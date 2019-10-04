Global Identity Verification Market Analysis and Forecasts Report 2018 & 2019-2027: Small and Medium Enterprises Offer Future Growth Opportunity

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Identity Verification Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component; Deployment; Organization Size and Industry Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global identity verification market accounted for US$ 5.52 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 18.12 Bn by 2027.

Growth in recent years in the identity verification market is primarily driven by the growing number of cyber-attacks. North America region is observed to garner the highest market share in the identity verification market.



Over the years, the financial regulators have intensified their focus on monitoring of fraud activities, which also includes a thrust for the financial institutes to adopt suitable security solutions.



urthermore, in the coming years, the regulators are expecting that the firms to be able to show, not only that they are capable of functioning the system appropriately, but also prove that their systems are efficient enough. This demand for sophisticated transaction monitoring system would be predominantly driven by the legislation like NYSDFS (New York States' Department of Financial Services) part 504.

In the coming years, the emergence of secure transaction platforms enabling the financial institutions to configure a range of monitoring scenarios, performing efficient data analysis and filter out the genuine suspicious activities from the other false positives, are expected to gain significant traction in the market. This, in response, is expected to bolster the demand for identity verification solutions. Therefore, increasing demand for secure transaction in the BFSI sector is driving the growth of identity verification market.



Some of the players present in the identity verification market are



Acuant, Inc.

Authenteq

Gemalto N.V. (Thales group)

Idemia

Mitek systems, Inc.

Experian information solutions, Inc.

Jumio

LexisNexis

Onfido

Trulioo

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Identity Verification Market landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 PEST Analysis



5. Identity Verification Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing number of cyber-attacks and adoption of security solutions are having a significant positive impact on the Market growth

5.1.2 Increasing demand for secure transaction in BFSI sector

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 Data privacy and security concerns

5.3 Opportunity

5.3.1 Small and Medium Enterprises offer future growth opportunity

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Integration of AI and other advanced technologies for alerting and pattern based monitoring



6. Identity Verification - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Identity Verification Market Overview

6.2 Global Identity Verification Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning/ Market Share



7. Identity Verification Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027- Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Identity Verification Market Breakdown, By Component, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Solutions Market

7.4 Services Market



8. Identity Verification Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027-End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Identity Verification Market Breakdown, By End Users, 2018 & 2027

8.3 BFSI Market

8.4 Government Market

8.5 Retail Market

8.6 Healthcare Market

8.7 IT and Telecom Market

8.8 Others Market



9. Identity Verification Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - by Organisation size

9.1 Overview

9.2 Identity Verification Market Breakdown, By organisation size, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Small & Medium Enterprises

9.4 Large Enterprises



10. Identity Verification Market Revenue and forecasts to 2027 - By Deployment

10.1 Overview

10.2 Identity Verification Market Breakdown, By Deployment, 2018 & 2027

10.3 Cloud-Based Deployment

10.4 On-Premise Deployment



11. Identity Verification Market - Geographical Analysis



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Market Initiative

12.2 Merger and Acquisition

12.3 New Development



13. Company Profiles



