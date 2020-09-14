Global Immunity Booster Market to 2026: Outbreaks of Pandemics like COVID-19 & Increasing Incidence of Diseases Drives the Market
Sep 14, 2020, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunity Booster Market - By Nature, By Form, and Sales Channel - Global Industry Perspective Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers forecast and analysis for the Immunity booster market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion).
The study includes drivers and restraints for the Immunity booster market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Immunity booster market on a global as well as regional level.
In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Immunity booster market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein Nature, Source, Sales Channel, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.
The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the Immunity booster market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the Immunity booster market on global and regional basis.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Outbreaks of pandemics like COVID-19
- Increasing incidence of diseases
Restraints
- High cost of Immunity boosters
Opportunity
- High investment in research and development
The report segments global Immunity booster market as follows:
Global Immunity booster Market: Nature type
- Organic
- Vitamins
- Minerals
- Antioxidants
- Others
- Conventional
- Vitamins
- Minerals
- Antioxidants
- Others
Global Immunity booster Market: By Source
- Plant-based
- Animal-based
- Other
Global Immunity booster Market: By Form
- Tablets
- Capsules
- Powder
- Liquid
Global Immunity booster Market: By Sales Channel
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Pharmacy & Drug Stores
- Online Retail
Global Immunity booster Market: By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Company Profiles
- Herbalife Nutrition
- GNC Huldings
- NOW Health
- Nutramax Laboratories
- Nature's Bounty,
- Banyan Botanicals
- Source Naturals
- Nutramarks Inc
- Nature's Way Products
- Abbott
- Natural Immunogenics
- Sularay Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nysft9
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
