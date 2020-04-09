Global Hysteroscope Market Growth Insights, 2020-2025 by Product, Application, End-user and Geography

DUBLIN, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hysteroscope Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A hysteroscope is used to assess the uterus for diagnosing abnormalities like heavy bleeding, severe cramping, frequent miscarriages, or problems related to conceiving. Hysteroscopes are used mainly for two purposes-operative and diagnostics.



According to the Center for Diseases Control and Prevention 2016 report on "Uterine Cancer Incidence and Mortality", uterine cancer incidence rates increased by 12%, about 0.7% per year on average between 1999 to 2015. Increasing incidence of uterine diseases, like uterine cancer, have been the primary driving factor for the growth of this market.



Growing demand for minimally invasive diagnosis and treatment equipment and technological advancements in the development of new hysteroscope technologies have also helped the market grow. However, the lack of trained professionals and the risk of infection due to equipment have been restraining the growth of this market.



Key Market Trends



Rigid Non-Video Hysteroscope is Expected to Dominate the Market



Rigid operative hysteroscopes are the diagnosis and surgery equipment that require assembly. Rigid Hysteroscopes are more durable than flexible hysteroscopes. The use of rigid hysteroscopes has increased recently as they allow both diagnosis and treatment. Rigid hysteroscopes are used is the treatment for various uterine abnormalities like removing polyps and fibroids and treating uterine cancer.



According to the National Cancer Institute, the rate of incidence of Uterine cancer has increased from 24.1 per 100,000 in 2006 to 27.6 per 100,000 in 2016. As the number of these dreadful illnesses increases, the demand for equipment for diagnosis and treatment will also increase. This factor is expected to increase the growth of Rigid Non-Video Hysteroscopes.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Market



According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, during the years between 1999 and 2015 and 1999 and 2016, uterine cancer incidence and mortality rates increased by 0.7% and 1.1% per year, respectively in the United States. Hence as the prevalence and mortality rate of Uterine cancer increase, the demand for equipment for diagnosis and treatment for such illnesses will increase.



Moreover, the United States is a developed country and has a well-structured healthcare system. As a result, the expenditure on research and development for equipment that is minimally invasive and more effective is also high. Hence, owing to these factors, the United States is expected to cover a large share of the Hysteroscope Market.



Competitive Landscape



The majority of the Hysteroscope is being manufactured by the global key players. Market leaders with more funds for research and a better distribution system have established their position in the market. Moreover, Asia-pacific is witnessing the emergence of some small players due to the rise of awareness, which has helped the market grow.



