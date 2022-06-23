Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Report 2022: Vendors and Customers Alike Must be Cognizant of the Potential of AI, Sophisticated Authentication, and Unified Capabilities

DUBLIN, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Identity and Access Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research highlights vendors' latest offerings, innovations, growth plans, and strategies.



Cybersecurity continues to be one of the highest priorities for all enterprises. The challenges are accentuated by constant changes in regulations, rules, new threats and the lack of resources.

Recent geopolitical events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russo-Ukrainian War have further exacerbated cybersecurity complexity and attacks. Enterprises struggle to maintain a robust IAM security profile in view of high complexity, silos, multiple stakeholders, and lack of compatibility among systems.



The IAM decisions that chief information security officers face today when deploying IAM include scope creep, customized versus out-of-the-box solutions, and selection of vendors based on their technical expertise.

Trends affecting the industry include new tools for authentication such as passwordless technologies, convergence and unification, automation, the exponential rise in non-human identities, zero trust, adaptive identity, and integration with the security stack.



In addition to delving deeper into IAM solutions and products, key industry participants, and vertical, regional, and technology trends, the research explores strategic imperatives, the growth environment, and growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Identity and Access Management Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation by Vertical and Business Size

Market Segmentation by Region

Market Definitions

Customer Challenges

Disruptive Developments

Key Trends

Key Trends and Their Effects

Venture Funding

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Business Size

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Latin America

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Middle East and Africa

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AI and ML

Growth Opportunity 2: Convergence and Unification

Growth Opportunity 3: Robust Authentication Tools

9. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/20wx0j

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets