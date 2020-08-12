NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Immunity Boosting Products Market, By Type (Supplement, Beverages, Food and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Medical Stores and Online), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950943/?utm_source=PRN







Global immunity boosting products market is expected to witness growth over the next five years and surpass $ 17 billion by 2025, on account of growing urbanization, rising concerns for maintaining good health and lifestyle coupled with increasing personal disposable income. Moreover, increasing number of COVID-19 cases in various countries, is further boosting the demand for immunity boosting products.

In terms of types, the global immunity boosting products market is categorized into supplements, beverage, food and others.Among all, supplement category witnessed the highest share in 2109 and is forecast to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period as well.



The supplements have captured the major share in the market due to the availability of instant powder/liquid mixes in majority of the retail stores in various countries coupled with rising sales of supplement tablets and capsules. Also, the result of immunity boosting supplements is efficient and higher than immunity boosting food and beverages, owing to which the supplements category has been witnessing growth and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the projected period as well.

Regionally, the global immunity boosting products market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.Among the regions, North America immunity boosting products market accounted for the largest portion in the global market in 2019.



The growth in North America immunity boosting products market is majorly attributable to high urbanization as well as consumer awareness in the region.

Some of the major players operating in the global immunity boosting products market include Abbott Laboratories, Danone S.A, Amway Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, NOW Health Group, INC, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global immunity boosting products market

• To classify and forecast global immunity boosting products market based on type, by distribution channel and regional distribution

• To identify drivers and challenges for global immunity boosting products market

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global immunity boosting products market

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the global immunity boosting products market

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of product manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global immunity boosting products market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various applications across various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Immunity boosting products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to immunity boosting products market

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global immunity boosting products market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type

o Supplements

o Beverage

o Food

o Others

• Market, By Distribution Channel

o Convenience Stores

o Medical Stores

o Hypermarket/Supermarkets

o Online

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- India

- China

- Japan

- Australia

- South Korea

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Russia

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global immunity boosting products market.



Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950943/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

