Global Hypersonic Weapons Analysis Report 2022-2030: Focus on High-temperature-resistant Materials for Hypersonic Weapons and Advanced Communication and Navigation Technology

Dec 14, 2022, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hypersonic Weapons Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service examines the global hypersonic weapons market, with a focus on growth opportunities, including high-temperature-resistant materials for hypersonic weapons and advanced communication and navigation technology for hypersonic weapons.
Global geopolitical instability is causing nations to look for newer and better defense systems, including hypersonic weapons that can destroy the enemy from extremely long ranges within seconds due to the speeds at which these weapons can travel.
Many nations that had not planned for hypersonic weapons have begun R&D, given the increasing instability and the growing number of conflicts, which have boosted funding and R&D for these weapons and increased multinational and organizational collaborations.
It defines hypersonic missile technology and considers hypersonic cruise missiles (HCMs) and hypersonic glide vehicles (HGVs) to be the main types of hypersonic missiles. The study tracks the evolution of hypersonic missile programs and discusses the status of primary programs. It also looks at drivers and restraints to market growth from 2022 to 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Hypersonic Weapons Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Technology
- Hypersonic Weapons Program Evolution
- Status of Primary Programs
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Program Overview
- HACM and CPS
- LRHW and ARRW
- HAWC and C-HGB
- TBG and OpFires
- AUKUS Collaboration on Hypersonic Weapons and SCIFiRE
- ASN4G V-max and Future Cruise/Anti-ship Weapons Program
- Japan Hypersonic Weapons Program and Hycore Hypersonic Missile
- Avangard and Kinzhal
- 3M22 Tsirkon/Zircon and BrahMos II
- Key Takeaways
- Outlook
3. Global Hypersonic Weapons Development Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Highly Efficient Propulsion Systems for Hypersonic Weapons
- Growth Opportunity 2: High-temperature-resistant Materials for Hypersonic Weapons
- Growth Opportunity 3: Advanced Communication and Navigation Technology for Hypersonic Weapons
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ndqlm8
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article