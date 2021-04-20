Global Ice Cream Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ice Cream Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ice cream market reached a value of US$ 65.8 Billion in 2020. Ice cream is a sweet, frozen dessert made from a combination of milk, cream and artificial or natural flavorings. Some variants like frozen custard and French ice creams also use egg as one of the main ingredients. Ice cream is a rich source of carbohydrates, calcium, phosphorus, thiamine, riboflavin, niacin and folate, as well as vitamins A, C, D, E, K, B-6 and B-12. There are numerous flavors available in the market amongst which the most popular are strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla. Ice cream is one of the oldest desserts with its commercial production dating back to the early 1850s, when the first large-scale manufacturing plant was established in Baltimore, Maryland. Since then, rapid advancements in logistics and production processes have enabled manufacturers to offer ice cream through nearly every restaurant, supermarket and corner store.



Over the past few years, rising health consciousness and better knowledge have led consumers to shift toward upmarket treats, which are formulated with unusual and organic ingredients. Besides, several governing bodies across the globe are issuing new regulations pertaining to the labeling, ingredients and manufacturing of ice cream. For instance, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is planning to introduce labeling requirements for frozen desserts in 2020.

The norms will require Food Business Operators (FBOs) to prominently mention the percentage amount of vegetable proteins or vegetable fat/oil on the label. Apart from this, rapid urbanization has led to an expansion in modern retail formats such as departmental stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets and convenience stores, which is contributing to an increase in sales. Moreover, owing to the income elastic nature of ice cream consumption, rising disposable incomes and the improving purchasing power of consumers are escalating its per capita consumption in emerging regions like India and China. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global ice cream market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:



1. What was the global ice cream market size in 2020?

2. What will be the global ice cream market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?

3. What are the global ice cream market drivers?

4. What are the major trends in the global ice cream market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global ice cream market?

6. What is the global ice cream market breakup by flavor?

7. What is the global ice cream market breakup by category?

8. What is the global ice cream market breakup by product?

9. What is the global ice cream market breakup by distribution channel?

10. What are the major regions in the global ice cream market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Ice Cream Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Analysis

5.4.1 Key Price Indicators

5.4.2 Price Structure

5.4.3 Price Trends

5.5 Market Breakup by Flavor

5.6 Market Breakup by Category

5.7 Market Breakup by Product

5.8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.9 Market Breakup by Region

5.10 Market Forecast

5.11 SWOT Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Strengths

5.11.3 Weaknesses

5.11.4 Opportunities

5.11.5 Threats

5.12 Value Chain Analysis

5.12.1 Raw Material Procurement

5.12.2 Manufacturing

5.12.3 Marketing

5.12.4 Distribution

5.12.5 Exports

5.12.6 End-Use

5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.13.1 Overview

5.13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.13.4 Degree of Competition

5.13.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.13.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.14 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors



6 Market Breakup by Flavor

6.1 Chocolate

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Fruit

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Vanilla

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Category

7.1 Impulse Ice Cream

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Take-Home Ice Cream

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Artisanal Ice Cream

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Product

8.1 Cup

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Stick

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Cone

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Brick

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Tub

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Convenience stores

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Ice cream Parlours

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Online Stores

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia-Pacific

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 North America

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players



12 Ice Cream Manufacturing Process

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Detailed Process Flow

12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

12.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

13.3 Plant Machinery

13.4 Machinery Pictures

13.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

13.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

13.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

13.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

13.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

13.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

13.11 Other Capital Investments



14 Loans and Financial Assistance



15 Project Economics

15.1 Capital Cost of the Project

15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

15.4 Taxation and Depreciation

15.5 Income Projections

15.6 Expenditure Projections

15.7 Financial Analysis

15.8 Profit Analysis



16 Key Player Profiles



