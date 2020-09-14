Global Immunity Booster Market to 2026: Outbreaks of Pandemics like COVID-19 & Increasing Incidence of Diseases Drives the Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunity Booster Market - By Nature, By Form, and Sales Channel - Global Industry Perspective Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Immunity booster market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion).



The study includes drivers and restraints for the Immunity booster market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Immunity booster market on a global as well as regional level.



In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Immunity booster market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein Nature, Source, Sales Channel, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.



The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the Immunity booster market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the Immunity booster market on global and regional basis.



Market Dynamics



Market Drivers

Outbreaks of pandemics like COVID-19

Increasing incidence of diseases

Restraints

High cost of Immunity boosters

Opportunity

High investment in research and development

The report segments global Immunity booster market as follows:



Global Immunity booster Market: Nature type

Organic

Vitamins

Minerals

Antioxidants

Others

Conventional

Vitamins

Minerals

Antioxidants

Others

Global Immunity booster Market: By Source

Plant-based

Animal-based

Other

Global Immunity booster Market: By Form

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Liquid

Global Immunity booster Market: By Sales Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Pharmacy & Drug Stores

Online Retail

Global Immunity booster Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

Herbalife Nutrition

GNC Huldings

NOW Health

Nutramax Laboratories

Nature's Bounty,

Banyan Botanicals

Source Naturals

Nutramarks Inc

Nature's Way Products

Abbott

Natural Immunogenics

Sularay Inc

