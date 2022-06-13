Global IDs CEO To Speak On Data Lineage In The Metaverse At MIT Symposium

As the visualization of data flow evolves from 2D screens to 3D landscapes like the metaverse, an enterprise data thought leader will educate senior executives on the evolution of data lineage into a 3D state.

PRINCETON, N.J., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Data Lineage is a 'must have' priority in the context of data modernization. Lineage enables organizations to gain a dynamic view of their data ecosystem. Every day organizations struggle to find insights that help them grow revenue, retain customers, and manage operational risks. These activities lead to challenges in truly understanding where data originates, where it flows, and where it ultimately is consumed. The visualization of these data flows can be extremely complex for a large enterprise. Traditionally, this visualization is on a 2D screen. 3-D landscapes like the metaverse offer a way out by providing an extra virtual dimension to display true lineage in an interactive manner. Dr. Arka Mukherjee, CEO of Global IDs, an industry-leading innovative software company dedicated to helping organizations of all sizes manage their data ecosystems, is scheduled to speak at The 16th Annual MIT CDOIQ Symposium on this very topic of Data Lineage in The Metaverse.

To be held on the MIT Campus and Live-Streamed Virtually from July 19 -21, 2022, The MIT CDOIQ Symposium, now in its 16th year, is one of the key events for sharing and exchanging cutting-edge ideas, content, and discussions on enterprise data management. The purpose of the symposium is to advance the knowledge and accelerate the adoption of the role of the Chief Data Officer (CDO) in all industries and geographical countries. As Data is a critical aspect of every organization, the symposium is focusing on the management and leadership of this critical element for the 21st century that will benefit every organization.

"We are honored that our CEO will be speaking on Data Lineage in the Metaverse at the prestigious MIT CDOIQ Symposium. Global IDs has been at the forefront of developing cutting-edge technologies in the enterprise data management space and Dr. Mukherjee has once again been leading the way on this revolutionary way of visualizing data workflows," commented Lisa DiGiorgio, SVP, Client and Channel Engagement at Global IDs.

To learn more about Global IDs, please visit: https://www.globalids.com/

About Global IDs, Inc.

Global IDs is an innovative software company delivering purpose-built solutions for data-centric organizations. Global IDs is committed to helping organizations of any size solve business problems with core metadata management techniques in an automated and scalable approach. You can learn more at www.globalids.com.

Press Contact

Lisa DiGiorgio

+1 (609) 683-1066

https://www.globalids.com

SOURCE Global IDs, Inc.