Global Immersion Cooling Market Report 2020: Revenue Forecasts 2019-2025 - Focus on Information Technology, Telecommunications, Defense, Automotive Industries
Jan 12, 2021, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immersion Cooling: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is focused on immersion cooling industry trends, drivers, and opportunities. This report explores the industry based on cooling type, application, and geography. Revenue forecasts for 2019 to 2025 are provided at the global level for the above segments.
By cooling type, the immersion cooling market is divided into single-phase and two-phase cooling. By application, the market is divided into high-performance computing, cloud computing, data centers & servers, and others (such as automotive and manufacturing). The report also covers the various types of fluids used in immersion cooling, which include deionized water, mineral oil, synthetic fluids, and others.
Immersion cooling, also known as liquid submersion cooling, is a technique of cooling IT components and other electronics. This technique involves submerging the items in a thermally, but not electrically, conductive dielectric liquid to keep them running without affecting their performance. Liquid submersion has been used for a long time as a routine method of cooling large power distribution components, such as transformers. It was rarely used to cool IT components and servers, but it is becoming very popular with high-performance computing at innovative data centers across the world.
The goal of this document is to inform top-tier companies, as well as some second-tier companies, about what to look for in the near future in this industry, as well as to note the applications, opportunities, and technological changes in the immersion cooling industry that are sure to play a role in the years to come.
Finally, the report presents an analysis of the competitive dynamics of the immersion cooling market, including critical success factors such as research and development capability, installed base, branding, ecosystem influence, and partnerships. The report provides profiles of manufacturers in the immersion cooling market. This report considers the economic slowdown caused by lockdowns across the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the global markets for immersion cooling technique within the industry landscape
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Discussion of market opportunities and challenges, projection of current and emerging trends, and impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global immersion cooling marketplace
- Technology assessment and innovations behind immersion cooling development and production, along with recent market trends in the overall immersion cooling marketplace for high-performance computing (HPC) and enterprise data center applications across various industry sectors
- Evaluation of current market size, market estimation and forecast, and deep dive of the data on the basis of cooling technology type, application, end-use industry, and geographical region
- Identification of some of the top tier companies as well as the second tier companies best-positioned to meet the global market demand and play a pivotal role in the forthcoming years
- Company profiles of the major listed corporations
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Overview
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Overview
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Overview
- Market Dynamics
- Increased Demand for Green Data Centers Globally
- Businesses Shifting Towards Submerged Data Centers
- Lower Cost of Operation and Reduced Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE)
- Cloud-Based Infrastructure Helps in Reducing TCO
- Specialized Infrastructure Requirements for Implementation Invite Extra Costs
- Impact of COVID-19
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Cooling Type
- Overview
- Types of Immersion Cooling
- Single-Phase Immersion Cooling
- Two-Phase Immersion Cooling
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End-Use Application
- Introduction
- Enterprise Data Centers
- High-Performance Computing (HPC)
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Industry
- Introduction
- Information Technology (IT)
- Telecommunications
- Defense
- Automotive
- Others
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- North American Market
- European Market for Immersion Cooling
- Asia-Pacific Market for Immersion Cooling
- RoW Market for Immersion Cooling
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- 3M
- Allied Control Ltd.
- Asperitas
- DCX
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Green Revolution Cooling
- Iceotope Ltd.
- Liquidcool Solutions
- NTT Data
- Submer Technologies
- Super Micro Computer Inc.
- Wiwynn Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z11qb1
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets