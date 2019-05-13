Global IaaS Market Rises as Enterprises Opt for Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Deployment Models

"As the mix of deployment models and best-of-breed cloud IaaS vendors becomes increasingly diverse, single-tenant IaaS will gain revenue share over multi-tenant services," said Maiara Munhoz, Cloud Computing Senior Industry Analyst. "Meanwhile, the emergence of cloud brokerage and cloud management platforms is boosting the trend of hybrid and multi-cloud, making managed cloud services providers key in supporting enterprises. Managed service providers (MSPs) will support companies with workload assessment and placement, workload migration, and hybrid cloud integration."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Outlook, Forecast to 2023, analyzes the current global IaaS market and forecasts revenue growth from 2019 to 2023. The analysis is segmented by multi-tenant and single-tenant cloud services, geographic regions (North America, Europe and the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) and by global market share.

"The competitive landscape of the global cloud IaaS market is concentrated between the top two providers, AWS and Microsoft, which now control 74% of the global market share," noted Munhoz. "North America continues to be the strongest IaaS market globally, followed by EMEA, but they are expected to gradually make room for APAC and LATAM. Some countries in APAC, like Japan and Australia, are more mature, while India, China, Singapore, South Korea, and Hong Kong are fast-growing markets."

Going forward, it will be essential for cloud IaaS vendors to invest in integrated services, on-premises and in the cloud. For further growth opportunities, vendors need to:

Offer more advanced services in the cloud—such as containers and serverless architecture —and tools for enterprises to manage, analyze, and act on their data.

and —and tools for enterprises to manage, analyze, and act on their data. Support hybrid deployment models , as enterprises realize that a single cloud or deployment model will not address all their application requirements.

, as enterprises realize that a single cloud or deployment model will not address all their application requirements. Partner with MSPs and deliver training, programs and features to support them.

and deliver training, programs and features to support them. Invest in educating clients on the technology, as enterprises still need guidance on how to use the cloud to meet goals for innovation and digital transformation.

Global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Outlook, Forecast to 2023 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Information Technology Growth Partnership Service program.

