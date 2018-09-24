Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global identity theft protection services market expected to surpass US$ 21.23 Bn in 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2018 to 2026.



Identity theft involves stealing personal information to impersonate a person's identity. The stolen data may not only be used for personal gain but also be sold on the online black market, further creating sever damages. Identity theft includes hacking of wide array of information including social security identity, financial details, child identity, criminal identity, medical records and few others. Such identity theft results into severe financial as well as personal damage making it one of the most serious concerns faced by consumers as well as enterprises worldwide. This is primarily supported due to rapidly increasing amount of public records (such as financial information) being exposed over the internet. In the U.S., identity theft has emerged as the fastest growing crime over the period. Subsequently, identity theft protection services is expected to continue witnessing promising growth over the forecast period.



The overall identity theft protection services market is highly driven by the continually growing instances of identity theft across the world. On an average, business enterprises worldwide bear a loss of over US$ 200 Bn every year due to identity theft. On the other hand, consumers lose more than US$ 16 Bn due to identity theft every year. Consistently growing number of identity theft instances can be attributed to the rapidly growing penetration of internet services worldwide. Wide array of public records including motor vehicle records, professional & business licenses, court files, property details and several others are posted on government websites, making them more vulnerable to data breach. Due to growing emphasis by the national governments worldwide towards electronic IDs, instances of identity theft and data breach may rise at an alarming rate over the following years. This is further expected to generate substantial demand for related identity theft protection services in the years to come.



In addition, vital factor driving identity theft protection services market is continually growing online payment mode worldwide along with associated frauds. With flourishing e-commerce sector, online payment has witnessed widespread growth over the period. Online payment constitute nearly 2/3rd of the total payment made in e-commerce transactions. Of the total online payment frauds, over 60% of the total instances are channeled through e-commerce transactions. Due to factors such as growing internet user penetration and adoption of e-commerce services, identity theft from the sector is expected to continue rising, thereby driving the market growth.



Strategic partnerships and alliances is one of the common strategy adopted by identity theft protection services providers. Private and public organizations are forming alliances with other companies to strengthen its market presence. For instance, recently in May 2018, Experian PLC entered into a partnership with a non-profitable organization, Small Business Financial Exchange, Inc. (SBFE). The company aimed to capitalize over the growing sector of small and medium scale business division with this partnership.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Scope and Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Market Segmentation



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market

2.1.1 Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market, by Identity Theft Type, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.1.2 Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market, by End User Application, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.1.3 Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market Value, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

3.2 Market Inclination Insights

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Drivers

3.3.2 Market Restraint

3.4 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.5 Market Positioning of Key Identity Theft Protection Service Providers, 2017

3.5.1 Major Strategies Adopted by Leading Companies



Chapter 4 Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market, by Identity Theft Type

4.1 Overview

4.2 Credit Card Fraud

4.3 Employment or Tax-related Fraud

4.4 Phone or Utility Fraud

4.5 Bank Fraud



Chapter 5 Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market, by End User Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Consumer

5.3 Enterprise



Chapter 6 Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market, by Geography



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 LifeLock, Inc.

7.2 Experian PLC

7.3 Equifax, Inc.

7.4 TransUnion, LLC

7.5 FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation)

7.6 Affinion Security Center

7.7 LexisNexis Risk Solutions

7.8 Intersections, Inc.

7.9 CSIdentity (CSID) Corp.

7.10 AllClear ID





