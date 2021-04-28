Global Hypersonic Technology Markets, 2021-2031: Increasing Focus on Super Fast Intercontinental Travel - Jet-Powered Hypersonic Spaceplane, Stratofly MR3, LAPCAT A2, I Plane, HyperStar & Hexafly

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hypersonic Technology Market - A Global and Country Analysis: Focus on Type, End User, Launch Mode, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Hypersonic Technology Market to Reach $12.92 Billion by 2031

The global hypersonic technology industry analysis projects the market to have significant growth of CAGR 8.45% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

United States is expected to dominate the global hypersonic technology market with an estimated share of 54.1% in 2031.

China and Germany are the two most prominent countries having significant share in the hypersonic technology market.



The global hypersonic technology market is gaining widespread importance owing to the increasing demand of hypersonic weapons, growing global defense spending and rising territorial conflicts. Moreover, the increasing focus on super fast intercontinental travel, development of counter-hypersonic systems, and advancements in Scramjet technology for hypersonic missiles are other important factors that may propel the market growth in the coming years.



Scope of the Global Hypersonic Technology Market



The purpose of the market analysis is to examine the global hypersonic technology market in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape of the key players operating in the market.



Global Hypersonic Technology Market Segmentation



The report constitutes an extensive study of the global hypersonic technology industry. The report primarily focuses on providing market information on hypersonic technology covering various segments and countries. The global hypersonic technology market is segmented on the basis of end-user, type, launch-mode, and countries. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry.

The report analyzes different end-user that include military and space. The type segment is further segmented into hypersonic glide vehicles, hypersonic cruise missiles and space launch vehicles. The launch mode has been segmented into surface to surface, surface to air, air to air, and subsea to surface.



The global hypersonic technology market is segregated into major countries, namely U.S., Russia, China, India, Australia, Japan, France, Germany, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these countries is provided in the market study.



Key Companies in the Global Hypersonic Technology Industry



The key market players in the global hypersonic technology market include Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., The Boeing Company, Brahmos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Saab AB, Dynetics Inc., SpaceX, and L3 Harris Technologies Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities for the global hypersonic technology market during the forecast period 2021-2031?

What are the recent trends in the hypersonic cruise missiles segment?

Who are the key players in the global hypersonic technology market, and what is their competitive benchmarking?

What is the expected revenue generated by the global hypersonic technology market during the forecast period 2021-2031?

What are the strategies adopted by the key players in the market to increase their market presence in the industry?

Which end-user (military and space) in the hypersonic technology market is expected to dominate the market in 2031?

What revenue are expected to be generated by the global hypersonic technology market (by launch mode) - surface to surface, surface to air, air to air and subsea to surface - in 2021, and what are the estimates till 2031?

What are the competitive strengths of the key players in the global hypersonic technology market?

What would be the aggravated revenue generated by the hypersonic technology market segmented by U.S., Russia , China , India , Australia , Japan , France , Germany and Rest-of-the-World.

, , , , , , and Rest-of-the-World. What are the major restraints inhibiting the growth of the global hypersonic technology market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Hypersonic Technology: Overview

1.1.2 Hypersonic Technology Roadmap

1.1.2.1 Scramjet Evolution

1.1.3 Advanced Hypersonic Materials

1.1.4 Ecosystem Participants

1.1.5 Top Countries Pioneering Hypersonic Technology

1.1.6 Development of Counter-Hypersonic Technology

1.1.6.1 Major Ongoing Programs

1.1.7 Patent Analysis

1.1.7.1 Introduction

1.1.7.2 Patent Landscape

1.1.8 Supply Chain Analysis

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increasing demand for Hypersonic Weapons

1.2.1.2 Increasing Territorial Conflicts

1.2.1.3 Growing Global Defense Spending

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Issues associated with Maneuverability of Hypersonic Systems

1.2.2.2 Technical Challenges with Hypersonic Systems

1.2.3 Business Opportunities

1.2.3.1 Increasing Focus on Super Fast Intercontinental Travel

1.2.3.1.1 Jet-Powered Hypersonic spaceplane

1.2.3.1.2 Stratofly MR3

1.2.3.1.3 LAPCAT A2

1.2.3.1.4 I Plane

1.2.3.1.5 HyperStar

1.2.3.1.6 Hexafly

1.2.3.2 Development of Counter-Hypersonic Systems

1.2.3.3 Advancements in Scramjet Technology for Hypersonic Missiles

1.2.4 Business Strategies

1.2.4.1 Product Developments and Innovations

1.2.5 Corporate Strategies

1.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Contracts



2 Application

2.1 Overview

2.2 Global Hypersonic Technology Market (by End User)

2.3 Demand Analysis of Hypersonic Technology (by End User)

2.3.1 Military

2.3.1.1 Army

2.3.1.2 Air Force

2.3.1.3 Navy

2.3.2 Space

2.4 Global Hypersonic Technology Market (by Launch Mode)

2.5 Demand Analysis of Hypersonic Technology (by Launch Mode)

2.5.1 Air Launched

2.5.2 Surface Launched

2.5.3 Subsea Launched



3 Product

3.1 Overview

3.2 Global Hypersonic Technology Market (by Type)

3.3 Demand Analysis of Hypersonic Technology (by Type)

3.3.1 Hypersonic Glide Vehicle

3.3.1.1 Guidance System

3.3.1.1.1 Standard Trajectory Guidance

3.3.1.1.2 Predictor-Corrector Guidance

3.3.1.2 Airframe

3.3.1.3 Payload

3.3.2 Hypersonic Cruise Missile

3.3.2.1 Guidance System

3.3.2.2 Propulsion System

3.3.2.3 Payload

3.3.2.4 Airframe

3.3.3 Hypersonic Spaceplanes



4 Region

4.1 Global Hypersonic Technology (by Country)

4.2 U.S.

4.2.1 Programs

4.2.1.1 U.S. Navy

4.2.1.2 U.S. Army

4.2.1.3 U.S. Air Force

4.2.1.4 DARPA

4.2.1.5 Hypersonic Missile Defense

4.2.2 Infrastructure

4.2.3 Markets

4.2.3.1 Key Manufacturers and Suppliers in the U.S.

4.3 Russia

4.3.1 Programs

4.3.1.1 Avangard

4.3.1.2 3M22 Tsirkon

4.3.2 Infrastructure

4.3.3 Markets

4.3.3.1 Key Manufacturers and Suppliers in Russia

4.4 China

4.4.1 Programs

4.4.1.1 DF-17

4.4.1.2 DF-ZF

4.4.1.3 Starry Sky-2

4.4.2 Infrastructure

4.4.3 Markets

4.4.3.1 Key Manufacturers and Suppliers in China

4.5 India

4.5.1 Programs

4.5.1.1 Brahmos II

4.5.1.2 Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV)

4.5.2 Markets

4.5.2.1 Key Manufacturers and Suppliers in India

4.6 Australia

4.6.1 Programs

4.6.1.1 Hypersonic International Flight Research Experimentation (HIFiRE)

4.6.1.1.1 HyShot V (HIFiRE 4)

4.6.1.1.2 HyShot VI (HIFiRE 7)

4.6.1.1.3 HyShot VII (HIFiRE 8)

4.6.1.2 Southern Cross Integrated Flight Research Experiment (SCIFiRE)

4.6.1.3 Project Javelin

4.6.2 Markets

4.6.2.1 Key Manufacturers and Suppliers in Australia

4.7 Japan

4.8 France

4.8.1 Programs

4.8.1.1 V-Max

4.8.2 Markets

4.8.2.1 Key Manufacturers and Suppliers in France

4.9 Germany

4.9.1 Programs

4.9.1.1 TWISTER

4.9.1.2 Sharp Edge Flight Experiment (SHEFEX) II

4.9.2 Markets

4.9.2.1 Key Manufacturers and Suppliers in Germany

4.10 Rest-of-the-World



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.

BAE Systems

Brahmos Aerospace

Dynetics, Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

L3 Harris Technologies Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab AB

SPACEX

The Boeing Company

Thales Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lt5dm9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

