Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market to Reach $1.64 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hyperspectral Imaging Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hyperspectral imaging market was estimated to be at $791.2 million in 2021, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.17% and reach $1,640.3 million by 2027. The growth in the global hyperspectral imaging market is expected to be driven by the widespread applications of hyperspectral imaging technology, the increasing demand and investments from military and defense sectors, the increased emphasis of government on research and development activities, increasing prevalence of various chronic disorders and growing geriatric population, the growing awareness regarding early diagnosis of diseases, and the increasing global food safety concerns.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The hyperspectral market is still in the nascent phase. Increased research and development activities are underway to develop more hyperspectral imaging products.

The increasing technological advancements in hospitals, diagnostic centers, military and defense sectors, agriculture practices, and research centers are some of the major opportunities in the global hyperspectral imaging market. Moreover, the increasing demand in developing regions is also an opportunity for the growth of the market.

Market Segments

by Application

Healthcare (Medical Imaging/Diagnostics, Pharmaceuticals, Image-Guided Surgery, Others)

Defense

Environmental Monitoring and Agriculture

Mining and Material

Food Inspection

Others (Art Conservation, Machine Vision, and Optical Sorting)

The global hyperspectral imaging market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by the mining and material segment.

by Technology

Push-broom

Snap-shot

Others (Whiskbroom (Point Scanning), Tunable Filters (Wavelength Scanning), and Imaging FTIR (Time Scanning))

Global hyperspectral imaging is dominated by the push-broom technology segment.

by Spectral Range

Visible Hyperspectral Imaging

Visible Near-Infrared (VNIR) Hyperspectral Imaging

Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) Hyperspectral Imaging

Mid-Wave Infrared and Long-Wave Infrared Hyperspectral Imaging

Others

Global hyperspectral imaging is dominated by the visible near-infrared (VNIR) hyperspectral imaging segment.

by Product

Hyperspectral Imaging Cameras

Other Accessories

by Region

North America - U.S., Canada

- U.S., Europe - Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Rest-of- Europe

- , , U.K., , , Rest-of- Asia-Pacific - Japan , China , India , Australia , South Korea , Rest-of- Asia-Pacific

- , , , , , Rest-of- Latin America - Brazil , Mexico , Rest-of- Latin America

- , , Rest-of- Middle East and Africa - U.A.E., South Africa , Rest-of- Middle East and Africa

North America held the largest share in the global hyperspectral imaging market in 2021, and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the drivers for the hyperspectral imaging market:

Wide-Spread Applications of Hyperspectral Imaging Technology

Increasing Demand and Investments from the Military and Defense Sectors

Increasing Investments by the Government for Research and Development Activities

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders and Geriatric Population Boosting the Growth of Medical Hyperspectral Imaging

Growing Awareness Regarding Early Diagnosis of Diseases

Increased Global Food Safety Concerns

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

High Cost of The Hyperspectral Devices

Lack of Infrastructure and Skilled Professionals to Support Hyperspectral Devices

High Volume of Produced Data

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Company Type 1: Established Companies

BaySpec, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

CytoViva, Inc.

Headwall Photonics, Inc.

HORIBA Ltd.

HyperMed Imaging, Inc.

IMEC International

Inno-spec GmbH

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S

Photon Etc.

Resonon, Inc.

Swift Medical Inc.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Company Type 2: Emerging Companies

Clyde Hyperspectral Imaging and Technology Ltd.

Cubert GmbH

Diaspective Vision GmbH

Emberion

GAMAYA

HAIP Solutions GmbH

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

2 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market (by Application)

3 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market (by Technology), 2020-2027

4 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market (by Spectral Range)

5 Global Hyperspectral Imaging (by Product)

6 Region

7 Market - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u1phl9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets