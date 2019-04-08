Global Ice-Resistant Coatings Markets Report 2019: Revenue 2017-2023, 2017-2018 Data & CAGR Projections to 2023 - Major Players are Battelle, Clariant, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries and PPG Industries

DUBLIN, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Ice-Resistant Coatings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets of ice-resistant coatings used globally in various types of applications. The market is broken down by major substrate types, by application and by region. The market for ice-resistant coatings is also estimated by key countries across regions. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2023 are given for each major substrate type, application and regional markets.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each of the regional markets for ice-resistant coatings. It explains the major market drivers of the global ice-resistant coatings industry, the current trends within the industry, and the regional dynamics of the global ice-resistant coating market. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the ice-resistant coatings industry globally.

Ice resistant coatings also referred to as anti-ice coatings, ice-repellant coatings and ice-phobic coatings, protect the coated surface from snow, ice, frost and sleet. These coatings prevent ice or snow adhesion to the surface and can be applied to various types of substrates such as plastics, metals, concrete, glass and composite materials.



Ice or snow buildup on the surface is a common problem witnessed in cold-climate areas. The icing of surfaces leads to safety concerns, impaired functionality, and high economic and environmental costs associated with deicing activities. The demand for ice-resistant coatings is increasing in cold climate areas across the world, especially in Europe and North America. This is due to their ability to offer more permanent, cost-effective and eco-friendly solutions to the current deicing and anti-icing systems used in the industry

The Report Includes:

An overview of the global market for ice resistant surfaces

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of CAGRs through 2023

Description of types of ice-resistant surfaces, their application and the market growth

Discussion about key types of ice resistant surfaces based on technology, coatings, applications and systems

Insight into government initiatives for the environmentally friendly and cost-efficient ways to resolve the issues of ice formation and accretion

Comprehensive profiles of the major players of the industry, including Battelle, Clariant International Ltd., DowDuPont, Evonik Industries and PPG Industries

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Recent Developments

Scope of the Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Ice Prevention Systems

Anti-icing Systems

Deicing Systems

Types of Deicing and Anti-icing Fluids

Ice-Resistant Coating End-User Industries

Airline Industry

Transportation (Rail, Automotive and Marine)

Renewable Energy

Telecommunications

Construction

Others

Ice-Resistant Surface Technology

Nano-technology

Ultra-Short Laser Pulses (USLP)

Plasma Technology

Sol-gel Technology

Chapter 4 Global Market for Ice-Resistant Coatings

Chapter 5 Market Drivers

High Risks Associated with Icy Roads

Costly Repairs Associated with Ice Accumulation on Towers

Booming Global Airline Industry

Wind Energy Installations Gaining Traction

New Methods Developed to Prepare Rough Surfaces from Low-Surface-Energy Materials

Growing Interest in Environmentally Friendly Products

Chapter 6 Patent Review

Recent Patents

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Advanced Nanotech Lab

Aero Specialties

Aerospace And Advanced Composites Gmbh

Aircraft Deicing, Inc.

Ames Corp.

Battelle

CAV Ice Protection

CG2 Nanocoatings

Chela Ltd.

Clariant International Ltd.

Cryotech Deicing Technology

Cytonix Llc.

Dowdupont

D.W. Davies And Co., Inc.

Ecological Coatings Llc

Envirotech Services, Inc.

Evonik Industries

Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft

Helicity Technologies, Inc.

Hempel A/S

Hydrobead

Hydromer, Inc.

Innovative Dynamics, Inc. (Idi)

Jotun A/S

Kilfrost Ltd.

LNT Solutions

Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.

Microphase Coatings, Inc.

Midwest Industrial Supply, Inc.

Nanosonic, Inc.

NEI Corp.

Neverwet Llc.

Nordic Gse

NTT Advanced Technology Corp.

Opus Materials Technologies

PPG Industries

Proviron

Surfactis

Surfellent, Inc.

Synavax

