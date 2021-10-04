Global Ice Cream Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 5.71% During 2022-2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ice Cream Market, By Category (Take-Home Ice Cream, Impulse Ice Cream, and Artisan Ice Cream), By Product Type (Brick, Tub, Cup, Cone, Stick, and Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ice Cream Market was valued at USD 111.58 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.71% during the forecast period. The Global Ice Cream Market is driven by the increasing population, economic development, and the rising purchasing power of consumers. Ice cream is majorly consumed in the summer season, providing several benefits such as minerals and vitamins. Not only does ice cream has nutritional value, but it also is an incredible source of energy. Ice cream is rich in carbohydrates, fats, and proteins, which are all needed for the human body to produce energy. Ice cream is consumed by people of all age groups. New innovations are made by the manufacturers to offer low sugar or sugar-free ice cream which will facilitate the growth of the industry in the forecast period. The demand for indulgence products like ice cream and frozen desserts have been steady and the forecasts are promising. Ice cream consumption is increasing, particularly among young adults to ascertain a refreshing feeling.

The Global Ice Cream Market is segmented into category, product type, distribution channel, region, and company. Based on category, the Global Ice Cream Market is further fragmented into take-home ice cream, impulse ice cream, and artisan ice cream. Among them, 'Take-home ice cream' segment held market share of around 43% in 2020. An increase in consumption of take-home ice cream is because many people prefer buying family packs of ice cream as it is easy to carry. The take-home ice cream is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.26% over the next five years, largely due to the introduction of more convenient packaging and affordable pricing. On the other hand, artisan ice cream is the fastest growing segment as consumers are shifting toward products that are made of natural ingredients.

Based on by product type, the Global Ice Cream Market is categorized into brick, tub, cup, cone, stick, and others (Ice Cream Sandwiches and Jellies). Among them, 'bricks' held the largest market share of around 27% in 2020, as family packs are largely preferred. Based on the distribution channel, the Global Ice Cream Market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and others (Push carts and Online). Among these, the "supermarkets/hypermarkets" held a major market share of around 24%, due to the availability of all varieties, flavors, and packaging under one roof.

In terms of regional analysis, the Global Ice Cream Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Among all these regions, North America, outcomes to be the largest producer of ice cream.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F

Companies Mentioned

Inspire Brands, Inc.

Unilever PLC

Kahala Franchising, L.L.C.

Lotte Co., Ltd.

Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul)

D.Q. Corp.

Blue Bell Creameries

Nestle SA

General Mills Inc .

Objectives of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Ice Cream Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Ice Cream Market from 2021E to 2026F and growth rate until 2026F.

To classify and forecast the Global Ice Cream Market based on the category, product type, distribution channel, and regional distribution.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Ice Cream Market.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the Global Ice Cream Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Ice Cream Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Ice Cream Market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Ice Cream Market.

Key Target Audience:

Ice cream manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to ice cream.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Ice Cream Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Global Ice Cream Market, By Category:

Take-Home Ice Cream

Impulse Ice Cream

Artisan Ice Cream

Global Ice Cream market, By Product Type:

Cup

Cone

Stick

Brick

Tub

Others (Ice Cream Sandwiches and Jellies)

Global Ice Cream Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Convenience Store

Specialty Store

Others (Push Carts, Online)

Global Ice Cream Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Germany

Spain

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Ice Cream Market

