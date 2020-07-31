Global Imaging Ecosystems Market Report 2020: Focus on the Capture, Storage, Sharing and Printing Sectors

DUBLIN, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Imaging Ecosystems Report - Worldwide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With Smartphones having become the de-facto consumer image capture device in recent years and the global installed base of these devices, and number of images captured on them per year growing (estimates of 2.8 trillion images in 2020, up 10% on 2019), there are a rapidly accumulating number of images sitting on devices and in the Cloud.



Following the success of the 2019 Imaging Ecosystems report, the publisher is pleased to announce that it has published a consumer behaviour update covering the fast changing and dynamic Image Capture/Storage/Sharing/Printing sectors. Focusing, as before, on understanding the evolution of consumer behaviour in the imaging markets, the publisher has, this year, as per client requests, provided more granular detail on the different devices demanded in the print and imaging sector, such as smartphones, laptops, tablets and desktop computers. The dominant imaging devices used and emerging trends are all reviewed.



By addressing the whole chain; from image capture and editing to sharing, storage and photo product printing, this consumer research provides a greater understanding of what is driving the changes in these markets, and how they are expected to develop over the foreseeable future.



This 177-page consumer research report for France, Germany, Spain and the UK covers the entire imaging landscape.



5,282 consumers in France, Germany, Spain and the UK aged 16+ were interviewed regarding their recent, current and potential future photo and video capture activities, via an in-depth online survey.

Key Topics Covered



Introduction Methodology & Demographics Executive Summary Age Group Profiles Equipment Ownership & Cameras Taking Photos Editing Photos Storing & Sharing Photos Printing Photos In-store Interaction Imaging Journeys

Companies Mentioned



Canon

Nikon

Sony

Panasonic

Olympus

Fujifilm

JVC

GoPro

Polaroid

Google

Facebook

Dropbox

Amazon

Adobe

Reddit

Quora

SugarSync

Sync.com

Whatsapp

YouTube

Garmin

Samsung

Xiaomi

Apple

Huawei

DJI

Ricoh

Flickr

Imgur

HP

Leica

Rollei

Vivitar

Pentax

Kodak

Insta360

TomTom

Kitvision

Yi

Instagram

Snapchat

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Viber

MSQRD

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v98mka

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

