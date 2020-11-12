Global IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.2% over the period 2020-2027. Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.3% CAGR and reach US$12.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Super junction MOSFET segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR



The IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 8.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 143-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Semikron, Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Toshiba Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.









1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 31

