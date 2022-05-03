Global ICU Equipment Market 2021-2026: Growing Focus on Managing Cybersecurity Risks

DUBLIN, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Equipment: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for ICU equipment. It describes the different types of ICU equipment (continuous patient monitors, mechanical ventilators, infusion pump and ICU beds) and their current and historical market revenues. This report does not include other medical devices used in hospitals, and market sizing is restricted to the product types mentioned above.

An in-depth analysis of the global ICU equipment market includes historical data and market projection on sales by product type, end user and region. For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological, regulatory and economic trends that are affecting the market.

The Report Includes:

An overview of the global intensive care unit (ICU) equipment market within the healthcare industry

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019-2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Identification of major market drivers, opportunities and challenges, industry chain structure, distribution channel, macroeconomic trends, and technological advancements that are affecting the overall ICU equipment marketplace

Information about critical care services provided for ICU, requirement for research, education, and quality improvement, and classification, levels and equipment used for intensive care units

Insights into changing regulatory landscape, coverage and reimbursement issues, and pricing pressure for ICU

Detailed description of infusion pumps, smart infusion pump, and mechanical ventilators, their modes and types, and discussion on potential complications caused by ventilators

Assessment of market potential and revenue forecast (in dollar value terms) for these critical care equipment based on product type, end user application and geographic region

Competitive landscape of the global market, market share analysis of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, key contribution, and recent developments

Descriptive company profiles of the major global medical equipment manufacturers and suppliers including Baxter, BD Medical, Cardinal, Dragerwerk, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, ResMed Inc., and Stryker Corp.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Intensive Care

Intensive Care Unit

Physical Space

Support and Monitoring Technology

Critical Care Services Provided

Research, Education and Quality Improvement

Classification of Intensive Care Units

Levels

Equipment Used in Intensive Care Units

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing and Aging Population



Greater Incidence of Non-communicable/Chronic Diseases



Increasing Number of Global Surgeries



Greater Incidence of Accidents



Growing Demand for Advanced ICU Equipment



Rising Demand in Emerging Markets

Market Restraints

Changing Regulatory Landscape



Coverage and Reimbursement Issues



Pricing Pressure



High Cost of ICU Equipment



Shortage of Intensivist/Critical Care Professionals

Key Market Trends

Internet of Things (IoT)



Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Capabilities in Equipment



Growing Focus on Managing Cybersecurity Risks



Decarbonization

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Continuous Patient Monitors

Commonly Measured Physiological Parameters

Mechanical Ventilators

Ventilation Modes

Main Types of Ventilators

Potential Complications Caused by Ventilators

Infusion Pumps

Smart Infusion Pump

ICU Beds

Smart Beds

Market Revenue by Product Type

Market Analysis

Continuous Patient Monitors

Mechanical Ventilators

Infusion Pumps

ICU Beds

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End User

Global Market for ICU Equipment by End User

Regional Markets for Hospitals and Surgery Centers

Chapter 8 Regulatory Structure and New Product Approvals

Medical Device Regulations for Selected Countries

United States

FDA Approvals, by Product Type

Canada

European Union

Japan

China

Chapter 9 Impact of COVID-19

Impact on the Market for Mechanical Ventilators

Impact on the Market for Continuous Patient Monitors

Impact on the Market for Infusion Pumps

Impact on the Market for ICU Beds

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Continuous Patient Monitors

Mechanical Ventilators

Infusion Pumps

ICU Beds

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickson and Co.

and Co. Cardinal Health

Dragerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa

Fresenius Kabi AG

GE Healthcare

Getinge Ab

Hamilton Medical AG

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Icu Medical Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

Nihon Kohden Corp.

Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd.

Resmed Inc.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Spacelabs Healthcare

Stryker Corp.



