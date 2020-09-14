Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Image Guided Surgery Devices estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Computed Tomography Scanners, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ultrasound Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR



The Image Guided Surgery Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$832.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Magnetic Resonance Imaging Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR



In the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$322.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$445.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$539 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 248-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Analogic Corporation

BrainLab AG

GE Healthcare

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic PLC

Olympus Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Stryker Corporation

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Image Guided Surgery Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Image Guided

Surgery Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Image Guided Surgery Devices

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Computed

Tomography Scanners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Computed Tomography Scanners

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography

Scanners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasound Systems

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Ultrasound Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasound Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic

Resonance Imaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Magnetic Resonance Imaging

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Resonance

Imaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Endoscope by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Endoscope by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Endoscope by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for X-ray Fluoroscopy

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for X-ray Fluoroscopy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for X-ray Fluoroscopy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Positron Emission

Tomography by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Positron Emission

Tomography by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission

Tomography by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Single Photon

Emission Computed Tomography by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Surgery

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Cardiac Surgery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Surgery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Neurosurgery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Neurosurgery by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Neurosurgery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Surgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Orthopedic Surgery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Surgery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Urology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Urology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Urology by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Gastroenterology

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: World Historic Review for Gastroenterology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Gastroenterology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Oncology Surgery

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: World Historic Review for Oncology Surgery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Oncology Surgery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 44: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Ambulatory

Surgery Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 50: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgery Centers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgery

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: World Historic Review for Clinics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: World Current & Future Analysis for Research &

Academic Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 56: World Historic Review for Research & Academic

Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 57: World 15-Year Perspective for Research & Academic

Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Image Guided Surgery Devices Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: USA Current & Future Analysis for Image Guided

Surgery Devices by Device Type - Computed Tomography Scanners,

Ultrasound Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Endoscope,

X-ray Fluoroscopy, Positron Emission Tomography and Single

Photon Emission Computed Tomography - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: USA Historic Review for Image Guided Surgery Devices

by Device Type - Computed Tomography Scanners, Ultrasound

Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Endoscope, X-ray

Fluoroscopy, Positron Emission Tomography and Single Photon

Emission Computed Tomography Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: USA 15-Year Perspective for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Computed Tomography Scanners, Ultrasound Systems, Magnetic

Resonance Imaging, Endoscope, X-ray Fluoroscopy, Positron

Emission Tomography and Single Photon Emission Computed

Tomography for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: USA Current & Future Analysis for Image Guided

Surgery Devices by Application - Cardiac Surgery, Neurosurgery,

Orthopedic Surgery, Urology, Gastroenterology, Oncology Surgery

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: USA Historic Review for Image Guided Surgery Devices

by Application - Cardiac Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic

Surgery, Urology, Gastroenterology, Oncology Surgery and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 63: USA 15-Year Perspective for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiac Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Urology,

Gastroenterology, Oncology Surgery and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: USA Current & Future Analysis for Image Guided

Surgery Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery

Centers, Clinics and Research & Academic Institutes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: USA Historic Review for Image Guided Surgery Devices

by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Clinics and

Research & Academic Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: USA 15-Year Perspective for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Clinics and Research &

Academic Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 67: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Image Guided

Surgery Devices by Device Type - Computed Tomography Scanners,

Ultrasound Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Endoscope,

X-ray Fluoroscopy, Positron Emission Tomography and Single

Photon Emission Computed Tomography - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by Device Type - Computed Tomography Scanners,

Ultrasound Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Endoscope,

X-ray Fluoroscopy, Positron Emission Tomography and Single

Photon Emission Computed Tomography Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Computed Tomography Scanners, Ultrasound Systems, Magnetic

Resonance Imaging, Endoscope, X-ray Fluoroscopy, Positron

Emission Tomography and Single Photon Emission Computed

Tomography for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Image Guided

Surgery Devices by Application - Cardiac Surgery, Neurosurgery,

Orthopedic Surgery, Urology, Gastroenterology, Oncology Surgery

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: Canada Historic Review for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by Application - Cardiac Surgery, Neurosurgery,

Orthopedic Surgery, Urology, Gastroenterology, Oncology Surgery

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiac Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Urology,

Gastroenterology, Oncology Surgery and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Image Guided

Surgery Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery

Centers, Clinics and Research & Academic Institutes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: Canada Historic Review for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers,

Clinics and Research & Academic Institutes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 75: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Clinics and Research &

Academic Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 76: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Image Guided

Surgery Devices by Device Type - Computed Tomography Scanners,

Ultrasound Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Endoscope,

X-ray Fluoroscopy, Positron Emission Tomography and Single

Photon Emission Computed Tomography - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by Device Type - Computed Tomography Scanners,

Ultrasound Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Endoscope,

X-ray Fluoroscopy, Positron Emission Tomography and Single

Photon Emission Computed Tomography Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Computed Tomography Scanners, Ultrasound Systems, Magnetic

Resonance Imaging, Endoscope, X-ray Fluoroscopy, Positron

Emission Tomography and Single Photon Emission Computed

Tomography for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Image Guided

Surgery Devices by Application - Cardiac Surgery, Neurosurgery,

Orthopedic Surgery, Urology, Gastroenterology, Oncology Surgery

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Japan Historic Review for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by Application - Cardiac Surgery, Neurosurgery,

Orthopedic Surgery, Urology, Gastroenterology, Oncology Surgery

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiac Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Urology,

Gastroenterology, Oncology Surgery and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Image Guided

Surgery Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery

Centers, Clinics and Research & Academic Institutes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: Japan Historic Review for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers,

Clinics and Research & Academic Institutes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 84: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Clinics and Research &

Academic Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 85: China Current & Future Analysis for Image Guided

Surgery Devices by Device Type - Computed Tomography Scanners,

Ultrasound Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Endoscope,

X-ray Fluoroscopy, Positron Emission Tomography and Single

Photon Emission Computed Tomography - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: China Historic Review for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by Device Type - Computed Tomography Scanners,

Ultrasound Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Endoscope,

X-ray Fluoroscopy, Positron Emission Tomography and Single

Photon Emission Computed Tomography Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Computed Tomography Scanners, Ultrasound Systems, Magnetic

Resonance Imaging, Endoscope, X-ray Fluoroscopy, Positron

Emission Tomography and Single Photon Emission Computed

Tomography for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: China Current & Future Analysis for Image Guided

Surgery Devices by Application - Cardiac Surgery, Neurosurgery,

Orthopedic Surgery, Urology, Gastroenterology, Oncology Surgery

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: China Historic Review for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by Application - Cardiac Surgery, Neurosurgery,

Orthopedic Surgery, Urology, Gastroenterology, Oncology Surgery

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: China 15-Year Perspective for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiac Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Urology,

Gastroenterology, Oncology Surgery and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: China Current & Future Analysis for Image Guided

Surgery Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery

Centers, Clinics and Research & Academic Institutes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: China Historic Review for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers,

Clinics and Research & Academic Institutes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 93: China 15-Year Perspective for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Clinics and Research &

Academic Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Image Guided Surgery Devices Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Image Guided

Surgery Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Image Guided

Surgery Devices by Device Type - Computed Tomography Scanners,

Ultrasound Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Endoscope,

X-ray Fluoroscopy, Positron Emission Tomography and Single

Photon Emission Computed Tomography - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by Device Type - Computed Tomography Scanners,

Ultrasound Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Endoscope,

X-ray Fluoroscopy, Positron Emission Tomography and Single

Photon Emission Computed Tomography Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Computed Tomography Scanners, Ultrasound Systems, Magnetic

Resonance Imaging, Endoscope, X-ray Fluoroscopy, Positron

Emission Tomography and Single Photon Emission Computed

Tomography for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Image Guided

Surgery Devices by Application - Cardiac Surgery, Neurosurgery,

Orthopedic Surgery, Urology, Gastroenterology, Oncology Surgery

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Europe Historic Review for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by Application - Cardiac Surgery, Neurosurgery,

Orthopedic Surgery, Urology, Gastroenterology, Oncology Surgery

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 102: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiac Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Urology,

Gastroenterology, Oncology Surgery and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Image Guided

Surgery Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery

Centers, Clinics and Research & Academic Institutes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Europe Historic Review for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers,

Clinics and Research & Academic Institutes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 105: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Clinics and Research &

Academic Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 106: France Current & Future Analysis for Image Guided

Surgery Devices by Device Type - Computed Tomography Scanners,

Ultrasound Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Endoscope,

X-ray Fluoroscopy, Positron Emission Tomography and Single

Photon Emission Computed Tomography - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: France Historic Review for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by Device Type - Computed Tomography Scanners,

Ultrasound Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Endoscope,

X-ray Fluoroscopy, Positron Emission Tomography and Single

Photon Emission Computed Tomography Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 108: France 15-Year Perspective for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Computed Tomography Scanners, Ultrasound Systems, Magnetic

Resonance Imaging, Endoscope, X-ray Fluoroscopy, Positron

Emission Tomography and Single Photon Emission Computed

Tomography for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: France Current & Future Analysis for Image Guided

Surgery Devices by Application - Cardiac Surgery, Neurosurgery,

Orthopedic Surgery, Urology, Gastroenterology, Oncology Surgery

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: France Historic Review for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by Application - Cardiac Surgery, Neurosurgery,

Orthopedic Surgery, Urology, Gastroenterology, Oncology Surgery

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 111: France 15-Year Perspective for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiac Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Urology,

Gastroenterology, Oncology Surgery and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: France Current & Future Analysis for Image Guided

Surgery Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery

Centers, Clinics and Research & Academic Institutes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 113: France Historic Review for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers,

Clinics and Research & Academic Institutes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 114: France 15-Year Perspective for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Clinics and Research &

Academic Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 115: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Image Guided

Surgery Devices by Device Type - Computed Tomography Scanners,

Ultrasound Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Endoscope,

X-ray Fluoroscopy, Positron Emission Tomography and Single

Photon Emission Computed Tomography - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 116: Germany Historic Review for Image Guided Surgery

Devices by Device Type - Computed Tomography Scanners,

Ultrasound Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Endoscope,

X-ray Fluoroscopy, Positron Emission Tomography and Single

Photon Emission Computed Tomography Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 117: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Image Guided Surgery



