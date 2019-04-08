Global Ice-Resistant Coatings Markets Report 2019: Revenue 2017-2023, 2017-2018 Data & CAGR Projections to 2023 - Major Players are Battelle, Clariant, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries and PPG Industries
DUBLIN, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Ice-Resistant Coatings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets of ice-resistant coatings used globally in various types of applications. The market is broken down by major substrate types, by application and by region. The market for ice-resistant coatings is also estimated by key countries across regions. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2023 are given for each major substrate type, application and regional markets.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each of the regional markets for ice-resistant coatings. It explains the major market drivers of the global ice-resistant coatings industry, the current trends within the industry, and the regional dynamics of the global ice-resistant coating market. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the ice-resistant coatings industry globally.
Ice resistant coatings also referred to as anti-ice coatings, ice-repellant coatings and ice-phobic coatings, protect the coated surface from snow, ice, frost and sleet. These coatings prevent ice or snow adhesion to the surface and can be applied to various types of substrates such as plastics, metals, concrete, glass and composite materials.
Ice or snow buildup on the surface is a common problem witnessed in cold-climate areas. The icing of surfaces leads to safety concerns, impaired functionality, and high economic and environmental costs associated with deicing activities. The demand for ice-resistant coatings is increasing in cold climate areas across the world, especially in Europe and North America. This is due to their ability to offer more permanent, cost-effective and eco-friendly solutions to the current deicing and anti-icing systems used in the industry
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the global market for ice resistant surfaces
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of CAGRs through 2023
- Description of types of ice-resistant surfaces, their application and the market growth
- Discussion about key types of ice resistant surfaces based on technology, coatings, applications and systems
- Insight into government initiatives for the environmentally friendly and cost-efficient ways to resolve the issues of ice formation and accretion
- Comprehensive profiles of the major players of the industry, including Battelle, Clariant International Ltd., DowDuPont, Evonik Industries and PPG Industries
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Recent Developments
- Scope of the Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Ice Prevention Systems
- Anti-icing Systems
- Deicing Systems
- Types of Deicing and Anti-icing Fluids
- Ice-Resistant Coating End-User Industries
- Airline Industry
- Transportation (Rail, Automotive and Marine)
- Renewable Energy
- Telecommunications
- Construction
- Others
- Ice-Resistant Surface Technology
- Nano-technology
- Ultra-Short Laser Pulses (USLP)
- Plasma Technology
- Sol-gel Technology
Chapter 4 Global Market for Ice-Resistant Coatings
Chapter 5 Market Drivers
- High Risks Associated with Icy Roads
- Costly Repairs Associated with Ice Accumulation on Towers
- Booming Global Airline Industry
- Wind Energy Installations Gaining Traction
- New Methods Developed to Prepare Rough Surfaces from Low-Surface-Energy Materials
- Growing Interest in Environmentally Friendly Products
Chapter 6 Patent Review
- Recent Patents
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- Advanced Nanotech Lab
- Aero Specialties
- Aerospace And Advanced Composites Gmbh
- Aircraft Deicing, Inc.
- Ames Corp.
- Battelle
- CAV Ice Protection
- CG2 Nanocoatings
- Chela Ltd.
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Cryotech Deicing Technology
- Cytonix Llc.
- Dowdupont
- D.W. Davies And Co., Inc.
- Ecological Coatings Llc
- Envirotech Services, Inc.
- Evonik Industries
- Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft
- Helicity Technologies, Inc.
- Hempel A/S
- Hydrobead
- Hydromer, Inc.
- Innovative Dynamics, Inc. (Idi)
- Jotun A/S
- Kilfrost Ltd.
- LNT Solutions
- Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.
- Microphase Coatings, Inc.
- Midwest Industrial Supply, Inc.
- Nanosonic, Inc.
- NEI Corp.
- Neverwet Llc.
- Nordic Gse
- NTT Advanced Technology Corp.
- Opus Materials Technologies
- PPG Industries
- Proviron
- Surfactis
- Surfellent, Inc.
- Synavax
