Global IDs Named Best Data Quality Analysis Tool at Data Management Insight Awards USA

Global IDs, a leading data management platform, was named "Best Data Quality Analysis Tool" for its Data Evolution Ecosystem Platform (DEEP) at the inaugural Data Management Insight Awards 2022, USA.

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global IDs, a leader for over two decades in metadata management solutions, is pleased to announce that it was named the "Best Data Quality Analy-sis Tool" at the prestigious Data Management Insight USA Awards 2022.

The awards recognize the leading providers of data management solutions, services, and consultancy to capital market participants. According to the event organizers, the awards seek to highlight data management solutions that have successfully improved firms' abilities to manage, control, analyze and gain insight from ever-growing volumes of data across global capital markets.

"Our clients look to us for industry-leading data lineage , data profiling, and data governance solutions. At Global IDs, we understand the importance of Data Quality in all things data. We're pleased our Data Evolution Ecosystem Platform (DEEP) has earned us the recognition of Best Data Quality Analysis Tool," commented Lisa DiGiorgio, SVP, Client and Channel Engagement at Global IDs.

Human beings craft policies and high-level definitions, but the truth of what needs governing lies in the data. Global IDs Data Evolution Ecosystem Platform (DEEP) automates data governance by building a comprehensive knowledge of where data is, what it is, and how it flows, gaining control of the data from the bottom up.

About Global IDs, Inc.

Global IDs is an innovative software company delivering purpose-built solutions for data-centric organizations. Global IDs is committed to helping organizations of any size solve business problems with core metadata management techniques in an automated and scalable approach. You can learn more at www.globalids.com.

