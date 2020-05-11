Global Hypoxic Training Equipment Markets, 2020-2026: Dynamics, Technologies, Shares, Regulations, Companies

DUBLIN, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hypoxic Training Equipment: Next Generation Health and Fitness" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hypoxic Training Equipment represents next-generation automation of repetitive tasks, a market that will reach $230 million by 2026. Hypoxic training is used by athletes to increase performance in a sport. Medical use is a very small part of the market at present.



Hypoxic training equipment segment for elite athletes virtually disappears during the forecast period because of market saturation and because the Olympic and world-class athletic organizations are likely to outlaw hypoxic training for athletes participating in competitions. These organizations have already outlawed the use of EPO as a drug and are not happy about the hypoxic enhancement of athletic capacity. Hypoxic training is likely to grow significantly as people working out in sports clubs and sports gyms use the equipment to increase fitness and endurance.



Hypoxic therapy is effective for helping obese people to increase their endurance and distance they can walk without very heavy breathing. The heavy breathing that makes overweight and obese people stop walking can be slightly decreased with hypoxic training. Whether this works to reduce weight is not clear. Exercise is facilitated, but whether or not the person will exercise is up to the success of rehab therapy.



Hypoxic training carries a significant risk for brain injury, so it is always an issue as to the safety of the procedure. The mechanism surrounding the hypoxia-induced increase in serum EPO and its subsequent effect on the augmentation of erythrocyte volume is not completely understood. Should it become understood, all the sports clubs in the US will adopt hypoxia training for weight loss and the markets will grow rapidly.

1. Hypoxic Training Equipment: Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 Benefits of Hypoxia for Athletic Training

1.2 Benefits of Hypoxia for Medical Treatment

1.3 Diseases That Produce Hypoxia

1.4 Hypoxic Training: Market Description

1.4.1 Comprehensive Approach To Examining Data

1.4.2 Intermittent Hypoxia: Concept

1.5 Intermittent Hypoxic Training Positive Medical Effects

1.6 Medical Benefits of Controlled, Intermittent Hypoxia

1.6.1 Correction of Uremic Anemia Due to Chronic Renal Failure

1.6.2 Hypoxia in Sports Medicine

1.6.3 Cardiac Remodeling

1.6.4 Massachusetts General Hospital Intermittent Hypoxia Medial Research

1.6.5 Oxygen

1.7 Intermittent Hypoxia Training for Team Sports



2. Hypoxic Training Equipment Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 Hypoxic Training Equipment Market Driving Forces

2.1.1 Intermittent Hypoxia Training Market Driving Forces

2.2 Hypoxic Training Equipment Market Shares

2.3 Hypoxic Training Equipment Market Forecasts

2.4 Hypoxic Training Equipment Market Segments

2.4.1 Hypoxic Training Equipment Segment Market Forecasts, Elite Athlete and Serious Athlete Conditioning

2.4.2 Medical Applications

2.4.3 Obesity Training

2.5 Hypoxic Training Equipment Prices

2.5.1 Hypoxico Everest Summit II - Altitude Generator

2.5.2 Tents

2.5.3 Power Breathe Training Device

2.5.4 Higher Peak MAG-20 Altitude Generator

2.5.5 See power breathe IMT

2.6 Hypoxic Training Equipment Regional Market Analysis



3 Intermittent Hypoxia Programs and the Benefit of Hypoxic Training for Healthcare

3.1 Improving Endurance Performance With Live High - Train Low' Altitude Training

3.2 Intermittent Hypoxia Medical Programs Including Obesity

3.2.1 Use Of Hypoxia In Weight Loss Programs

3.2.2 Hypoxi USA for Targeted Weight Loss in Scottsdale, AZ

3.2.3 Hermann Buhl Institute for Hypoxia and Sleep Medicine Research at the Paracelsus Medical University in Salzburg Germany

3.2.4 Skinnyfitalicious.Com

3.2.5 Hypoxico Hypoxia for Weight Loss

3.2.6 Mild Intermittent Hypoxia Improves Cardiovascular and Neurocognitive Function in Obstructive Sleep Apnea Patients

3.2.7 Benefits of Intermittent Hypoxia: Enhanced Respiratory and Non- respiratory Motor Function

3.3 IH Hypoxic Dose

3.3.1 OSA



4 Hypoxic Training Equipment Regulations, Research, and Technology

4.1 Regulations of Hypoxia Training Equipment

4.1.1 Carbon Dioxide Recognition

4.1.2 Hypoxia

4.2 FDA

4.3 Hypoxia and Cancer

4.3.1 Hypoxia Inducible Factor Pathway

4.4 Hypoxia Training Levels

4.5 Lowering Blood Pressure

4.5.1 University of Colorado Boulder Lower Blood Pressure Research

4.6 On WADA Outlawing Hypoxia for Elite Athletes



5 Hypoxic Training Equipment Company Profiles

5.1 Hypoxic Training Equipment Business Situations

5.2 Biomedtech Australia / Go2 Altitude in Australia

5.2.1 GO2Altitude Mission-Embedded HRRT Training System

5.2.2 GO2Altitude

5.2.3 Go2 Altitude Hypoxia Awareness Training for Military Aircrew

5.2.4 Go2 Altitude Training for Military

5.2.5 Go2 Compact, On-Site, Combined Hypoxic, and Hyperoxic Air Generator

5.3 Gooxygen

5.4 Higher Peak in Boston

5.4.1 Higher Peak Technology

5.5 Hypoxico in NYC

5.5.1 Hypoxico Everest Summit II - Altitude Generator

5.5.2 Hypoxico Intermittent Hypoxic Therapy with Spinal Cord Injury Patients

5.5.3 Hypoxic Training for Military Personnel

5.5.4 Hypoxia for Health and Wellness

5.5.5 Hypoxico Altitude Generator Everest Summit II Weight Loss

5.5.6 Hypoxia for Asthma Patients

5.5.7 Hypoxico Technology Used As A Progressive Treatment For Heart Conditions

5.5.8 Hypoxia for Spinal Cord Injury

5.5.9 Hypoxia IHE

5.6 Power Breathe in the UK

5.6.1 POWERbreathe Medical Support for Older Adults

5.6.2 Power Breathe IN: How It Works

5.6.3 POWERbreathe Room Based System

5.6.4 POWERbreathe Revenue

5.7 TrainingMask

5.8 Hypoxic Training Research Papers and Authors



