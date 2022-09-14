Global Ibuprofen API Market Set To Reach USD 772.4 Million By 2030, Thriving With A CAGR Of 3% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Ibuprofen API Market" by Applications (Arthritis, Headache, and Others), End-users (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, and Contract Manufacturing Organizations), and Regions: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2021-2030", the market was valued at USD 626.4 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 3% by the year 2030. The global ibuprofen API market is projected to expand at a rapid pace, due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases globally.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Granules India Limited

BASF SE

BIOCAUSE Inc.

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited

SI Group Inc.

Sino-US Zibo Xinhua-Perrigo Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include types, technologies, enterprises, applications, industry verticals, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Ibuprofen API market

In terms of applications, the global ibuprofen API market is segmented into arthritis, headache, and others. The arthritis segment is anticipated to expand at a sustainable CAGR during the forecast period. Ibuprofen API is useful in the treatment of arthritis. The dose of Ibuprofen API is determined by the patient's health status and the patient's response to therapy. 1,200 mg per day or more dose of Ibuprofen API can be given to the patient with a full glass of water, every four to six hours.

Based on end-users, the global ibuprofen API market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and contract manufacturing organizations. The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies' segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period, due to the increasing manufacturing cost and significant R&D investments. The rising demand for active pharmaceutical ingredients in Ibuprofen API to cure a variety of illnesses is expected to drive market growth.

Based on regions, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure in the region. The cheap cost associated with the manufacturing of drugs and medicine in India and China has led to increased production facilities.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The ibuprofen API market in Europe is expanding and dominating as compared to other regional markets, due to the rising demand for technological advancements in manufacturing. The main drivers that are projected to drive market expansion include the increasing frequency of orthopedic problems, expanding urbanization, rising need for painkillers, an increase in operations, and neuromuscular diseases such as arthritis, and rising cancer cases.

is expanding and dominating as compared to other regional markets, due to the rising demand for technological advancements in manufacturing. The main drivers that are projected to drive market expansion include the increasing frequency of orthopedic problems, expanding urbanization, rising need for painkillers, an increase in operations, and neuromuscular diseases such as arthritis, and rising cancer cases. The market in the North America region is anticipated to hold a major market share, due to the increasing usage of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and strong footholds of top manufacturers in the region.

region is anticipated to hold a major market share, due to the increasing usage of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and strong footholds of top manufacturers in the region. The market in the Asia Pacific region is attributed to the rising geriatric population in the region.

region is attributed to the rising geriatric population in the region. Contract manufacturing organizations segment is anticipated to grow at a significant pace, as major pharmaceutical companies chose contract manufacturing firms to provide APIs and final formulations.

Key players in the market introducing innovative and advanced products. For instance, the sale of combination products in Germany including paracetamol and Ibuprofen API became legal without a prescription, as a modification to the prescription medication law was approved by the Federal Council.

Read 212 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Global Ibuprofen API Market" by Applications (Arthritis, Headache, and Others), End-users (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, and Contract Manufacturing Organizations), and Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2030"

Key Segments Covered

By Applications

Arthritis

Headache

Others

By End-users

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

