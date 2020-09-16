Global Immune Health Supplements Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2020-2025 with COVID-19 Impact Insights
Sep 16, 2020, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immune Health Supplements Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The immune health supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2019-2025.
The global immune health supplements market is expected to witness consistent growth following the outbreak of COVID-19. Vitamins and minerals are used as a major source of immunity ingredients. The flexibility in storage options, the demand for combined formulations with multiple benefits, increased consumer education levels, informed consumers, and the rise in health concerns among connected consumers are expected to fuel the demand for immune supplements during the forecast period. Herbal extracts are the fastest-growing ingredient, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% from 2020-2025. Herbal immunity supplements such as echinacea, elderberry, astragalus, garlic, and andrographis are expected to pose additional sales with the growth of the vegan population and flexitarians.
The onset of COVID-19 in early 2020 has stimulated the demand and sale forecast for immune supplements. Unlike the FMCG industry, which has confronted the demand and sales challenges during the pandemic, the immune supplement market witnessed a spike in sales during Q1 2020. More than 50% of consumers have increased their consumption levels and over 30% have planned to increase in the latter half of 2020.
Key Questions Answered
1. What is the global immune health supplements market size and growth rate?
2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the dietary supplements market?
3. What are the fastest-growing segment/geography in the health supplements industry?
4. Who are the leading vendors in the immune health supplements market and what are their market shares?
5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the market?
Market Dynamics
Opportunities & Trends
- Robotic UV Purification Systems
- Growth in End-User Sectors Post Covid-19
Market Growth Enablers
- Investments in Water Treatment
- Demand for Germicidal Led Lamps
- Demand from Hospitals & Medical Centers
Market Restraints
- Health Hazards Due to UVC Exposure
- Capital Costs
- Low Customer Base
Scope of the Report
Segmentation by Ingredients
- Vitamins
- Minerals
- Herbal/Botanical Extracts
- Omega 3 fatty Acids
- Amino Acids
- Probiotics
- Others
Segmentation by Form
- Capsule
- Tablets
- Powder
- Liquid
Segmentation by Source
- Plant-based
- Animal-based
Segmentation by Distribution
- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
- Drug Stores/Pharmacy
- Specialty Stores
- Online
- Others
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
The global immune health supplements market share is highly competitive with a considerable number of vendors in the market. Clinically proven formulas and scientific researches are the major differentiating factors in the market that can substantially increase the level of investment. Other functional foods and beverages are posing a threat to the consumption of immune ingredients in the supplement form. Factors such as innovations, research, competitive landscape, availability of substitutes, stringent regulations from standard bodies can further intensify the market dynamics.
Prominent Vendors
- Nutrilite
- EuroPharma
- Glanbia
- Now Foods
- Bio Tech Pharmacal
Other Prominent Vendors
- Cellderm Technologies Inc
- Usana
- Bayer
- Nutramax
- Vital Nutrients
- Seroyal
- DuPont
- Nutrigold
- BioGaia
- Renew Life
- AB-BIOTICS
- Super Smart
- Essential Formulas
- Daflorn
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gx0hjn
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets