.3 Increase in Deployment of Software Defined Data Center (SDDC)

8.3.4 Increase in Adoption of OCPs and Hyperscale Specific Infrastructure

8.3.5 Impact of Innovative Concepts such as Underwater Data Center and Tropical Climate Data Center



9 Global Hyperscale Data Center market

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Market Size & Forecast by Area

9.4 Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity

9.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



10 By Infrastructure Type

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 By IT Infrastructure

10.3 By Electrical Infrastructure

10.4 By Mechanical Infrastructure

10.5 By General Construction



11 By IT Infrastructure

11.1 Server Infrastructure

11.2 Storage Infrastructure

11.3 Network Infrastructure



12 By Electrical Infrastructure

12.1 Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) SYSTEMS

12.2 Generators

12.3 Transfer Switches & Switchgears

12.4 Rack Power Distribution Units

12.5 Other Electrical Infrastructure



13 By Mechanical Infrastructure

13.1 Cooling Systems

13.2 Racks

13.3 Other mechanical Infrastructure



14 By General Construction

14.1 Building Development

14.2 Installation and commissioning Services

14.3 Building Design

14.4 Physical Security

14.5 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)



15 Geographical Segmentation

Key Company profiles



Apple

Facebook

Google

Microsoft

OVH

NTT Communications

Alibaba

IBM

Tencent

Other Prominent Vendors



Aruba S.p.A

Ascenty

China Telecom Global

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

CHUNGHWA TELECOM

CloudHQ

Colo-D

GDS Holding Limited

Global Switch

Infomart Data Centers

Oracle

Pi DATACENTERS

Reliance Communications (Global Cloud Xchange)

Quality Technology Services (QTS Realty Trust)

Sabey Data Center

SAP

Singtel

Sinnet

SUNeVision (iAdvantage)

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

Teraco Data Environments

T-Systems (Deutsche Telekom)

Vantage Data Center

